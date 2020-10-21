Connect with us

Town Talk: A conversation with Lt Robbie Seal and Capt Jeff Holzbauer – Don’t Be a Dealer, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday

2 hours ago

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Captain Jeff Holzbauer and Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and Captain Holzbauer is in charge of the Patrol Division. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division has the primary law enforcement responsibilities of providing a wide range of services and to initiate a proactive approach when assisting the community.

Capt Holzbauer and Lt Seal bring us up-to-date on the activities at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. This month the emphasis is on disposing of old medications safely. On Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will host the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day at the Valley Health Complex at 120 N Commerce Avenue in Front Royal.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Meet the Candidates

Town Talk: A conversation with Nicholas Betts, Democratic candidate for Congress, 6th District

1 week ago

October 13, 2020

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Nicholas Betts, the Democratic candidate for Congress, 6th District. His opponent is Ben Cline.

Nicholas Betts has lived in Virginia virtually his entire adult life. He moved to Virginia when he was 18 years old to attend Virginia Commonwealth University, where he met his wife, Lindsey Betts, during their Freshman year of college in 2008. Their relationship continued after college, they were married in 2015, and they currently live in Lexington, Virginia.

Nicholas has worked in construction and landscaping, as a graduate teaching assistant, a substitute teacher, a contract manager for a small family business, and now as a law clerk in Roanoke, Virginia. He knows what it is like to work hard and to achieve goals in the face of adversity.

Betts said, “If elected to Congress to represent the 6th District of Virginia, I will fight hard for Freedom, and will go to Washington to work, not to play politics.”

His platform is spelled out on his website. Read it here.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Bill Wiley, candidate for VA House of Delegates, District 29

2 weeks ago

October 4, 2020

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Bill Wiley. Wiley is a candidate for the House of Delegates, District 29 (serves the northern section of Warren County) in the upcoming election on November 3, 2020.

Bill was elected as a Republican to Winchester City Council in 2014 and resides in Ward 1 with his wife, Katy, and three boys: Clarke, Stewart, and Dawson. He is a graduate of George Mason University and attends Christ Episcopal Church.

William Wiley has been a member of the City council since 2014 voted Vice-President in 2015 and President in 2018. Prior to being elected to City Council, Wiley served for five years on the Winchester Planning Commission and was Chairman for three of those years. Professionally, he serves as the business development manager for Howard Shockey and Sons, Inc. and is an associate real estate broker at Oakcrest Commercial Real Estate. He is a graduate of George Mason University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Master’s in Education and attends Christ Episcopal Church.

Find out more about Bill Wiley on his website.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, Brendan Murphy, FRPF

3 weeks ago

October 2, 2020

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, and Brendan Murphy, of the Front Royal Police Foundation (FRPF) about National Night Out.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, citizens throughout Front Royal are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “37th Anniversary of National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Front Royal Police Department and the Front Royal Police Foundation.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.

“We look forward to hosting this great event every year, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, we have had to cancel the “block party” style event that we usually hold on the Town Commons,” said Front Royal Chief of Police Kahle Magalis. “This year we are going to take National Night Out mobile and caravan to different locations throughout the town and meet up with our citizens in smaller groups in areas where we can practice social distancing. We will host neighborhood visits throughout the Town with police officers, foundation members, and our other law enforcement partners.”

The evening will begin at the Front Royal Police Department with opening remarks starting at 5:00 pm and the start of the parade at 5:20 pm. The route will continue through town and will utilize 5 stopping points along the route and conclude at the Town Gazebo at 8:00 pm.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Paul Gabbert – Questions/Comments from Town’s Press Conference

3 weeks ago

October 1, 2020

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Paul Gabbert. Paul is another outspoken citizen at Town Council meetings. Paul shares his comments and opinion about the Press Conference the Town held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, concerning an anticipated loan for the Police Department building from United Bank.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Gary Kushner – Comments on Town’s Press Conference

3 weeks ago

September 28, 2020

In this Town Talk, we’ll have another conversation with Gary Kushner. Gary has been outspoken at the Board of Supervisor meetings, as well as, Town Council meetings. Gary comes prepared with researched data and presents reasonable solutions to issues facing local government. Gary shares his comments and opinion about the Press Conference the Town held last Wednesday, September 23, 2020, concerning an anticipated loan for the Police Department building from United Bank.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Stephen Marut, Young Life Area Director

3 weeks ago

September 28, 2020

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Stephen Marut, Young Life Area Director. Young Life is a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school and college-aged kids in all 50 of the United States as well as more than 90 countries around the world.

As Stephen points out, there is no one type of person involved in Young Life. It’s for everyone. It’s a place to talk about surviving school, break-ups, parents, bad grades, or God. If you’re currently in middle school, look at our WyldLife group. If you’re in high school, check out Young Life. College?  In college, it’s Young Life College.  They also have groups for military kids (Young Life Military), teen moms (YoungLives), and special needs kids (Capernaum). If this sounds appealing, then there is space for you in Young Life.

Stephen says one important part of his job as Area Director is keeping kids safe. This is a priority for Young Life. As such, all Young Life staff and volunteer leaders go through a careful screening process that consists of an application, interview(s), character references, and criminal background checks.

Young Life will meet one more Sunday, October 4th at Sherando Park 5 pm to 7pm at the pool parking lot. Check their Facebook page for more information and updates to the schedule.

or their local website.

You can contact Stephen by email at Stephen@ubr.younglife.org

