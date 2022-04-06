Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Melody Hotek, Samuels Public Library

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross and Melody Hotek from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library and Melody the Chairperson of A Taste for Books.

A Taste For Books is Samuels Public Library’s main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community – like reading programs for all ages, Laptop & Mobile Hotspot Kits, online services to support digital learning, free educational events, and of course books!

This year’s theme celebrates all things nautical. The library will be decked out with ships, wharfs, and islands. The event features unique foods, local beer and wine, a silent auction, creative costumes, an interactive game, and fantastic prizes.

Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

The Taste for Books event is Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 6:oo pm to 8:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now at TasteforBooks.net. The cost is $50, but they have a special, buy 4 get 1 free. If you have large groups or families, please contact Melody Hotek for arrangements at 540.635.3153.

There is still time for businesses to become sponsors and participate in this event.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com