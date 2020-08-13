Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer and Beth Reavis from Social Services

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dr. Sherri Yoder about her new book, Breakup Breakthroughs: Asking and Answering the Hard Questions So You Can Thrive in the Trauma of a Relationship Breakup.

Here is the summary of her book which is available on Amazon:

You were in a relationship you once thought would have been your forever, and now… it’s over. Your heart is busted, and your world is shaken. You are asking questions like Will I ever get over it? How can I trust again? What is wrong with me and why can’t I get it right? What if I told you that you already have the answers to these and many other questions?

Answers that will free you to:

• Understand, embrace, and thrive through your grief.

• Reveal your grit.

• Evaluate and abandon long-held beliefs that keep you stuck in unfulfilling relationships.

• Learn how to create relationships that enhance, rather than disrupt, your life.

• Invest in yourself by finally learning what it means to love yourself.

Breakup Breakthroughs is your invitation to the ultimate act of self-love: to understand yourself, your desires, expectations, motivations, and patterns on a deeper, more intentional level than ever before. You will learn what it really means to thrive: to grow, flourish, and prosper, while bravely embracing the hard questions and reaching deep within for the answers. Your breakup may have you questioning your worth and future happiness. Now is the time to break up with the lies of self-doubting questions and breakthrough to the truth of your divine uniqueness, necessity, and unshakable worth. Your breakthrough starts now!

