Town Talk: A conversation with Lt Robbie Seal and Capt Jeff Holzbauer – Don’t Be a Dealer, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, and Brendan Murphy, of the Front Royal Police Foundation (FRPF) about National Night Out.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, citizens throughout Front Royal are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “37th Anniversary of National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Front Royal Police Department and the Front Royal Police Foundation.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.

“We look forward to hosting this great event every year, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, we have had to cancel the “block party” style event that we usually hold on the Town Commons,” said Front Royal Chief of Police Kahle Magalis. “This year we are going to take National Night Out mobile and caravan to different locations throughout the town and meet up with our citizens in smaller groups in areas where we can practice social distancing. We will host neighborhood visits throughout the Town with police officers, foundation members, and our other law enforcement partners.”

The evening will begin at the Front Royal Police Department with opening remarks starting at 5:00 pm and the start of the parade at 5:20 pm. The route will continue through town and will utilize 5 stopping points along the route and conclude at the Town Gazebo at 8:00 pm.