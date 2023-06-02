Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – June Activities

Welcome to another edition of Town Talk, where today we bring you the delightful story of Liz Coffey, the creative force behind Petty Betty Treats, LLC, a local sensation right here in Front Royal, Virginia.

Unfamiliar with Petty Betty Treats? You’re in for a treat. Picture the most mouth-watering, dairy-free fruit butters and fruit punches, made fresh – on-site at summer events. These delicious goodies are more than a tasty snack; they are versatile food companions that transform ordinary cream cheese or peanut butter into something extraordinary and take any nearby beverage to a new level of refreshment.

What started as a local business making delightful treats has evolved into so much more. Nowadays, Liz not only attends a multitude of events but also offers her expertise to help other organizations plan and market their events. With a seasoned event team, Petty Betty Treats handle everything from vendor selection to social media promotion, ensuring a flawlessly executed event that attendees will undoubtedly love.

Upcoming events where Petty Betty Treats will feature include the Campfire Country Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, a full-day music festival coupled with a vendor market. You can enjoy Petty Betty Treats while grooving to country music from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm. And if you want to extend the fun, overnight accommodations are available at 570 Kendrick Lane in Front Royal.

But that’s not all! The Summer Fest Market & Fair on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, will also feature Petty Betty Treats. The event is hosted at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue located at 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal.

For those who just can’t get enough, Petty Betty Treats also attends the DL Community Market. The next date is May 20th. The market is open on the 3rd and 17th of June, 1st and 15th of July, 5th and 19th of August, 2nd and 16th of September, 7th and 21st of October, and brings the season to a close on the 4th and 18th of November. The operating hours for the market are 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Want to learn more or are interested in getting Petty Betty Treats to boost your event? Reach out to Liz Coffey at pettybettytreatsllc@gmail.com. With Petty Betty Treats on board, your celebration is sure to reach the next level!

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com