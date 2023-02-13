Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Lewie Moten – Samuels Public Library Day of Giving

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, Executive Director of Samuels Public Library, and Lewie Moten from Code Jamboree.

Samuels Public Library’s annual Day of Giving is set for February 23, 2023, but you can double your impact throughout February, thanks to Lewie Moten of Code Jamboree. Moten has committed to matching all Day of Giving donations during the month of February up to $3,500!

“Our staff always strives to provide free and convenient access to information and ideas throughout the year. National Library Lovers’ Month gives us another opportunity to elevate new library services and make supporting our community library easy and fun,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “We are grateful to Lewie Moten of Code Jamboree for recognizing the importance of local library services during National Library Lovers’ Month with his generous Day of Giving Matching Grant that will mean every dollar donated in February will go twice as far in bringing exceptional library services and programs to Warren County and Front Royal.”

Lewie Moten moved to Front Royal in 2018 to be closer to his family, and last year opened his national software consulting company, Code Jamboree. An active supporter of the Front Royal and Warren County community, and a lover of libraries himself, Moten said the Day of Giving Matching Gift Sponsorship was a perfect fit. “I loved my community library growing up,” Moten explained.

An early gamer, Moten still has his Atari 400 that he grew up with – although the 410 tape cassette drive is missing. “If you saw the keyboard, you’d clearly see why I occasionally had blisters and I had to switch turns with my brother to program games. I would go to my community library every week and check out every book I could on programming. I am honored to be able to support Samuels Public Library with a $3500 Day of Giving Matching grant to help them provide the latest resources to our community and help them motivate others to give during Library Lovers’ Month.”

Make your donation before February 23, 2023, and DOUBLE your impact! DONATE NOW.

You can stay updated on the progress of Samuels Public Library Day of Giving by visiting their website at www.samuelslibrary.net, on Facebook, or stopping by our beautiful community library at 330 East Criser Road.

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library added nearly 10,000 new books, media, and digital resources last year. Patrons checked out over 350,000 books and electronic and digital services and attended 566 in-person and virtual programs. Staff answered 17,000 questions, expanded outreach programs into the community, and added a memory lab, board game section, and more, all while providing essential computer access, wireless service, and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com