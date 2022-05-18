Town Talk: A conversation with Melody Hotek, Warren County Tree Stewards, and Lisa Schwartz, Beautification Committee of Front Royal

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Melody Hotek, President of the Warren County Tree Stewards, and Lisa Schwartz, President of the Beautification Committee of Front Royal.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Samuels Public Library will be hosting the “Basic of Pruning” hand-on experience. The program will begin with a presentation by Ron Perlik, a Certified Arborist, who will then lead the group for some hands-on experience pruning nearby trees. Ron hosts monthly workshops and has been a treasured member of the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards for many years. Bring your pruners and your questions for an informative morning with Ron. Registration is required for this event; space is limited; click here to register.

About Warren County Tree Stewards

The mission of the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Steward program is to increase public awareness of the intrinsic value and beauty of trees, to learn and understand the needs of the community forest, to help the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren in caring for the community’s publicly planted trees (especially young trees), to educate other residents of the community about urban forestry, and to involve additional community members in creating and caring for community tree plantings.

About The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC)

The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC) is to develop a coordinated effort among community organizations and interested individuals to facilitate the improvement and beautification of community property.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.