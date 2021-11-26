Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michael Williams – RYLA, EarlyAct/InterAct Club

Published

3 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michael Williams. Michael volunteers as the EarlyAct advisor at E.W. Wilson Elementary School in Front Royal. Michael is also the owner of MDUB Chauffeur Services, LLC which provides transportation for up to six persons to the airport, port of call, concerts, sporting events, tours, other special events.

Rotary is presenting a special opportunity to our local high school-age youth. The program is called RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) and it’s happening on December 4th! November 29th is the deadline for registering students for this free, all-day leadership and service opportunity for our area teenagers. Here is the registration link. It is looking to be a wonderful event, with guest speakers, a wonderful catered lunch, a service project (Rise Against Hunger).

More about EaryAct/InterAct Clubs

Interact is a club for young people ages 12-18 who want to join together to tackle the issues in their community that they care most about. Through Interact, you can:


  • Carry out hands-on service projects
  • Make international connections
  • Develop leadership skills
  • Have fun!

EarlyAct is a school-wide service club for elementary students from ages 5 to 13 sponsored by Rotary Clubs and chartered by the district. EarlyAct provides the foundation and natural succession into Interact.

The mission of EarlyAct/InterAct Clubs is to promote goodwill, understanding, and peace through active participation of student members so that with committed citizenship and effective leadership they improve the quality of life for their school, local and global communities.

EarlyAct/InterAct is based upon the Rotary 4-Way Test and further, EarlyAct teaches…Caring, Respect, Empathy, Responsibility, Tolerance, Citizenship, Compassion, Friendship, and Leadership. EarlyAct engages student members in character-building activities and prepares them for leadership roles to identify and carry out projects which benefit their school, local and global communities. Through its association with Rotary, EarlyActors gain increased awareness and knowledge of their community and the world and understanding of the dignity and worth of each individual which builds respect for others.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Rotary youth leadership and service opportunity – free event for local youth

Town Talk: A conversation with Lauren Kopishke, Town of Front Royal Planning Director – Comprehensive Plan Rewrite

Published

1 week ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lauren Kopishke, Town of Front Royal Planning Director about the upcoming Comprehensive Plan Rewrite.

Front Royal is updating its Comprehensive Plan, a visionary document that will help guide the Town’s future. Stakeholder input is a critical element in this nine-month process. This is the opportunity to make your voice heard in order to influence the future of our community. The topics include transportation and roads, affordable Workforce Housing, broadband infrastructure, desired growth, and development areas, economic development and tourism, environmental resources and sustainability, historic preservation, hazard mitigation, and more.

On November 23, 2021, the Town will be holding two events at the Town Commons. The first one starts at 11 am and the second at 5 pm. Please join the Planning team, for a donut and a cup of coffee in Town Square’s Rear Pavilion and share your vision of Front Royal’s future.  Stop by anytime during the mid-day (11 am – 1 pm) or the evening (5 pm – 7 pm) session.

To participate in the survey, click here.


Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Thermal Shelter of Front Royal

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer about the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.

This year the Thermal Shelter opens on December 11th through March 30, 2022. Their location is at the Health and Human Services Complex, 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal. Doors open at 6 pm. (Many remember as the 15th Street School – entrance is toward the back of the building).

The shelter is a faith-based organization showing God’s love by offering a warm, safe place to sleep, food, and basic needs to those who are homeless, especially during the winter months.

Do you want to do involved? Maybe volunteer or make a donation? Visit their website to find out more information.  


Or their Facebook page.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber, Ken Knesh, & Danelle Sperling WCPS Senior Planning Night

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President of Reaching Out Now, Ken Knesh, Principal of Warren County High School, and Danelle Sperling, Principal of Skyline High School about Senior Planning Night.

Senior Planning Night is dedicated to helping high school seniors and juniors, and their families prepare for life after graduation.

