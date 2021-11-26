Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michael Williams – RYLA, EarlyAct/InterAct Club
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michael Williams. Michael volunteers as the EarlyAct advisor at E.W. Wilson Elementary School in Front Royal. Michael is also the owner of MDUB Chauffeur Services, LLC which provides transportation for up to six persons to the airport, port of call, concerts, sporting events, tours, other special events.
Rotary is presenting a special opportunity to our local high school-age youth. The program is called RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) and it’s happening on December 4th! November 29th is the deadline for registering students for this free, all-day leadership and service opportunity for our area teenagers. Here is the registration link. It is looking to be a wonderful event, with guest speakers, a wonderful catered lunch, a service project (Rise Against Hunger).
More about EaryAct/InterAct Clubs
Interact is a club for young people ages 12-18 who want to join together to tackle the issues in their community that they care most about. Through Interact, you can:
- Carry out hands-on service projects
- Make international connections
- Develop leadership skills
- Have fun!
EarlyAct is a school-wide service club for elementary students from ages 5 to 13 sponsored by Rotary Clubs and chartered by the district. EarlyAct provides the foundation and natural succession into Interact.
The mission of EarlyAct/InterAct Clubs is to promote goodwill, understanding, and peace through active participation of student members so that with committed citizenship and effective leadership they improve the quality of life for their school, local and global communities.
EarlyAct/InterAct is based upon the Rotary 4-Way Test and further, EarlyAct teaches…Caring, Respect, Empathy, Responsibility, Tolerance, Citizenship, Compassion, Friendship, and Leadership. EarlyAct engages student members in character-building activities and prepares them for leadership roles to identify and carry out projects which benefit their school, local and global communities. Through its association with Rotary, EarlyActors gain increased awareness and knowledge of their community and the world and understanding of the dignity and worth of each individual which builds respect for others.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Rotary youth leadership and service opportunity – free event for local youth
Top Stories
Town Talk: A conversation with Lauren Kopishke, Town of Front Royal Planning Director – Comprehensive Plan Rewrite
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lauren Kopishke, Town of Front Royal Planning Director about the upcoming Comprehensive Plan Rewrite.
Front Royal is updating its Comprehensive Plan, a visionary document that will help guide the Town’s future. Stakeholder input is a critical element in this nine-month process. This is the opportunity to make your voice heard in order to influence the future of our community. The topics include transportation and roads, affordable Workforce Housing, broadband infrastructure, desired growth, and development areas, economic development and tourism, environmental resources and sustainability, historic preservation, hazard mitigation, and more.
On November 23, 2021, the Town will be holding two events at the Town Commons. The first one starts at 11 am and the second at 5 pm. Please join the Planning team, for a donut and a cup of coffee in Town Square’s Rear Pavilion and share your vision of Front Royal’s future. Stop by anytime during the mid-day (11 am – 1 pm) or the evening (5 pm – 7 pm) session.
To participate in the survey, click here.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Thermal Shelter of Front Royal
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer about the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.
This year the Thermal Shelter opens on December 11th through March 30, 2022. Their location is at the Health and Human Services Complex, 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal. Doors open at 6 pm. (Many remember as the 15th Street School – entrance is toward the back of the building).
The shelter is a faith-based organization showing God’s love by offering a warm, safe place to sleep, food, and basic needs to those who are homeless, especially during the winter months.
Do you want to do involved? Maybe volunteer or make a donation? Visit their website to find out more information.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber, Ken Knesh, & Danelle Sperling WCPS Senior Planning Night
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President of Reaching Out Now, Ken Knesh, Principal of Warren County High School, and Danelle Sperling, Principal of Skyline High School about Senior Planning Night.
Senior Planning Night is dedicated to helping high school seniors and juniors, and their families prepare for life after graduation.
The event will start at 5:30 pm in the Warren County High School cafeteria with a spaghetti dinner and then at 6:15 pm move to the auditorium for a panel discussion covering important dates to guide your senior year, decisions to make before graduation, financial planning, application processes, and provide an opportunity to meet with college reps from around the state. At 7 pm, the Senior Planning presentation with begin, followed by scholarships being awarded to a senior from each high school.
Please register so that appropriate seating and be prepared for any questions you may have in advance.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with David Kaplan, Rick Kinsey, American Legion, Veterans Day 2021
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series returns
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers.
The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high-quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members but also our community.
The Christmas Concert series Sweeter Still begins December 5, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, at 4:oo pm. The next concert will be on December 10, 2021, starting at 7:30 pm at the Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA. The last concert will be on December 12, 2021, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA starting at 4:00 pm.
Please note: The Front Royal Presbyterian Church concert location mentioned in this Town Talk was moved to the Front Royal United Methodist Church, December 12, 2021.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Tim Dyke, Pastor, Rivermont Baptist Church Revival Nov 6-10
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Dyke, Pastor at the Rivermont Baptist Church.
Rivermont is hosting a revival starting on November 6th with a free concert at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The concert starts at 6 pm and features the music of Encounter Revival Ministries from Harrisburg, PA.
The revival starts on Sunday at 7 pm, led by Mark Hopkins from Encounter Revival Ministries, and continues each night at 7 pm at the Rivermont Baptist Church, located at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in Front Royal.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 11mph WNW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 0
54/30°F
43/28°F