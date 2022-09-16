Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – Warren County Sheriff’s Office

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

Last week the Warren County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative’s Safety Day.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the WCSO will be at an event at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 8:30 to noon.

On September 19th, a Faith Base Safety Training at the Public Safety Building (also the WCSO). Sgt Vorous spoke on a previous Town Talk; click here to watch.

The next Reading with a Sheriff at Samuels Public Library is scheduled for September 28th at 11:00 am.

Also this month is the TRIAD signing ceremony on September 29th at the Warren County Government Center. Attorney General Jason Miyares will be here.

Moving into October, the Church at Skyline will be holding its Fall Festival on the 8th and the World of Work event on October 13th and 14th. On the next Town Talk, the deputies will discuss several Halloween events happening later in the month of October, as well as the next Drug Take Back Day.

