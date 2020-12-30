Town Talk: A conversation with Matt Tederick, former Interim Town Manager, Mayor

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jessica Cahill, Executive Director, and Amanda Slate, President, of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home, as affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.

The Warren County Habitat for Humanity does more than build houses. They partner with home-buyers, volunteers, donors, businesses, and community organizations to transform lives and rebuild communities. Houses are sold at an affordable, no-profit rate with no-interest mortgages to qualified homebuyers who earn 30% to 60% of the area median income.

In 1992, the Warren County Vocational Center (now Blue Ridge Technical Center) create a building program that would allow for the build and sale of a modular house. The program is self-perpetuating as the proceeds of the sale are used for the next house build.

The current house was constructed over two school terms. The construction was handled by the Carpentry I and II classes, under the supervision of instructor Mat Kidwell. The electrical wiring was completed by the Electricity I and II classes, under the supervision of instructor Darren McKinney. All aspects of the build are reviewed and inspected by the Warren County Building Inspector’s Office. The house is left unfinished in certain areas so that the new owners can make decisions as to siding, cabinets, paint, etc.

The opportunity to become associated with Warren County Habitat for Humanity is wonderful. Former students have remarked that it is always a good feeling to see “our house” occupied and located on a lot in the community. Knowing a Habitat family will have a home from our school provided a work-based learning project is even better!

