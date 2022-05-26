Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor.

Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities at Samuels Public Library! Summer Reading Club for all ages returns June 6 – August 13. Get your feet wet and read books to win prizes! Visit the Library throughout the summer for an assortment of events featuring magic, pirates, water discoveries, and even a petting zoo!

Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

