Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – October Activities

A Kaleidoscope of Learning and Fun: From Writing Contests to Seed Saving Workshops.

When autumn leaves begin to fall, the Samuels Public Library bursts to life with a plethora of events tailored for everyone, young and old.

In this town talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library. Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.

Perhaps the most awaited highlight this season is the library’s 45th annual Holiday Writing Contest, a grand tradition for students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade. Young minds are called upon to pour their creativity into short stories or captivating artwork. The prize? An opportunity to see their works professionally published in a keepsake book. An event honoring these budding talents is slated for December, but if you have a young Shakespeare or Picasso at home, make sure their entries are in by November 4th.

Children, of course, have always held a special place in the heart of libraries. Samuels Public Library is no exception. Regular children’s story hours, tailor-made homeschool programs, and dedicated outreach events are a testament to this. On the lookout for something unique? Mark your calendars for a Saturday story walk on October 7th at Eastham Park. This isn’t your typical walk, as fire trucks and firefighters will be lending their voices for some fiery storytelling.

For those with green thumbs, there’s a unique feature near the reference desk: a seed lending library. Here, gardening enthusiasts can “borrow” seeds to nurture in their gardens. In return, they’re only asked to share seeds from their ensuing harvests. And if you’re wondering about the best practices to harvest and store these seeds, an informative workshop on October 19th has got you covered.

Bookworms can continue to delve into their favorite genres with clubs and discussions. Whether you’re swooning over the latest romantic tales in the “Bad Romance” group or delving deep into the worlds of thriller authors like Riley Sager and Grady Hendrix, there’s something for everyone. Plus, for the tech-savvy and history buffs, sessions on technology assistance and genealogy are regular features.

A myriad of other special workshops pepper the calendar. For instance, an October 21st photography class, in collaboration with Shenandoah River State Park, promises to guide participants on capturing the true essence of fall colors. Furthermore, from enlightening dental lectures to spirited Girl Scout gatherings, the library’s meeting rooms remain a hive of activity.

At the heart of all these endeavors is the overwhelming support and appreciation from the community. Ashby warmly remarks on the library’s patrons, “It’s the people that come in our doors. They seem so appreciative of the smallest thing we do.” Rooney echoes this sentiment, expressing how the community’s gratitude feels like a golden embrace.

With its rich tapestry of events, the Samuels Public Library cements its place as a cherished community nexus and a “second home” to many. And as McCool aptly puts it, all it takes is a free library card to unlock a universe of opportunities.

Click here to see all the upcoming events.