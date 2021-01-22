Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Lt Robbie Seal, Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Published

3 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and brings us up-to-date with the latest information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Matt Tederick, former Interim Town Manager, Mayor

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 30, 2020

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Matt Tederick. Matt was our Interim Town Manager and Interim Mayor.  Matt gives us his parting comments as leaves government service and back to the private sector at the end of the year.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Bill Sealock, outgoing Town Councilman

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 29, 2020

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Bill Sealock. Bill is a current Town Council member, at least till the end of December. Bill discusses some projects in his term completed as well as some he would like the new Council to finish.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Joel Fernandez, Living Nazareth High School

Published

4 weeks ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joel Fernandez from Living Nazareth High School in Berryville, Virginia. Joel gives us an update on the school and a new tuition model that is in the planning stage.

The Living Nazareth High School is a Catholic co-educational high school employing a contemplative model to cultivate the interior life while offering a rigorous classical education entirely faithful to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church. For more information, visit their website http://www.livingnazareth.org/.

It’s Still Christmas” Retreat!
The school will also have a Christmas retreat on January 2nd from 9 am-1 pm at their campus in Berryville. There is no cost to attend and breakfast is provided, but registration is required. To register and for further details, please call the school at 540-686-1057. A social with food, caroling, and games will follow the end of the retreat until 3 pm.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Mayor Eugene Tewalt

Published

1 month ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Mayor Eugene Tewalt. Mayor Tewalt ends his term on December 31, 2020, and our new Mayor Chris Holloway takes the lead of Council. We asked Mayor Tewalt to come in and talk about his last term and tells us what was accomplished, or not accomplished and what he would like to see the new council tackle.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber, Reaching Out Now

Published

1 month ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President/Founder, Reaching Out Now, Inc.  Holiday Cheer ‘N’ Giving is a community service project of Reaching Out Now, Inc of Middletown, VA. Samantha, along with Santa Claus keeping a watchful eye, explains the program this year and how it will benefit some students in Warren County. This year the Cheer N’ Giving program donated to Skyline High School, Skyline Middle School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School $1500 each, to help those students in need to have a Merry Christmas.

Find out more about this and other programs of Reaching Out Now and how you can help our community on their website.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Habitat for Humanity; new home owners

Published

1 month ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jessica Cahill, Executive Director, and Amanda Slate, President, of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home, as affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.

The Warren County Habitat for Humanity does more than build houses. They partner with home-buyers, volunteers, donors, businesses, and community organizations to transform lives and rebuild communities. Houses are sold at an affordable, no-profit rate with no-interest mortgages to qualified homebuyers who earn 30% to 60% of the area median income.

In 1992, the Warren County Vocational Center (now Blue Ridge Technical Center) create a building program that would allow for the build and sale of a modular house. The program is self-perpetuating as the proceeds of the sale are used for the next house build.

The current house was constructed over two school terms. The construction was handled by the Carpentry I and II classes, under the supervision of instructor Mat Kidwell. The electrical wiring was completed by the Electricity I and II classes, under the supervision of instructor Darren McKinney. All aspects of the build are reviewed and inspected by the Warren County Building Inspector’s Office. The house is left unfinished in certain areas so that the new owners can make decisions as to siding, cabinets, paint, etc.

The opportunity to become associated with Warren County Habitat for Humanity is wonderful. Former students have remarked that it is always a good feeling to see “our house” occupied and located on a lot in the community. Knowing a Habitat family will have a home from our school provided a work-based learning project is even better!

Click here to find out more about the Warren County Habitat for Humanity on their website.

