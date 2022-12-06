Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Thermal Shelter of Front Royal update

Published

3 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer about the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal. Michelle updates us on the new home of the Thermal Shelter.

The Thermal Shelter opens on December 17th and goes through March 31, 2023.  The Thermal Shelter will be at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Avenue in Front Royal this season.

The shelter is a faith-based organization showing God’s love by offering a warm, safe place to sleep, food, and basic needs to those who are homeless, especially during the winter months.

Do you want to do involved? Maybe volunteer or make a donation? Visit their website to find out more information.


 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Town Talk

Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – December events

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 6, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the November/December events for the Community Outreach Division:

November Events
11/14 – 11/19 – Camping for Hunger (The River 95.3 for CCAP)
11/1/2022 – 12/1/2022 – Coat Drive (Donation to DSS)
11/17/2022 – Senior Center Thanksgiving Meal 11a – noon (Working with Unity Masonic Lodge No. 146)
11/18/2022 – Stuff a Cruiser Event (Walmart)
11/22/2022 – Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy Graduation (5 New Deputies)
11/23/2022 – Reading with a Sheriff (Samuels Library)
Suicide Prevention Patches (Still have a few patches available)

December Events
12/3/2022 – Parade
12/10/2022 – Breakfast with Santa (Company 1, taking ‘Shop with Sheriff’ and kids to breakfast, 8a)
12/10/2022 – Shop with a Sheriff (Target, 9a)
12/17/2022 – Story Time with Santa (Samuels Library, 1p – 4p)
12/20/2022 – Seniors & Santa (Senior Center 11a – noon, working with the Unity Masonic Lodge No. 146 to provide meals, then delivering meals and gifts to Operation Telephone Seniors)
12/21/2022 – Meals on Wheels w/Santa
12/28/2022 – Reading with a Sheriff (Samuels Library, 11a)


Future Events
Army PaYS Program – WCSO and County of Warren Joined (Agreement was signed December 6, 2022)
Spring 2023 – Unclaimed Bodies Burial (19 People, waiting on military status)
4/22/2023 – Skyline Insurance Public Shred Day
4/29/2023 – DEA Drug TakeBack Day
5/9/2023 – Triad Spring Festival (Theme is Grease)
6/10/2023 – Sheriff’s Football Camp (3rd Annual)

Participation in these community events is part of Sheriff Butler’s Community Policing Program. Sheriff Butler wants to build strong relationships of mutual trust between law enforcement and the community.

Law enforcement relies on the cooperation of community members to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods and to work with law enforcement to devise solutions to crime and disorder problems. Similarly, community members’ willingness to trust law enforcement depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy.

The program’s benefit is to reduce citizen fear of crime, improve citizens’ views of crime and disorder problems in their neighborhoods, and improve citizens’ evaluations of the police.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Congressman Ben Cline

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 6, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Congressman Ben Cline. Cline was in Warren County for a town hall event. These events allow residents of Warren County to engage in a dialogue with Rep. Cline about important issues in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District. Click here to watch the Town Hall event.

Cline represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations and the House Committee on the Budget. He previously served as a Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 24th District from 2002-2018.

Cline has also sent a survey to determine what issue the new Congress should address first in January.

Click here to answer the survey.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: Town Talk: A conversation with Kaycee Childress and Jenna DeHaven – United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 25, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Kaycee Childress and Jenna DeHaven from the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. The United Way brings people together from government, businesses, faith groups, nonprofits, and ordinary people to make a difference for people living within our community.

The United Way is raising awareness of a program called ALICE.

What is ALICE?

ALICE, an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, is a new way of defining and understanding the struggles of households that earn above the Federal Poverty Level but not enough to afford a bare-bones household budget.


For far too many families, the cost of living outpaces what they earn. These households struggle to manage even their most basic needs – housing, food, transportation, child care, health care, and necessary technology.

When funds run short, cash-strapped households are forced to make impossible choices, such as deciding between quality child care, paying the rent, filling a prescription, or fixing the car. These short-term decisions have long-term consequences for ALICE families and all of us.

Who is ALICE?

Despite the critical nature of many jobs to keep our local economies running – educating our youngest children, keeping our ailing parents safe – these workers often struggle to keep their own households from financial ruin.

ALICE is your child care worker, the cashier at your supermarket, the gas attendant, the salesperson at your big box store, your waitress, a home health aide, and an office clerk. ALICE cannot always pay the bills, has little or nothing in savings, and is forced to make tough choices such as deciding between quality child care or paying the rent. One unexpected car repair or medical bill can push these financially strapped families over the edge.

How can I help?

The United Way has a 20 for 40 challenge underway to benefit the ALICE emergency fund. Help the United Way raise $20,000 to help 40 local families with life-changing ALICE emergency funds.

41% of our local population doesn’t make enough to make ends meet. That means that nearly half of our region is working hard but doesn’t make enough to get by. These households struggle to manage even their most basic needs – housing, food, transportation, child care, health care, and necessary technology.

