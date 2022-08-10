Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Todd K. Dennick. Todd is the author of the novel It Will Come: Alaskan Adventures Pale in Comparison to Surviving Sepsis.

It Will Come is Denick’s first novel and is published by LALO Publishing, Inc, a local publishing company owned by Charles and Bryane Lickson.

Denick, a Sepsis survivor, was born in Virginia, educated at Virginia Tech, unleashed in Alaska, and now tamed and living in Germany. Denick is a writer, musician, and educator living with his wife, son, and two dogs in Germany’s charming Franconian Switzerland region.

Covid and Sepsis come together in this real-life story of the author, who moved from Virginia to Alaska. He soon was at home in his little cabin and on the sled dog trails in the interior of Alaska. This true tale took a turn when Kris fell in love with a beautiful German tourist to Alaska. Their only child was born in Alaska. Kris Williams and his family move to Germany and find themselves in a new battle with sepsis. After an allergic reaction to a commonly used pain reliever in Germany but illegal in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, Kris’ physical condition quickly becomes critical. Comatose, delirious, and fighting Intensive Care Psychosis while his body turns septic and is shutting down one organ at a time, Kris’ death becomes much more possible in Germany than evading forty below temperatures and wild animals in Alaska.

It Will Come unwraps the near-death tale of Kris and the impact on the Williams family. Waking up from an eight-week coma angry and confused, Kris struggles to understand why he is in the hospital and is unaware of the frustrating years of recovery that lay ahead.

The Williams family ordeal requires that they cope with several different hospitals and a revolving cast of doctors, nurses, and therapists – all promising a full recovery. Then, Covid-19 arrives, shutting down hospitals and medical offices. This international pandemic not only interrupts Kris’ treatment but also imposes another layer of stress and misleading promises to their family struggle.

Delivered with the vivid details only a survivor can provide, It Will Come is a sensitive and evocative portrayal of the Williams family battle against sepsis.

Written in fact-based-fiction style, everything in the book actually happened to the author and his family. It is inspirational and destined to resonate with readers long after the last page has been turned.

Book available on Amazon.

