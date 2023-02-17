Town Talk: A conversation with Lynn Downs – The Arc of Warren County

During this edition of Town Talk, Mike McCool, our publisher, has a conversation with Lynn Downs from the Arc of Warren County. The Arc of Warren County is committed to establishing all-encompassing communities, schools, and prospects for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Over the course of fifty years, The Arc of Warren has collaborated with community members and leaders to enhance the quality of life for those with disabilities. The organization offers various programs, ranging from public education to transportation services. By providing education, advocacy, and a network of compassionate caregivers, The Arc wants each individual to attain complete inclusion and active participation within their community for their lifetime.

The Arc will hold a monthly parent’s meeting on February 28th at 6:30 pm in the Parish Hall of Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal. During the session, learn how to navigate through the resources in Warren County that provide services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants will be able to talk with other parents and caregivers who have experience with these resources to have a clearer picture of maximizing these available opportunities. Childcare will be available.

There will also be an Inclusive Bingo event on Monday, March 20th, at 4:00 pm at Samuels Public Library. Come out, play a bingo game, win prizes, and make new friends!

Future events include a picnic and the development of a brand-new website!

To keep up with all the happenings and to connect with other caregivers, visit, The Arc’s Facebook page at this link, and for more information, call (540) 692-3970.

Town Talk is a Royal Examiner series that features interviews with influential local entrepreneurs, business owners, non-profit leaders, and political figures who shape the landscape of Warren County. Our discussions cover diverse topics that we hope will capture your interest. If you have a specific person or topic you’d like to hear about within our community, don’t hesitate to let us know. You can send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.