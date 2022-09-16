Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Published

42 mins ago

on

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

Last week the Warren County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative’s Safety Day.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the WCSO will be at an event at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 8:30 to noon.

On September 19th, a Faith Base Safety Training at the Public Safety Building (also the WCSO). Sgt Vorous spoke on a previous Town Talk; click here to watch.



The next Reading with a Sheriff at Samuels Public Library is scheduled for September 28th at 11:00 am.

Also this month is the TRIAD signing ceremony on September 29th at the Warren County Government Center. Attorney General Jason Miyares will be here.

Moving into October, the Church at Skyline will be holding its Fall Festival on the 8th and the World of Work event on October 13th and 14th. On the next Town Talk, the deputies will discuss several Halloween events happening later in the month of October, as well as the next Drug Take Back Day.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez, Christy McMillin-Goodwin, and Rick Hewett – CHEO Community Garden

Published

6 days ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez, Christy McMillin-Goodwin, and Rick Hewett about the CHEO Community garden and food programs in Warren County. The harvest is almost over for this season, but plans are underway for the 2023 season. Another great harvest this year with 2,000 pounds of fresh garden vegetables delivered to local food distributors in Warren County.

CHEO (Citizens Helping Each Other) Front Royal is a group of citizens working with the support of the County leadership to help our neighbors in need and promote unity in our community.

C-CAP accepts donations to the CHEO garden, and checks should be made payable to C-CAP with a notion on the check that the money is for the CHEO garden. Their address is C-CAP, 316 N Royal Ave # L1,  Front Royal VA  22630.

Are you ready to help next year in the garden? Contact Fern at  757-630-2362 or email her at fernv1022@gmail.com.


Follow them on Facebook.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Tony Carter, Archivist – Warren Heritage Society

Published

1 week ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tony Carter, Archivist at the Warren Heritage Society in Front Royal. The Warren Heritage Society, Inc. is the Front Royal/Warren County community’s historical society, museum of Front Royal and Warren County, VA history, and archives.

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, there will be a “yard sale” at the Warren Heritage Society. This is not your typical yard sale, so be sure to check it out. Click here for more events.

Join Bishop Larry Johnson, “Liberty Man” for the reading of the Constitution. The reading will be held at Warren Heritage Society on Thursday, September 22, 2022. This will be an all-day event, starting at 10 am. Swing by WHS and enjoy all it has to offer!

A reminder that the 50th Annual Festival of Leaves will be on October 14-15. Click here for more information.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library – September Activities

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 31, 2022

By

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby, and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director, Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.

Michelle, Michal, and Erin update us on what’s happening in September at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Lorne Fyfe, Rivermont Baptist Church – Fall Festival on September 10, 2022

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lorne Fyfe, Assistant Pastor at the Rivermont Baptist Church.

On September 10, 2022, the Rivermont Baptist Church at 575 Catlett Mountain Road, just off Route 619 in Front Royal, Virginia, will hold a Fall Festival.  This is a FREE event with TWO bounce houses, a dunk tank, games, music, and fun!

Easy to find, follow the signs on Route 340 South to Route 619.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD

Published

1 month ago

on

August 11, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

The Front Royal/Warren County TRIAD will host a commission ceremony on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This event will have a TRIAD contract signing with local law enforcement, fire and rescue, and the Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares. There will also be a presentation by the Attorney General on scams, frauds, and opioids.

The event will be held at the Warren County Government Center, 220 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia and will be a great time to meet with our fire and rescue personnel, sheriff, and Attorney General Jason Miyares.

On September 19 and 22, 2022, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will present a ‘Faith-Based’ preparedness training to educate clergy, religious community leaders, employees, parishioners, and the public regarding researched-based, proactive measures that can be adopted and implemented by our local churches.


This event will be held at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. More information will be coming soon on this event.

S.A.L.T.  (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) remains a vital affiliate of the TRIAD concept of “providing a safety net” for many of our most venerable senior citizens. The positive relationship fostered between senior citizens, and law enforcement is invaluable.

 The Warren County Sheriff’s Office maintains involvement in TRIAD / S.A.L.T. by providing deputy support and guidance. For more information on Triad / S.A.L.T. Council, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540–635-4128.

Resources:

Office of the Attorney General

Virginia Triad Handbook

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library

Published

1 month ago

on

August 10, 2022

By

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.

How often can you stand to hear, “I’m bored.” For parents, summer vacation can be a constant battle between keeping the kids entertained and managing the budget. The good news is there are so many fun and accessible ways for kids to stay busy during the summer at Samuels Public Library.

Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening in August and September at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
75°
Sunny
6:55 am7:19 pm EDT
Feels like: 75°F
Wind: 1mph N
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 30.21"Hg
UV index: 7
SatSunMon
82/57°F
86/61°F
86/63°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Sep
16
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Sep 16 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
Sep
18
Sun
8:00 am Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Sep 18 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
2022 Valley View Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon Race begins and ends at Valley View Farm, 1550 Leeds Manor Rd, Delaplane, VA.  The event is sponsored by Sky Meadows State Park and[...]
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 18 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
Sep
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
23
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Sep 23 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
6:30 pm Monument to Mosby’s Men @ Prospect Hill Cemetery
Monument to Mosby’s Men @ Prospect Hill Cemetery
Sep 23 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Monument to Mosby’s Men @ Prospect Hill Cemetery
The Col. John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will lead the annual “Monument to Mosby’s Men Ceremony” commemorating the fallen of Mosby’s command at 6:30pm on Friday, September 23rd, at Front Royal’s Prospect[...]
Sep
24
Sat
10:00 am Abram’s Delight @ Abram’s Delight
Abram’s Delight @ Abram’s Delight
Sep 24 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Abram’s Delight @ Abram’s Delight
Abram’s Delight 5th Annual French and Indian War Weekend Experience a French & Indian War era living history encampment of Colonel George Washington’s Virginia Regiment. Captain George Mercer’s Company and others will offer demonstrations and[...]
10:00 am Adults vs. Kids Kickball Tournament @ Bing Crosby Park - Field #2
Adults vs. Kids Kickball Tournament @ Bing Crosby Park - Field #2
Sep 24 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Adults vs. Kids Kickball Tournament @ Bing Crosby Park - Field #2
 
10:00 am An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 24 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. “Take into your heart the peace of wild things.” Absorb the transformative words of writers who love the outdoors as you walk along the Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join the Shenandoah Chapter Master[...]
10:00 am Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth C... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth C... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 24 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connections Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable seasonal wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]