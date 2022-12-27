Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby & Pat LoPreto, Samuels Public Library – January Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Pat LoPreto from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Pat is the Assistant Youth Librarian at the Samuels Public Library.
Michal and Pat update us on what’s happening in January at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Shane Goodwin, Danelle Sperling, Robert Hupman – Reaching Out Now, Christmas Meal at Skyline HS
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Shane Goodwin, Danelle Sperling, and Robert Hupman about the Linda Kroll Community Meal Program.
On December 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm, Reaching Out Now and its partners will host a Christmas meal for families with children in our local school system at Skyline High School School.
This event will feature a traditional Christmas menu with turkey, ham, shepherd’s pie, vegetable medley, rolls, and dessert, all prepared by Chef Devin and the Blue Ridge Technical Center’s Culinary Arts program students.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – December Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Erin updates us on what’s happening in December at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
This a reminder that St. John’s Drama Club will sing at the open house at the library from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. There will be a special visit by Santa Clause, escorted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, to read stories from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. From 3:00 to 4:00 pm, decorating a cone into a Christmas tree will end the afternoon. Come and make an afternoon at the Samuels Public Library.
On December 21 and 28, there will be only one storytime at 11:00 am.
The library will be closed on December 24 to December 26th and from December 31st to January 2nd.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Thermal Shelter of Front Royal update
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer about the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal. Michelle updates us on the new home of the Thermal Shelter.
The Thermal Shelter opens on December 17th and goes through March 31, 2023. The Thermal Shelter will be at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Avenue in Front Royal this season.
The shelter is a faith-based organization showing God’s love by offering a warm, safe place to sleep, food, and basic needs to those who are homeless, especially during the winter months.
Do you want to do involved? Maybe volunteer or make a donation? Visit their website to find out more information.
Town Talk
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – December events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.
It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the November/December events for the Community Outreach Division:
November Events
11/14 – 11/19 – Camping for Hunger (The River 95.3 for CCAP)
11/1/2022 – 12/1/2022 – Coat Drive (Donation to DSS)
11/17/2022 – Senior Center Thanksgiving Meal 11a – noon (Working with Unity Masonic Lodge No. 146)
11/18/2022 – Stuff a Cruiser Event (Walmart)
11/22/2022 – Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy Graduation (5 New Deputies)
11/23/2022 – Reading with a Sheriff (Samuels Library)
Suicide Prevention Patches (Still have a few patches available)
December Events
12/3/2022 – Parade
12/10/2022 – Breakfast with Santa (Company 1, taking ‘Shop with Sheriff’ and kids to breakfast, 8a)
12/10/2022 – Shop with a Sheriff (Target, 9a)
12/17/2022 – Story Time with Santa (Samuels Library, 1p – 4p)
12/20/2022 – Seniors & Santa (Senior Center 11a – noon, working with the Unity Masonic Lodge No. 146 to provide meals, then delivering meals and gifts to Operation Telephone Seniors)
12/21/2022 – Meals on Wheels w/Santa
12/28/2022 – Reading with a Sheriff (Samuels Library, 11a)
Future Events
Army PaYS Program – WCSO and County of Warren Joined (Agreement was signed December 6, 2022)
Spring 2023 – Unclaimed Bodies Burial (19 People, waiting on military status)
4/22/2023 – Skyline Insurance Public Shred Day
4/29/2023 – DEA Drug TakeBack Day
5/9/2023 – Triad Spring Festival (Theme is Grease)
6/10/2023 – Sheriff’s Football Camp (3rd Annual)
Participation in these community events is part of Sheriff Butler’s Community Policing Program. Sheriff Butler wants to build strong relationships of mutual trust between law enforcement and the community.
Law enforcement relies on the cooperation of community members to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods and to work with law enforcement to devise solutions to crime and disorder problems. Similarly, community members’ willingness to trust law enforcement depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy.
The program’s benefit is to reduce citizen fear of crime, improve citizens’ views of crime and disorder problems in their neighborhoods, and improve citizens’ evaluations of the police.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Congressman Ben Cline
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Congressman Ben Cline. Cline was in Warren County for a town hall event. These events allow residents of Warren County to engage in a dialogue with Rep. Cline about important issues in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District. Click here to watch the Town Hall event.
Cline represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations and the House Committee on the Budget. He previously served as a Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 24th District from 2002-2018.
Cline has also sent a survey to determine what issue the new Congress should address first in January.
Click here to answer the survey.
Town Talk
Town Talk: Town Talk: A conversation with Kaycee Childress and Jenna DeHaven – United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Kaycee Childress and Jenna DeHaven from the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. The United Way brings people together from government, businesses, faith groups, nonprofits, and ordinary people to make a difference for people living within our community.
The United Way is raising awareness of a program called ALICE.
What is ALICE?
ALICE, an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, is a new way of defining and understanding the struggles of households that earn above the Federal Poverty Level but not enough to afford a bare-bones household budget.
For far too many families, the cost of living outpaces what they earn. These households struggle to manage even their most basic needs – housing, food, transportation, child care, health care, and necessary technology.
When funds run short, cash-strapped households are forced to make impossible choices, such as deciding between quality child care, paying the rent, filling a prescription, or fixing the car. These short-term decisions have long-term consequences for ALICE families and all of us.
Who is ALICE?
Despite the critical nature of many jobs to keep our local economies running – educating our youngest children, keeping our ailing parents safe – these workers often struggle to keep their own households from financial ruin.
ALICE is your child care worker, the cashier at your supermarket, the gas attendant, the salesperson at your big box store, your waitress, a home health aide, and an office clerk. ALICE cannot always pay the bills, has little or nothing in savings, and is forced to make tough choices such as deciding between quality child care or paying the rent. One unexpected car repair or medical bill can push these financially strapped families over the edge.
How can I help?
The United Way has a 20 for 40 challenge underway to benefit the ALICE emergency fund. Help the United Way raise $20,000 to help 40 local families with life-changing ALICE emergency funds.
41% of our local population doesn’t make enough to make ends meet. That means that nearly half of our region is working hard but doesn’t make enough to get by. These households struggle to manage even their most basic needs – housing, food, transportation, child care, health care, and necessary technology.
Click here for more information and to donate.
