Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor.
Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities at Samuels Public Library! Summer Reading Club for all ages returns June 6 – August 13. Get your feet wet and read books to win prizes! Visit the Library throughout the summer for an assortment of events featuring magic, pirates, water discoveries, and even a petting zoo!
Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Donna Settle, Alex Bigels – Front Royal Cardinals
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Donna Settle and Alex Bigels from the Front Royal Cardinals. The Front Royal Cardinals is a not-for-profit organization and a member of the Valley Baseball League. The Valley League is the gateway to playing in the Majors.
The opening game is June 3, 2022, at 7:00 pm – and free admission. Bring the family for baseball in the valley.
The Valley League was founded May 15, 1897, in Edinburg, Va., and included charter members Winchester, Woodstock, Strasburg, Front Royal, and Edinburg. It evolved in the early years from a Class D minor league to an NCAA-sanctioned league in 1961 operating under NCAA rules. The league adopted wooden bats in 1993. Each team plays a 42-game schedule from June through July, concluding with a top-eight-team play-off to determine the Lineweaver Cup Championship.
The officers, directors, and members of the Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Team devote their time and energy as volunteers, working year-round to raise funds and organize activities to bring exciting baseball to Front Royal every summer.
Volunteering is fun and rewarding! There are many ways to get involved. If you’d like to join their team of volunteers or just want to explore the opportunities, please contact them at frontroyalcardinalsbaseball@gmail.com. Contact Donna Settle at 703-244-6662 or donna.settle@icloud.com.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Andréa Ross, Warren County Habitat for Humanity – Gospel Music Fesitival June 4th
Our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Andréa Ross, Executive Director of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity, in this Town Talk. Also, along with Andréa is two committee members, Shannon Roman and Sheree Jennings.
On June 4, 2022, the Warren County Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a Gospel Music Festival at the Town Commons-Gazebo area in downtown Front Royal from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. This is a free family fun event to raise monies for the local Habitat for Humanity. They’ll be food, fun, and music to enjoy. They’ll also be accepting applications for homeowner and home repairs.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Sgts Terry Fritts and Cindy Burke – WCSO Community Events
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Sgts Terry Fritts and Cindy Burke from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office about D.A.R.E. Day. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office first presented D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instruction to Warren County public school students in 1987.
Each year the Warren County Sheriff’s Office sets aside a day of fun activities for our middle school 5th graders. This year D.A.R.E. Day will be May 24th at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal.
D.A.R.E. provides training for local police officers instructing students in school classrooms with a series of drug and violence prevention lessons. These lessons are designed for grades K –12. Currently, in the United States and around the world, there are over 50,000 trained deputy sheriffs, town and city police officers, state police officers, military police officers, and defense department police serving as D.A.R.E. Officers.
The D.A.R.E. curriculum at the fifth-grade level includes nine lessons based on substance abuse prevention education, learning the skills needed to recognize and resist the subtle and overt pressures that may cause young people to experiment with drugs, gangs, and violent activities. Students are taught positive decision-making techniques, which result in good and healthy outcomes.
On July 21st, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will host a fun day event again this year. This date may be subject to change, weather permitting. Applications can be downloaded below or picked up at your child’s school or at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. All applications must be returned to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office no later than 7/1/22. There is NO CHARGE to participate in Fun Day. Participants must be between the ages of 11–13 and be a resident of Warren County. Fun Day is fully operated by donations.
This year, the Warren County Sheriff’s office elected not to host a Sheriff’s Youth Summer Camp but instead will host a Fun Day Event. If you would like more information on the Sheriff’s Youth Fun Day or how you can contribute, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 635‑4128.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Melody Hotek, Warren County Tree Stewards, and Lisa Schwartz, Beautification Committee of Front Royal
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Melody Hotek, President of the Warren County Tree Stewards, and Lisa Schwartz, President of the Beautification Committee of Front Royal.
On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Samuels Public Library will be hosting the “Basic of Pruning” hand-on experience. The program will begin with a presentation by Ron Perlik, a Certified Arborist, who will then lead the group for some hands-on experience pruning nearby trees. Ron hosts monthly workshops and has been a treasured member of the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards for many years. Bring your pruners and your questions for an informative morning with Ron. Registration is required for this event; space is limited; click here to register.
About Warren County Tree Stewards
The mission of the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Steward program is to increase public awareness of the intrinsic value and beauty of trees, to learn and understand the needs of the community forest, to help the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren in caring for the community’s publicly planted trees (especially young trees), to educate other residents of the community about urban forestry, and to involve additional community members in creating and caring for community tree plantings.
About The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC)
The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC) is to develop a coordinated effort among community organizations and interested individuals to facilitate the improvement and beautification of community property.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director – Comprehensive Plan update
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director, Town of Front Royal. Lauren gives an overview of the Comprehensive Plan and the importance of public input to the process.
On Friday, May 20th, and Saturday, May 21st, the Town will be providing the opportunity for the community to give its input in the planning process. On Friday, the comment session will be held at the Warren County Public Safety Building, across from Skyline High School, at noon to 2:00 pm. On Saturday, the 21st, the session will be held at Town Hall on Main Street from 10:00 am to noon and again from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
The existing Comprehensive Plan controls development and the vision of the Town. This version of the Comprehensive Plan is 25 years old and is overdue for an update. The input from the community is a vital component of the local planning process.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Town seeks citizen input on Comp Plan revisions on future developmental vision inside town limits
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Jon Martz, Director and Brook McClung, Job Developer – WC Department of Social Services
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Jon Martz, Director, and Brooke McClung, Job Developer from the Warren County Department of Social Services.
The Public Health Emergency (PHE) has been extended to July 15, 2022. However, it will be ending, and this will affect many programs of assistance to our community. Director Martz discusses changes in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Medicaid, and the P-EBT program.
On May 12, 2022, The DSS will be hosting a Job Fair at the DSS Complex gymnasium located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Many local employers will be on hand to accept applications. Also, local education programs will share course training opportunities. For more information on the Job Fair, contact Brooke McClung at 540-635-3430, ext 3354, or by email at b.mcclung@dss.virginia.gov.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.
Wind: 9mph SSE
Humidity: 68%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 1
75/48°F
81/54°F