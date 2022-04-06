Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross and Melody Hotek, Samuels Public Library
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross and Melody Hotek from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library and Melody the Chairperson of A Taste for Books.
A Taste For Books is Samuels Public Library’s main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community – like reading programs for all ages, Laptop & Mobile Hotspot Kits, online services to support digital learning, free educational events, and of course books!
This year’s theme celebrates all things nautical. The library will be decked out with ships, wharfs, and islands. The event features unique foods, local beer and wine, a silent auction, creative costumes, an interactive game, and fantastic prizes.
Samuels Public Library serves Front Royal and Warren County. Samuels Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. Please visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
The Taste for Books event is Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 6:oo pm to 8:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now at TasteforBooks.net. The cost is $50, but they have a special, buy 4 get 1 free. If you have large groups or families, please contact Melody Hotek for arrangements at 540.635.3153.
There is still time for businesses to become sponsors and participate in this event.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Cheryl Cullers & Chuck Brome – South Warren Ruritan Spaghetti Dinner
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Cheryl Cullers and Chuck Brome from the South Warren Ruritan Club. On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the South Warren Ruritan Club is having its 16th Annual Spaghetti Dinner at Skyline High School. The dinner is scheduled from 4 pm to 7 pm in the school cafeteria.
All the spaghetti you can eat, along with salad, bread, drink, and dessert. They do ask for a donation, but it’s for a great cause. All the proceeds will go for scholarships for our local high school students. Also, a cake auction and other baked goods will be for sale to take home with you.
They’ll have music from Passage Creek Raising and Harpist John Kovac.
The club will be selling flower baskets for Mother’s Day.
Just bring your appetite, join your neighbors in food, fun, and song.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lisa Rudacille, Kindergarten Registration for the 2022-2023 school year
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lisa Rudacille. Lisa is the Director of Elementary Instruction for Warren County Public Schools. She wants to remind parents that kindergarten registration begins on April 4, 2022.
|WHO:
|
|WHERE
AND
WHEN:
|
|DOCUMENTS NEEDED:
|
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.
If you have any questions, please call (540) 635-2171, extension 34236.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Spring Concert Series
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers. The Spring Series, “How Can I Keep from Singing?” begins on April 22, 2022.
The first of five performances will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main St., Front Royal, VA on April 22nd, starting at 7:30 pm. The second concert will be at the First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St. Winchester, VA on April 24th at 4:oo pm.
The third performance will be at the All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Rd. Manassas, VA, April 26th at 7:30 pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Hwy. Upperville, VA on April 28th will be the site of the fourth performance at it begins at 7:30 pm. The fifth and final performance of the series will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 809 Bishop Meade Rd. Millwood, VA on May 1st, starting at 4:00 pm.
The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high-quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members but also our community.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vesquez – CHEO Garden
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez about the CHEO Community garden and food programs in Warren County. Fern gives us an update on the two gardens that CHEO will be planting in this third season. With her are Michael Graham, Deborah Fischetti, and Marie Wigodsky, volunteers that worked the garden in previous years.
Donations to the CHEO garden can be made through C-CAP. Checks should be made payable to C-CAP with a notion on the check that the money is earmarked for the CHEO garden. Their address is C-CAP, 316 N Royal Ave # L1, Front Royal VA 22630.
Are you ready to help in the garden? Contact Fern at 757-630-2362 or email her at fernv1022@gmail.com.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Matt Culbertson – DL Community Market
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Matt Culbertson from the DL Community Market.
The DL Community Market is a place where local farmers, crafters, and producers can provide our community with locally grown and handmade products.
The market will be open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday Each Month – April thru November, from 8 am to 4 pm (The month of May, events will be held on the 1st and 4th Saturday due to a previously scheduled event at the venue.)
If you are interested in becoming a Vendor, please visit the Vendor Information page for FAQs, Vendor Agreements, and our Vendor Application.
The DL Community Market will be located in the front parking lot at Dynamic Life Church, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Karena Tapsak and Larissa Fedoryka – Mountain View Music
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Karena Tapsak and Larissa Fedoryka from Mountain View Music.
Mountain View Music will be holding its First Annual Spring Benefit on April 2, 2022, at 217 E. Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia. The concert will begin at 7 pm and is a free event open to all, but your freewill offering will be greatly appreciated. This benefit concert will be featuring the Mountain View music instructors.
The Mountain View Music Association is a 501 (c)(3) registered organization that seeks to bring the arts to the Shenandoah Valley through private lessons, workshops, concerts, and more. With community support, they hope to launch a scholarship program in the Fall of 2022 to help local students in financial need of paying for lessons.
The annual silent auction is an opportunity to foster the arts in our community, and all donations are tax-deductible. A portion of all funds raised at this event will be donated to Ukraine relief.
Click here to download a donation form.
Mountain View Music
217 E. Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 5mph ESE
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 29.75"Hg
UV index: 0
57/37°F
52/34°F