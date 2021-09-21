Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal, Canine Master Deputy Chris Anderson, and Rooster

The morning of Friday, July 30, this reporter sat down for a “Town Talk” with Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne. Well, maybe we should call it a “County Talk” since the Town of Front Royal continues to distance itself from what Browne pointed out is still legally the Front Royal-Warren County EDA, as unresolved civil litigation initiated by the Town regarding financial liability from the EDA financial scandal continues to swirl and the Front Royal Town Council continues its initiative to create a parallel, unilateral EDA.

Those moves have come despite the total realignment of the EDA staff and board of directors, and a repeated EDA offer to work out of court to determine who is owed what in the wake of alleged embezzlement and misdirection of EDA assets between at least 2015 and 2018 under the leadership of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.

LITIGATION!!! – Now there’s a topic of conversation to begin our discussion by whatever name we choose to call it. Acknowledging that public interest, and discontent, is high concerning the slow pace at which both civil and criminal court proceedings have developed related to the EDA financial scandal, Browne agreed to open our conversation with an update on those legal developments.

Prominent among those are the recent Bankruptcy Court ruling forwarding a $9-million “non-dischargeable judgment” that central financial scandal figure McDonald, along with the EDA, has agreed to.

Watch the discussion progress through that litigation front among others, including what is known on the criminal side since it was handed over to federal officials in the Western District of Virginia, and how all this legal maneuvering impacts the EDA’s day-to-day operational goal of economic development, targeting business recruitment and retention. It is an operational environment also traversing Warren County’s extremely low statewide 37% COVID-19 pandemic vaccination rate, something that could be frowned upon by some potential economic development clients.

And after all that, we end on an upbeat, or beats:

First, that the new EDA board and staff are actively and jointly working to market Warren County in its entirety to the type of Technology, Manufacturing, and Logistics companies that would fit in well with what this community has to offer.

And second, the anticipation of an Open House to be hosted by a recently recruited drone manufacturer and operations manager, Silent Falcon at the County’s Front Royal Airport (FRR). While no date has yet been set as Silent Falcon continues development of its new home base, at least one kid, if a somewhat aging one, is anxiously anticipating coverage of that event. – And I think we’ll bring the video crew along for that one – Mark, Mike, who wants the drone assignment?

