Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton, Hope Arising Festival

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Burke Moeller from the Virginia Farm Bureau. Burke Moeller, is a video producer for the Virginia Farm Bureau, interviewing farmers and others to explore the role agriculture plays and which sectors are most prevalent, and how the industry is changing.

This April, Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program will highlight Warren County as part of its County Close-up segment.

Each month, the County Close-up features a different Virginia county and provides an in-depth look at the area from an agricultural perspective.

The most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2017, found Warren had a total of 321 farms on 38,697 acres, and the market value of all agricultural products sold that year was more than $5 million. Commodities like livestock, poultry, and other animal products account for 64% of all farm income. Crops make up the remaining 36%, with the major plantings being hay and forage, corn, and soybeans. Other commodities produced in the county include grains and fruits, tree nuts, and berries.

Real Virginia focuses on Virginia agriculture with a consumer audience in mind. The program airs nationwide at 3:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month on RFD-TV on Dish Network and DirecTV, and on selected cable outlets around the state. It airs weekly on WBRA Roanoke, WHRO Norfolk, WVVA Bluefield, and WTKR Norfolk, and on the first and second weekends of each month on WVIR Charlottesville and WRLH Richmond.

Watch Real Virginia anytime online at youtube.com/user/VirginiaFarmBureau.

With 130,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to protecting Virginia’s farms and ensuring a safe, fresh and locally grown food supply.

