Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Mayor Eugene Tewalt
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Mayor Eugene Tewalt. Mayor Tewalt ends his term on December 31, 2020, and our new Mayor Chris Holloway takes the lead of Council. We asked Mayor Tewalt to come in and talk about his last term and tells us what was accomplished, or not accomplished and what he would like to see the new council tackle.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber, Reaching Out Now
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President/Founder, Reaching Out Now, Inc. Holiday Cheer ‘N’ Giving is a community service project of Reaching Out Now, Inc of Middletown, VA. Samantha, along with Santa Claus keeping a watchful eye, explains the program this year and how it will benefit some students in Warren County. This year the Cheer N’ Giving program donated to Skyline High School, Skyline Middle School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School $1500 each, to help those students in need to have a Merry Christmas.
Find out more about this and other programs of Reaching Out Now and how you can help our community on their website.
Town Talk: A conversation with Habitat for Humanity; new home owners
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jessica Cahill, Executive Director, and Amanda Slate, President, of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home, as affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.
The Warren County Habitat for Humanity does more than build houses. They partner with home-buyers, volunteers, donors, businesses, and community organizations to transform lives and rebuild communities. Houses are sold at an affordable, no-profit rate with no-interest mortgages to qualified homebuyers who earn 30% to 60% of the area median income.
In 1992, the Warren County Vocational Center (now Blue Ridge Technical Center) create a building program that would allow for the build and sale of a modular house. The program is self-perpetuating as the proceeds of the sale are used for the next house build.
The current house was constructed over two school terms. The construction was handled by the Carpentry I and II classes, under the supervision of instructor Mat Kidwell. The electrical wiring was completed by the Electricity I and II classes, under the supervision of instructor Darren McKinney. All aspects of the build are reviewed and inspected by the Warren County Building Inspector’s Office. The house is left unfinished in certain areas so that the new owners can make decisions as to siding, cabinets, paint, etc.
The opportunity to become associated with Warren County Habitat for Humanity is wonderful. Former students have remarked that it is always a good feeling to see “our house” occupied and located on a lot in the community. Knowing a Habitat family will have a home from our school provided a work-based learning project is even better!
Click here to find out more about the Warren County Habitat for Humanity on their website.
Town Talk: Chairman introduces public to Sheriff’s Office’s Community Advisory Council
Thursday afternoon, December 10, Bruce Townshend joined Royal Examiner editor and writer Roger Bianchini for a Town Talk on the creation of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Advisory Council or CAC (rhymes with “Ack”). Townshend was elected chairman of the now 15-member council conceived of by newly elected Sheriff Mark Butler as an additional tool to facilitate citizen-law enforcement communications.
Hear Townshend explain the council’s parameters and how citizens can communicate with and through CAC and its chairman about issues germane to county law enforcement’s interactive role with the citizens it serves in this 16-minute conversation.
The WCSO Community Advisory Council meets on the third Thursday of every other month at the Sheriff’s Office across from Skyline High School. It meets next on Thursday, December 17 at 6 pm. The public is invited to the meetings or may submit items for discussion through Chairman Townshend either attributed or anonymously. The CAC chairman’s email is <Bruto3@yahoo.com>
Town Talk: A conversation with Larry Elliott, C-CAP
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Larry Elliott from C-CAP. C-CAP’s primary mission is to provide “safety net” services for those in our community who need food, clothing, limited financial assistance, and help with finding other social services in Warren County.
C-CAP provides fresh foods as well as the long shelf life of canned goods and related food products. Often they are able to provide fresh and frozen meats donated by local groceries and farmers. In addition, they have a wide variety of high-quality clothes for adults and children for each season and often provide bedding and quilts donated by local individuals and organizations. Their volunteers are skilled and knowledgeable about other critical referral services for their clients. The goal is to help their clients become “self-sufficient” as soon as possible.
Their work has been impacted by the Covid pandemic. With short notice, they had to convert from a standard walk-in pantry to a prepacked food drive by pickup service. Their volunteers responded quickly and re-invented the C-CAP serve model to a faster, safer food delivery process. The extra packing of extra foods has limited hours to two days a week for the remainder of 2020. However, the plan is to get back to a more normal method of service early in 2021. In the meantime, they are serving more food, safer than ever. Soon they will expand services to include more personal items, home cleaning products, and other supplies.
Donation accepted on their website: www.ourccap.org
https://www.facebook.com/CCAPFrontRoyal/
CCAP: hours: Monday and Wednesday nine to till noon. CCAP office 636 2448, email: OURCCAP@gmail.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Terry Leckie & Melanie Stull – Front Royal Kiwanis 64th Annual Pancake Day
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Terry Leckie and Melanie Stull about Kiwanis Pancake Day and how things will work.
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is celebrating its 75 anniversary this year and is committed to holding the annual Pancake Day fundraising event. This event raises significant funds which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. Of course, due to the COVID pandemic, a few adjustments had to be made. The event will be brought to you drive-thru style! You simply pull up with your ticket or cash, and we bring the order out to you! Pancake Day is traditionally an “all you can eat” event, but since we cannot do that this year, we are giving each person a significantly larger order than usual.
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020
Time: 7:00 am – 1:00 pm
Location: Warren County High School
Cost: $5.00 – pancakes & sausage with butter and syrup packets
Special thanks to the Gold Sponsors for Kiwanis Pancake Day:
- National Media Services
- Exit Premier Realty
- Family Pharmacy
- Wells Fargo Investments
- Maddox Funeral Home
- Quality Title
- Sona Bank
- Bill Long’s Auto Care Clinic
- Ramsey True Value Hardware
- Front Royal Dental Care
- Ricks Auto Care & Tire
- Warren Memorial Hospital
- Apple Valley Dental
- Royal Auto Works
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world One Child and One Community at a time. All proceeds go right back into the community!
Town Talk: A conversation with Mike Lock, Play Favorites
In this Town Talk, we go on location and have a conversation with Mike Lock from Play Favorites. Play Favorites is a unique toy store located in the Royal Plaza Center on South Street in Front Royal. Mike describes the store as a place for smart specialty toys and games for kids and adults. It’s a place to rediscover old favorites and make new ones! He has made it a place to play, shop, and have fun.
Check out their Facebook page where each day Mike does a “show & tell” on toys and games in the story. There is always something new and exciting. Check it out today.