Click here for more information and to donate.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Royal Cinemas – Free Christmas Movies

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 23, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Novak. Rick is the owner of the Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center. In the month of December, Royal Cinemas will be showing several Christmas classic movies – all free admission. No better place to watch than on the BIG screen. A special thanks to Jean Plauger from Jean’s Jewelers and Tana Hoffman of Sager Realty for, once again, sponsoring these movies.

Starting on December 3 & 4, 2022, the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal will present several FREE Classic Christmas Movies, starting with a naughty or nice triple-feature, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. These movies start at 1 pm.

The next weekend, December 10 & 11, 2022, the movie is The Grinch.

A special showing – for adults – will be on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:30 pm with the showing of Love Actually. This movie is a 2003 Christmas-themed romantic comedy film written and directed by Richard Curtis. Mostly filmed on location in London, the screenplay delves into different aspects of love as shown through ten separate stories involving a wide variety of individuals, many of whom are shown to be interlinked as the tales progress. The story begins five weeks before Christmas and is played out in a weekly countdown until the holiday.


On December 17 & 18, the movie Holiday Inn stars Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, and on December 24, the movie White Christmas which stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, wraps up the series.

The movies Holiday Inn (1942) and White Christmas (1954) have much in common. Both movies are regarded as Christmas classics, with Bing Crosby starring in each movie. And both movies feature songs by Irving Berlin, most notably the song “White Christmas.” But according to IMDB, the movies have even more in common than that. According to IMDB, the set for General Waverly’s inn in White Christmas was a remodeled version of the set used for the inn in Holiday Inn. So take a look as you watch these movies and see how they compare.

Christmas is here; with it, we are reminded of how blessed we truly are. With this in mind, the Royal Cinemas has a canned food drive during the month of December to help those less fortunate.  They will be donating these items to C-CAP.  They will also be happy to have donations of pet food as there is a great need in local shelters. So if the spirit moves you, bring a can or two when you attend these Christmas classic movies.

Above all, Merry Christmas to all, and peace be with you.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County HS, Holiday Craft-Vendor Bazaar

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 23, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County High School. On December 10, 2021, WCHS will be hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The school is located at 155 Westminster Drive in Front Royal.

Come out and start your holiday shopping at this event and help support the parents ‘Cat Pack’ programs and our local vendors. Free admission and parking.

For more information or to reserve a table, contact Nora McMackin at 540-692-2293.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Shane Goodwin, Michelle Ross, Rob Adanitsch, Nathan Scott – This is IT!

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 22, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Shane Goodwin, Michelle Ross, Rob Adanitsch, and Nathan Scott about the Warren County Community IT Club – For 9th through 12th Grade Students.

Warren County teens, grades 9 – 12, are invited to apply for This is IT!, a club that gives students an introduction to IT and hands-on experience. Meetings will be held every other Wednesday, 6:00 pm – 7:45 pm, at Samuels Public Library, starting January 11, 2023. Mandatory equipment will be provided. Student members will be provided with a laptop for use during their membership and returned upon completion of the program. Bring your own notebooks/pens/pencils. The cost: FREE.

Applications are due by Thursday, December 15, 2022. Apply online at warrenstronger.org/events.

The goal of This is IT! is to increase and diversify the technical knowledge of its members. High School students in Warren County are eligible to apply to the club to learn about the diverse world of Information Technology (IT) from experts and will obtain hands-on experience with computer apps, web design, how to build a computer, and troubleshooting while having fun learning about IT.


The club will encourage its members to dive deep into IT areas of interest, including applying for internship positions with local companies.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
50°
Rain Shower
7:17 am4:50 pm EST
Feels like: 50°F
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 84%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
64/46°F
52/36°F
45/37°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Dec
7
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 7 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
10
Sat
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 10 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment during the holidays. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards,[...]
Dec
11
Sun
12:00 pm Christmas Concert – Community Ba... @ Saint Peter’s Roman Catholic Church
Christmas Concert – Community Ba... @ Saint Peter’s Roman Catholic Church
Dec 11 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christmas Concert - Community Band in Harper's Ferry, WV @ Saint Peter’s Roman Catholic Church
 
Dec
13
Tue
7:30 pm Christmas Concert – Community Ba... @ Boggs Chapel at R-MA
Christmas Concert – Community Ba... @ Boggs Chapel at R-MA
Dec 13 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Christmas Concert - Community Band in Front Royal, VA @ Boggs Chapel at R-MA
 
Dec
14
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
16
Fri
1:00 pm Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
Dec 16 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
 
Dec
17
Sat
1:00 pm The Nutcracker 2022 @ Skyline High School
The Nutcracker 2022 @ Skyline High School
Dec 17 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
The Nutcracker 2022 @ Skyline High School
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to announce its own student production of the seasonal ballet The Nutcracker, to be presented in Front Royal, VA, on Saturday December 17th 2022. Tickets: $35 and $25 Under 16:[...]
Dec
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
28
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 28 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
1
Sun
5:30 am First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 1 @ 5:30 am – 3:00 pm
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year’s Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year’s Day. As part of the continuing American[...]