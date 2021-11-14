Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Thermal Shelter of Front Royal

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer about the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.

This year the Thermal Shelter opens on December 11th through March 30, 2022. Their location is at the Health and Human Services Complex, 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal. Doors open at 6 pm. (Many remember as the 15th Street School – entrance is toward the back of the building).

The shelter is a faith-based organization showing God’s love by offering a warm, safe place to sleep, food, and basic needs to those who are homeless, especially during the winter months.

Do you want to do involved? Maybe volunteer or make a donation? Visit their website to find out more information.

Or their Facebook page.

