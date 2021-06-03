Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton, Hope Arising Festival update

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton with an update on the Hope Arising Festival. The event is scheduled for June 12 and 13, 2021 at the field across from Bing Crosby Stadium (where the Fireman’s Carnival is held each summer).

LIVE music – FREE Hot Dogs – Food Trucks – Obstacle Course – Petting Zoo – Amazing Grace the Mule – Magic Show – Face Painting – the microWave Project – Paint the “HOPE” sign …AND MORE!

This two-day event will be a fun-pack time to enjoy time with your family and friends. More information at hopearisingfestival.com .

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com