Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal, Canine Master Deputy Chris Anderson, and Rooster
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and brings us up-to-date with the latest information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Robbie brought along several fellow officers to discuss the K-9 program in the Sheriff’s Office. One of the newest officers is Rooster.
Canine Master Deputy Chris Anderson and his partner Rooster will give us some insight into the K-9 unit and the role these dogs have in law enforcement.
Also a reminder about the 1st Annual Guns and Hoses (Veteran Charity Softball Game) that will be happening this Saturday, September 25 at the Bing Crosby Stadium beginning at noon. This game will feature the Warren County VA Sheriffs Office vs. Warren CO Fire/EMS. This is a charity event to raise money for a Warren County VA Veteran.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Andréa Ross & Amanda Slate, Habitat for Humanity
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Andréa Ross, Executive Director, and Amanda Slate, President of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
On September 11, 2021, Habitat for Humanity will host their Home Expo 2021 at the Warren County Fairgrounds from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free.
Whether you need home renovation, home improvement, or you’re just looking for some inspiration, At Home with Habitat will have something for everyone:
- Home Improvement
- Home Renovation
- Interior Design
- Decorating
- DIY
- Lifestyle Inspiration
- Demos
- Kids’ Activities
Town Talk: A conversation with Jamie Spiker, Warren County Treasurer
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jamie Spiker, Warren County Treasurer. Jamie has been the County Treasurer since July 1, 2019, when she became the Acting Treasurer when long-time Treasurer Wanda Bryant retired. She was then elected to serve as County Treasurer in November 2019.
The treasurer is elected every 4 years by citizens of the locality he or she serves. Virginia’s city and county treasurers are the chief financial officers for their localities, collecting taxes and local fees, and making payments on behalf of the local government.
Town Talk: A conversation with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager. Hicks started as Town Manager on December 7, 2020. Steven brings us the latest updates on Town projects.
Town Talk: A conversation with Barry Lee
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool speaks with Barry Lee. Barry has been a local radio personality for the past 44 years in the Valley. With 37 years on WINC, Barry finally retired, but radio gets in your blood, and in a short time, the Breakfast with Barry Lee Show was back on the “air” – but this time as a podcast on the internet.
Check out his website and sign up to keep up with Barry Lee. The Royal Examiner will also highlight his podcast as well.
EDA Litigation Update – that and other impacts on Economic Development
The morning of Friday, July 30, this reporter sat down for a “Town Talk” with Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne. Well, maybe we should call it a “County Talk” since the Town of Front Royal continues to distance itself from what Browne pointed out is still legally the Front Royal-Warren County EDA, as unresolved civil litigation initiated by the Town regarding financial liability from the EDA financial scandal continues to swirl and the Front Royal Town Council continues its initiative to create a parallel, unilateral EDA.
Those moves have come despite the total realignment of the EDA staff and board of directors, and a repeated EDA offer to work out of court to determine who is owed what in the wake of alleged embezzlement and misdirection of EDA assets between at least 2015 and 2018 under the leadership of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.
LITIGATION!!! – Now there’s a topic of conversation to begin our discussion by whatever name we choose to call it. Acknowledging that public interest, and discontent, is high concerning the slow pace at which both civil and criminal court proceedings have developed related to the EDA financial scandal, Browne agreed to open our conversation with an update on those legal developments.
Prominent among those are the recent Bankruptcy Court ruling forwarding a $9-million “non-dischargeable judgment” that central financial scandal figure McDonald, along with the EDA, has agreed to.
Watch the discussion progress through that litigation front among others, including what is known on the criminal side since it was handed over to federal officials in the Western District of Virginia, and how all this legal maneuvering impacts the EDA’s day-to-day operational goal of economic development, targeting business recruitment and retention. It is an operational environment also traversing Warren County’s extremely low statewide 37% COVID-19 pandemic vaccination rate, something that could be frowned upon by some potential economic development clients.
And after all that, we end on an upbeat, or beats:
First, that the new EDA board and staff are actively and jointly working to market Warren County in its entirety to the type of Technology, Manufacturing, and Logistics companies that would fit in well with what this community has to offer.
And second, the anticipation of an Open House to be hosted by a recently recruited drone manufacturer and operations manager, Silent Falcon at the County’s Front Royal Airport (FRR). While no date has yet been set as Silent Falcon continues development of its new home base, at least one kid, if a somewhat aging one, is anxiously anticipating coverage of that event. – And I think we’ll bring the video crew along for that one – Mark, Mike, who wants the drone assignment?
Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, National Night Out
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis about the upcoming National Night Out. This year the event is on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and the community throughout Front Royal/Warren County is being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the National Night Out 2021 (NNO) crime and drug prevention event.
National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Front Royal Police Department, will involve over 16,790 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases around the world. In all, over 40 million people are expected to participate in National Night Out.
This year’s event is from 6 to 9 p.m. on August 3rd at the Town Commons (Gazebo) on East Main Street, downtown Front Royal. Local businesses, organizations, as well as, law enforcement officers from various agencies working in the Front Royal/Warren County area will be on hand to greet everyone. There will be exhibits and demonstrations centered on safety awareness, crime and drug prevention along with activities, entertainment, and refreshments for all to enjoy. Live music by Raised on Analog too.
National Night Out is designed to (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