The event will start at 5:30 pm in the Warren County High School cafeteria with a spaghetti dinner and then at 6:15 pm move to the auditorium for a panel discussion covering important dates to guide your senior year, decisions to make before graduation, financial planning, application processes, and provide an opportunity to meet with college reps from around the state. At 7 pm, the Senior Planning presentation with begin, followed by scholarships being awarded to a senior from each high school.

Please register so that appropriate seating and be prepared for any questions you may have in advance.


Click here to register.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with David Kaplan, Rick Kinsey, American Legion, Veterans Day 2021

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with David Kaplan and Rick Kinsey from the Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53 in Front Royal. This year the American Legion will host the Veterans Day ceremony on the Warren County Courthouse lawn on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11 am.

Bands from Randolph Macon Academy, Warren County High School, and Skyline High School will perform before the ceremony.

Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans.

This holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on Nov. 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to account for all veterans in all wars.


Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series returns

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers.

The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high-quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members but also our community.

The Christmas Concert series Sweeter Still begins December 5, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, at 4:oo pm. The next concert will be on December 10, 2021, starting at 7:30 pm at the Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA. The last concert will be on December 12, 2021, at the Trinity Episcopal Church,  9108 John S Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA starting at 4:00 pm.

Please note: The Front Royal Presbyterian Church concert location mentioned in this Town Talk was moved to the Front Royal United Methodist Church, December 12, 2021.


Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Tim Dyke, Pastor, Rivermont Baptist Church Revival Nov 6-10

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Dyke, Pastor at the Rivermont Baptist Church.

Rivermont is hosting a revival starting on November 6th with a free concert at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The concert starts at 6 pm and features the music of Encounter Revival Ministries from Harrisburg, PA.

The revival starts on Sunday at 7 pm, led by Mark Hopkins from Encounter Revival Ministries, and continues each night at 7 pm at the Rivermont Baptist Church, located at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in Front Royal.

King Cartoons

Upcoming Events

Nov
27
Sat
9:00 am Newtown Holiday Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Newtown Holiday Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Nov 27 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Newtown Holiday Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to search for that perfect gift to bring a beautiful smile to a certain someone’s face. Please plan a trip to the Newtown Holiday Market centrally located[...]
10:00 am Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 27 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at Carriage Barn in Historic Area. Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf scars, and other[...]
11:00 am A Holiday Through the Centuries @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Holiday Through the Centuries @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 27 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
A Holiday Through the Centuries @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Sky Meadows’ Historic Area comes alive with the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays. To kick off our holiday season, the Historic Area will be filled with the aroma of tasty holiday[...]
Dec
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
4
Sat
10:00 am Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Dec 4 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie at Strokes of Creativity. Tickets: CLICK HERE Cost: $80 for 6 weeks Dates: Thursdays – Oct 21, Oct 28, Nov 4, Nov 11, Nov 18, Dec 4 Time: 10 am[...]
1:00 pm The Nutcracker 2021 @ Skyline High School
The Nutcracker 2021 @ Skyline High School
Dec 4 @ 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
The Nutcracker 2021 @ Skyline High School
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to announce its own student production of the seasonal ballet The Nutcracker, to be presented in Front Royal, VA, on Saturday, December 4th, 2021. 1:00 and 5:00 pm Tickets: $35[...]
4:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 4 @ 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meets in the Historic Area behind Mount Bleak. Discover our International Dark Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and[...]
Dec
5
Sun
4:00 pm Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Dec 5 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Sunday, December 5, 2021 4:00pm First Baptist Church of Winchester 205 West Piccadilly St. | Winchester, VA 22601 COVID-19 Guidelines: Masks are required for attendees Friday, December 10, 2021 7:30pm Front Royal United Methodist Church[...]
Dec
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
10
Fri
7:30 pm Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Dec 10 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Friday, December 10, 2021 7:30pm Front Royal United Methodist Church 1 West Main Street | Front Royal, VA 22630 COVID-19 Guidelines: Masks are required for attendees Sunday, December 12, 2021 4:00pm Trinity Episcopal Church 9108[...]