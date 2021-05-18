Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt Robbie Seal, Warren County Sheriff’s Office
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and brings us up-to-date with the latest information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Ed Richards, American Legion Community Band
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ed Richards. Ed is one of the Band Conductors with the American Legion Community Band as well as the Band Master at Randolph Macon Academy.
The Community Band has scheduled their first rehearsal for June 1, 2021, at 7:30 pm at the RMA Band building. The band has planned its first concert of the season on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the 4H Center. Sounds like first a concert then fireworks. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez, CHEO community garden 2021 update
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Fern Vazquez about the second community “victory garden” at the Virginia Hill Church property in Rockland. Fern gives us an update on CHEO and introduces us to the team at the second community garden.
This Saturday, May 15th, your help is needed, at both garden locations, to get the planting and preparation underway for the 2021 season. You can help in this community project by volunteering to help plant, harvest, distribute the crop or just pull weeds. They are also will be seeking volunteer canners later in the season. Volunteers are required to sign waivers, which are available at Fussell Florists or by e-mailing CHEOcommunitygarden@gmail.com. The telephone number to call is (757) 630-2362 to reach Fern Vazquez.
Let’s embrace this community effort and be generous with others when reaping our own gardens and filling our pantry shelves. Learn more on their Facebook page.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Fire Chief James Bonzano and Fire Marshall Gerry Maiatico, National EMS Week
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fire Chief James Bonzano and Fire Marshall Gerry Maiatico. National EMS Week, which takes place from May 16 to 22, presents an annual opportunity to acknowledge the dedicated men and women who work as emergency medical service providers.
The Royal Examiner wants to introduce Fire Chief James Bonzano to the community as well. Chief Bonzano joins Warren County from Arlington County where he served in the Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD) in progressively responsible leadership roles for thirty-four (34) years, including Acting Assistant Chief, South Deputy Chief, Personnel Services Section Chief, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Battalion Chief.
Following the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, he served as the EMS branch director for the emergency response. Most recently, Chief Bonzano served as Arlington County’s Fire Chief from his appointment in 2016 until his retirement in 2018. Since 2018, he has served as a Public Safety Consultant for Interagency Readiness Solutions providing curriculum and training on multi-agency response procedures, continuity of operations planning, and vulnerability assessments for large-scale disasters.
Community Events
Town Talk: A conversation with Sheriff Mark Butler and Front Police Chief Kahle Magalis, National Police Week
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler and Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis about National Police Week. National Police Week, this year, is from May 9th to 15th.
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.
Warren County/Front Royal BACK THE BLUE! will be holding a Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony honoring 4 local law enforcement officers who have died or been killed in the line of duty. These officers paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives and left families which their respective communities continue to support. It is our job to remember! Please join us in honoring their service. This event is on Thursday, May 13, 29021 at 6:30 pm. This is a free public event, all are welcome to attend.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman and Meghan Bowers, Humane Society of Warren County
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman and Meghan Bowers about an upcoming event benefiting the Humane Society of Warren County.
The Rough, Tough, and Scruffy River Weekend is a fundraising event for the Humane Society of Warren County. They will be kicking off the canoe season with live boat racing, music, beer, Ax throwing, food, and a silent auction.
The event is located at the Hazard Mill Farm, 1481 Hazard Mill Rd Bentonville, VA 22610, a stunning private property in Bentonville. This event will also feature music by Ryan Jewel and the Low Water Bridge Band.
Click here for more information and to register for the event.
Other events planned at Hazard Mill include the Benefit for Mason Ryder. They are doing a benefit/fundraiser to help Mason with his liver transplant. Every dollar donated will go directly to Masons care. They will have Live Music, Cornhole Tournament, Basket Raffles (drop tickets), Silent Auction, Food ($10 for a meal ticket), Snow Cones, Coin Drive (Bring your spare Change), 50/50 Ticket Raffle, and TEAM MASON items for sale.
Community Events
Family Fun Day is this Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Gazebo
Yes, there will be a 2021 Family Fun Day – and it will be this Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The activities will start at 10:00 am till 6:00 pm.
Family Fun Day is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event, hosted in Front Royal, Virginia, by C & C Frozen Treats. Family Fun Day is an official 501c3 nonprofit and will be happy to accept your tax-deductible donation to help fund this year’s event.
If you love and support the community of Front Royal and the surrounding areas, we encourage you to come out and bring your family and friends to enjoy this community-building event with an antique car show, kid’s events, and of course ICE CREAM! Let’s not forget that Nina will be boiling crawfish! Don’t miss the fun!
