Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Lewie Moten – Samuels Public Library Day of Giving
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, Executive Director of Samuels Public Library, and Lewie Moten from Code Jamboree.
Samuels Public Library’s annual Day of Giving is set for February 23, 2023, but you can double your impact throughout February, thanks to Lewie Moten of Code Jamboree. Moten has committed to matching all Day of Giving donations during the month of February up to $3,500!
“Our staff always strives to provide free and convenient access to information and ideas throughout the year. National Library Lovers’ Month gives us another opportunity to elevate new library services and make supporting our community library easy and fun,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “We are grateful to Lewie Moten of Code Jamboree for recognizing the importance of local library services during National Library Lovers’ Month with his generous Day of Giving Matching Grant that will mean every dollar donated in February will go twice as far in bringing exceptional library services and programs to Warren County and Front Royal.”
Lewie Moten moved to Front Royal in 2018 to be closer to his family, and last year opened his national software consulting company, Code Jamboree. An active supporter of the Front Royal and Warren County community, and a lover of libraries himself, Moten said the Day of Giving Matching Gift Sponsorship was a perfect fit. “I loved my community library growing up,” Moten explained.
An early gamer, Moten still has his Atari 400 that he grew up with – although the 410 tape cassette drive is missing. “If you saw the keyboard, you’d clearly see why I occasionally had blisters and I had to switch turns with my brother to program games. I would go to my community library every week and check out every book I could on programming. I am honored to be able to support Samuels Public Library with a $3500 Day of Giving Matching grant to help them provide the latest resources to our community and help them motivate others to give during Library Lovers’ Month.”
Make your donation before February 23, 2023, and DOUBLE your impact! DONATE NOW.
You can stay updated on the progress of Samuels Public Library Day of Giving by visiting their website at www.samuelslibrary.net, on Facebook, or stopping by our beautiful community library at 330 East Criser Road.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library added nearly 10,000 new books, media, and digital resources last year. Patrons checked out over 350,000 books and electronic and digital services and attended 566 in-person and virtual programs. Staff answered 17,000 questions, expanded outreach programs into the community, and added a memory lab, board game section, and more, all while providing essential computer access, wireless service, and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Town Talk: A conversation with Patrick Quest, Athletic Director, Christendom College
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Patrick Quest, Athletic Director at Christendom College.
Christendom College offers 11 Varsity sports and two club sports. The college offers volleyball, rugby, soccer, and cross country in the fall. In winter, it’s basketball; in spring, it’s rugby, softball, and baseball.
Patrick says, “We have high academic and character standards at Christendom. The same goes for our athletic program. All our talents and gifts are from God, and we work hard to perfect them, but remain humble too.”
“Christendom student-athletes are known for their hard work ethic, both on and off the field. We look for student-athletes that can meet standards of excellence and want to be the best they can be.”
This year, Christendom College students are from 27 states and four countries.
Click here for more information about the athletic programs at Christendom College.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – February Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening at the library in February. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk: A conversation with Vicky Cook, Board of Supervisors, Sherry Sours Commissioner of the Revenue – 2023 Re-Assessment Information
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Vicky Cook, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and Sherry Sours, Commissioner of the Revenue.
It’s time again for our County Real Estate Re-Assessments, and the notices are coming to a mailbox near you. In this Town Talk, Vicky and Sherry share the process and provide us with the latest information concerning the re-assessments. The one thing they want to stress is the tax rate has NOT been set and what you’ll receive in the next few days is NOT a bill.
Here’s a brief and, most importantly, informative video about the process and what you can expect. Everything you need to know starts here.
On May 18, 2021, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved entering into a contract with Pearson’s Appraisal Service for the County’s 2023 General Reassessment. Previously, the Board elected to conduct its general reassessments at four-year intervals, the previous one going into effect in 2019.
If any person assessed with local taxes, aggrieved by any such assessment, and missed previously held hearings by the County’s Professional Assessor and the Board of Equalization may apply for relief to the Circuit Court of Warren County as allowed by Section 58.1-3350 of the Code of Virginia. The rules of the Circuit Court will bind the property owner in filing a petition.
For questions regarding the 2023 General Reassessment, please use the following contact information:
Appeal hearings: 1-888-573-2776
Call Time: 9 am – 4 pm Monday-Friday
E-Mail: Reassessment@warrencountyva.gov
Deadline: February 3, 2023, at 4 pm
US Mail: Reassessment, PO Box 1775, Front Royal, VA 22630
Town Talk: A conversation with Tammy Sharpe, Phoenix Project – Women’s Wellness Workshop
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with the Phoenix Project Executive Director Tammy Sharpe. The Phoenix Project is a non-profit focused on helping people learn to choose to stand against domestic violence and offers education for the public as well as services for victims and survivors.
The Phoenix Project has partnered with the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center to offer a free Women’s Wellness workshop on January 28, 2023. This is a virtual event on Zoom, starting at 9:00 am. Click here to register or to find out more information.
Be one of the first 50 to sign up and receive a “goodie bag” filled with workshop items, information, and so much more. Pick up the week of the workshop at Phoenix Project.
Town Talk: A conversation with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky, Matrimont, Enhanced Websites
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky from Matrimont. Matrimont is a full-service web design and digital marketing agency on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia.
In a previous Town Talk, Joe and Declane spoke about the necessity of the Google Business Profile and offered a free audit. Continuing with digital market business tips, they discuss the importance of website enhancements that ensure your customers/prospects will find you in the Google search. These tips focus on helping us reach our local market more effectively.
Matrimont offers a free consultation on your website. Reach out and set up an appointment to ensure you get noticed in the digital world.
Town Talk: A conversation with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky, Matrimont, Google Business Profile
Town Talk: A conversation with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler and Sgt Fritts – 2022 Annual Report
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler and Sgt Terry Fritts. The WCSO annual report, recently completed, indicates that strides were made in several areas. Click here to download the complete report.
Sheriff Butler announced he will run for re-election in November and will not seek party nominations or endorsements. Butler says the Sheriff serves all the people of Warren County and, as a constitutional officer, should remain independent of political influences.
The major goals and objectives of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office include the following:
Public Safety – The top priority for the Sheriff’s Office is the dedication to providing and improving public safety for our community. To increase awareness through enforcement by conducting high visibility enforcement monitoring in pre-identified public areas of concern for safety, to increase awareness through educational presentations, classes, and quarterly reports to the community, and to collaborate with media outlets to provide communication to the community about topics of interest and general public safety.
VLEPSC Accreditation – The Warren County Sheriff’s office is committed to improving and enhancing the professionalism of this office by achieving certification through Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. The WCSO continues to review, modernize, and implement policies and procedures identified by the Policy Review Committee and has adopted best practices in law enforcement.
Certified Crime Prevention Community (CCPC) Program – Achieving the DCJS Certified Crime Prevention Community designation by implementing a defined set of community safety strategies as part of a comprehensive community safety/crime prevention effort. The community policing strategic plan for 2022-2024, includes core safety elements and a safety Program Coordinator to ensure compliance with the strategic plan through documentation of achieving milestones and maintaining a file of proofs.
Click here to download the complete report.
