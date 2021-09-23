Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal & Matt Huff – Guns & Hoses Softball Game September 25, 2021

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Matt Huff.

On September 25, 2021, at noon, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, and the Warren County Fire and Rescue will be playing in the 1st Annual Guns & Hoses Softball Tournament.

Come out and show your support for local veterans, and local law enforcement, and EMS. This is a charity softball game. This is a charity softball game. Money raised will go to Skip Rogers at Able Forces, to help local veterans. We will have some special things for fans in attendance. Also, T-Shirts with the game logo will be available for purchase! Wear it and show your support.

They’ll be a food truck serving hot dogs, hamburgers, and nachos, chips, and more.

