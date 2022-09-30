Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – October Activities

Published

4 hours ago

on

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.

Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening in October at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Town Talk: A conversation with Butch Hammond Lorne & LaDona Fetty, The Church at Skyline – Family Fall Festival October 8, 2022

Published

3 days ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Butch Hammond, Lorne, and LaDonna Fetty from The Church at Skyline about their upcoming Family Fall Festival on October 8, 2022.

The festival will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at The Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, Virginia. This is a free event, and the community is invited. There will be plenty of things for the kids to do, so mark your calendar.  Food, games, prizes, hay rides, and more, and all free.

If you need additional information, call (540) 635-9003 or email thechurchatskyline@gmail.com

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.


 

Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber and Teketia Smith, Reaching Out Now – Junior/Senior Planning Night

Published

3 days ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President, and Teketia Smith, Leadership Director of Reaching Out Now, about Junior/Senior Planning Night.

Junior/Senior Planning Night is October 4, 2022, and is a free event dedicated to helping high school seniors and juniors and their families prepare for life after graduation.

The event will start at 5:00 pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton Blue Shadows, 111 Hospitality Drive in Front Royal. The program will include panel discussions covering important dates to guide your senior year, decisions to make before graduation, financial planning, application processes, scholarships, and an opportunity to meet with college, public safety, and armed forces reps.

Click here to register so that there is appropriate seating, and be prepared for any questions you may have in advance.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, or topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, Guardian Score

Published

1 week ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Captain Crystal Cline about Guardian Score.

The Front Royal Police Department is implementing a pilot program to help police administrations use real-time data analysis and insights to understand the community’s perspective on their police interactions. Depending on how successful it is and if it’s worth the cost, they will decide whether or not to continue the program.

Guardian Score differs from other platforms because it is not designed for members to complain; instead, its purpose is to help leaders identify areas they need to strengthen in their departments to better serve our community.

When a police officer gives the card to a community member they have served, on the back, there is a QR code that takes you to a digital survey about your interaction. It is anonymous, takes less than one minute, and explores the officer’s professionalism, listening skills, fairness, and explanations.


The questions are based on procedural justice principles to rate the user’s experience with an officer. Users can place their interaction with an officer from one to five stars, five being the highest.

The survey results are delayed five to seven business days, at which point police leaders and officers can check their dashboard to review their customer service scores. The data isn’t available to the public, and only the police department can access it.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, or topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

 

 

Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 16, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

Last week the Warren County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative’s Safety Day.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the WCSO will be at an event at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 8:30 to noon.

On September 19, a Faith Base Safety Training at the Public Safety Building (also the WCSO). Sgt Vorous spoke on a previous Town Talk; click here to watch.


The next Reading with a Sheriff at Samuels Public Library is scheduled for September 28 at 11:00 am.

Also, this month is the TRIAD signing ceremony on September 29 at the Warren County Government Center. Attorney General Jason Miyares will be here.

Moving into October, the Church at Skyline will be holding its Fall Festival on the 8th and the World of Work event on October 13th and 14th. On the next Town Talk, the deputies will discuss several Halloween events later in October, and the next Drug Take Back Day.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez, Christy McMillin-Goodwin, and Rick Hewett – CHEO Community Garden

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez, Christy McMillin-Goodwin, and Rick Hewett about the CHEO Community garden and food programs in Warren County. The harvest is almost over for this season, but plans are underway for the 2023 season. Another great harvest this year with 2,000 pounds of fresh garden vegetables delivered to local food distributors in Warren County.

CHEO (Citizens Helping Each Other) Front Royal is a group of citizens working with the support of the County leadership to help our neighbors in need and promote unity in our community.

C-CAP accepts donations to the CHEO garden, and checks should be made payable to C-CAP with a notion on the check that the money is for the CHEO garden. Their address is C-CAP, 316 N Royal Ave # L1,  Front Royal VA  22630.

Are you ready to help next year in the garden? Contact Fern at  757-630-2362 or email her at fernv1022@gmail.com.


Follow them on Facebook.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Tony Carter, Archivist – Warren Heritage Society

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tony Carter, Archivist at the Warren Heritage Society in Front Royal. The Warren Heritage Society, Inc. is the Front Royal/Warren County community’s historical society, museum of Front Royal and Warren County, VA history, and archives.

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, there will be a “yard sale” at the Warren Heritage Society. This is not your typical yard sale, so be sure to check it out. Click here for more events.

Join Bishop Larry Johnson, “Liberty Man” for the reading of the Constitution. The reading will be held at Warren Heritage Society on Thursday, September 22, 2022. This will be an all-day event, starting at 10 am. Swing by WHS and enjoy all it has to offer!

A reminder that the 50th Annual Festival of Leaves will be on October 14-15. Click here for more information.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

King Cartoons

