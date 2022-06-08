Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Meghan Bowers and Wendy Kurtz, Warren County Humane Society; fostering an animal brings rewards
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Meghan Bowers and Wendy Kurtz from the Warren County Humane Society about fostering for the shelter.
What is fostering?
Fostering for the Humane Society is rewarding and challenging, and a huge part of our strategy to maintain our no-kill status.
Fostering an animal is taking care of an animal in your home for a period of time, without adopting it. Sometimes fosters are needed for a few days, and sometimes for months or years. We use fosters during kitten season for babies that need around-the-clock care, when an animal is recovering from an injury or surgery, or if an animal is uncomfortable in the shelter environment.
Not all animals need fosters, and many benefit more from being in the shelter where they will be in front of adopters. Check-in at the shelter to find out which animals are approved for fostering.
While an animal is in a foster home, they are still the legal custody of the shelter, which means that the Humane Society must oversee the vaccinations and care of the animals while they are in your home. Any medical procedures or vet visits must be approved in advance by the Shelter Leadership Team in order to get those expenses covered by the shelter.
The Foster Care Program brings caring individuals and needing animals together providing special care in a home setting until the animal is ready for adoption.
If you think fostering is right for your family, please fill out an application or visit the shelter for more information.
The new date for Rough, Tough & Scruffy is June 18th.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Butch Hammond and Donna Hunt, Skyline Christian Academy
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Butch Hammond and Donna Hunt from the Skyline Christian Academy. Skyline Christian Academy is a ministry of The Church at Skyline.
Skyline Christian Academy will be opening in August for grades Kindergarten (K-5) through 6. They are an affordable Christian School with quality teaching and training. They want students and families to feel like they are family, not just a number.
They will be holding an open house on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
The address is 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, perfectly located on 340 between Front Royal and Luray.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor.
Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities at Samuels Public Library! Summer Reading Club for all ages returns June 6 – August 13. Get your feet wet and read books to win prizes! Visit the Library throughout the summer for an assortment of events featuring magic, pirates, water discoveries, and even a petting zoo!
Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
Town Talk: A conversation with Donna Settle, Alex Bigels – Front Royal Cardinals
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Donna Settle and Alex Bigels from the Front Royal Cardinals. The Front Royal Cardinals is a not-for-profit organization and a member of the Valley Baseball League. The Valley League is the gateway to playing in the Majors.
The opening game is June 3, 2022, at 7:00 pm – and free admission. Bring the family for baseball in the valley.
The Valley League was founded May 15, 1897, in Edinburg, Va., and included charter members Winchester, Woodstock, Strasburg, Front Royal, and Edinburg. It evolved in the early years from a Class D minor league to an NCAA-sanctioned league in 1961 operating under NCAA rules. The league adopted wooden bats in 1993. Each team plays a 42-game schedule from June through July, concluding with a top-eight-team play-off to determine the Lineweaver Cup Championship.
The officers, directors, and members of the Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Team devote their time and energy as volunteers, working year-round to raise funds and organize activities to bring exciting baseball to Front Royal every summer.
Volunteering is fun and rewarding! There are many ways to get involved. If you’d like to join their team of volunteers or just want to explore the opportunities, please contact them at frontroyalcardinalsbaseball@gmail.com. Contact Donna Settle at 703-244-6662 or donna.settle@icloud.com.
Town Talk: A conversation with Andréa Ross, Warren County Habitat for Humanity – Gospel Music Fesitival June 4th
Our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Andréa Ross, Executive Director of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity, in this Town Talk. Also, along with Andréa is two committee members, Shannon Roman and Sheree Jennings.
On June 4, 2022, the Warren County Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a Gospel Music Festival at the Town Commons-Gazebo area in downtown Front Royal from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. This is a free family fun event to raise monies for the local Habitat for Humanity. They’ll be food, fun, and music to enjoy. They’ll also be accepting applications for homeowner and home repairs.
Town Talk: A conversation with Sgts Terry Fritts and Cindy Burke – WCSO Community Events
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Sgts Terry Fritts and Cindy Burke from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office about D.A.R.E. Day. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office first presented D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instruction to Warren County public school students in 1987.
Each year the Warren County Sheriff’s Office sets aside a day of fun activities for our middle school 5th graders. This year D.A.R.E. Day will be May 24th at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal.
D.A.R.E. provides training for local police officers instructing students in school classrooms with a series of drug and violence prevention lessons. These lessons are designed for grades K –12. Currently, in the United States and around the world, there are over 50,000 trained deputy sheriffs, town and city police officers, state police officers, military police officers, and defense department police serving as D.A.R.E. Officers.
The D.A.R.E. curriculum at the fifth-grade level includes nine lessons based on substance abuse prevention education, learning the skills needed to recognize and resist the subtle and overt pressures that may cause young people to experiment with drugs, gangs, and violent activities. Students are taught positive decision-making techniques, which result in good and healthy outcomes.
On July 21st, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will host a fun day event again this year. This date may be subject to change, weather permitting. Applications can be downloaded below or picked up at your child’s school or at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. All applications must be returned to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office no later than 7/1/22. There is NO CHARGE to participate in Fun Day. Participants must be between the ages of 11–13 and be a resident of Warren County. Fun Day is fully operated by donations.
This year, the Warren County Sheriff’s office elected not to host a Sheriff’s Youth Summer Camp but instead will host a Fun Day Event. If you would like more information on the Sheriff’s Youth Fun Day or how you can contribute, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 635‑4128.
Town Talk: A conversation with Melody Hotek, Warren County Tree Stewards, and Lisa Schwartz, Beautification Committee of Front Royal
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Melody Hotek, President of the Warren County Tree Stewards, and Lisa Schwartz, President of the Beautification Committee of Front Royal.
On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Samuels Public Library will be hosting the “Basic of Pruning” hand-on experience. The program will begin with a presentation by Ron Perlik, a Certified Arborist, who will then lead the group for some hands-on experience pruning nearby trees. Ron hosts monthly workshops and has been a treasured member of the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards for many years. Bring your pruners and your questions for an informative morning with Ron. Registration is required for this event; space is limited; click here to register.
About Warren County Tree Stewards
The mission of the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Steward program is to increase public awareness of the intrinsic value and beauty of trees, to learn and understand the needs of the community forest, to help the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren in caring for the community’s publicly planted trees (especially young trees), to educate other residents of the community about urban forestry, and to involve additional community members in creating and caring for community tree plantings.
About The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC)
The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC) is to develop a coordinated effort among community organizations and interested individuals to facilitate the improvement and beautification of community property.
