Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Thermal Shelter of Front Royal
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer about the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.
This year the Thermal Shelter opens on December 11th through March 30, 2022. Their location is at the Health and Human Services Complex, 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal. Doors open at 6 pm. (Many remember as the 15th Street School – entrance is toward the back of the building).
The shelter is a faith-based organization showing God’s love by offering a warm, safe place to sleep, food, and basic needs to those who are homeless, especially during the winter months.
Do you want to do involved? Maybe volunteer or make a donation? Visit their website to find out more information.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber, Ken Knesh, & Danelle Sperling WCPS Senior Planning Night
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President of Reaching Out Now, Ken Knesh, Principal of Warren County High School, and Danelle Sperling, Principal of Skyline High School about Senior Planning Night.
Senior Planning Night is dedicated to helping high school seniors and juniors, and their families prepare for life after graduation.
The event will start at 5:30 pm in the Warren County High School cafeteria with a spaghetti dinner and then at 6:15 pm move to the auditorium for a panel discussion covering important dates to guide your senior year, decisions to make before graduation, financial planning, application processes, and provide an opportunity to meet with college reps from around the state. At 7 pm, the Senior Planning presentation with begin, followed by scholarships being awarded to a senior from each high school.
Please register so that appropriate seating and be prepared for any questions you may have in advance.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with David Kaplan, Rick Kinsey, American Legion, Veterans Day 2021
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series returns
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers.
The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high-quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members but also our community.
The Christmas Concert series Sweeter Still begins December 5, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, at 4:oo pm. The next concert will be on December 10, 2021, starting at 7:30 pm at the Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA. The last concert will be on December 12, 2021, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA starting at 4:00 pm.
Please note: The Front Royal Presbyterian Church concert location mentioned in this Town Talk was moved to the Front Royal United Methodist Church, December 12, 2021.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Tim Dyke, Pastor, Rivermont Baptist Church Revival Nov 6-10
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Dyke, Pastor at the Rivermont Baptist Church.
Rivermont is hosting a revival starting on November 6th with a free concert at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The concert starts at 6 pm and features the music of Encounter Revival Ministries from Harrisburg, PA.
The revival starts on Sunday at 7 pm, led by Mark Hopkins from Encounter Revival Ministries, and continues each night at 7 pm at the Rivermont Baptist Church, located at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in Front Royal.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with William & Nina Huck, Hometown Halloween & More
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with William & Nina Huck from C&C Frozen Treats in Front Royal. William and Nina bring us up to date on Hometown Halloween which is Sunday, October 31, 2021, and details of their upcoming adventure.
The Town of Front Royal, along with The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, C&C Frozen Treats, White Picket Fence, The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and The Merchants of Main Street are sponsoring this year’s Hometown Halloween.
Grab a costume and come on down to Main Street for the fun and somewhat scary. This is our 12th year defending the title of, “The best place to Trick or Treat” and this year we are going all-out!
In addition to having the best candy, we also have contests, parades, and music. If that is not enough…. we also have 100s of pumpkins to carve and the Lighting of The Great Pumpkin.
The Details.
•12 pm – The Fun starts at the Gazebo with pumpkin carving hosted by C&C Frozen Treats.
• 4 pm – The Chamber of Commerce will host a parade around the Gazebo and judge 3 groups of children’s costumes – Ages 0-4, 5-9, and 10-14.
Contact nfoster@frontroyalchamber for more information.
•4-8 pm – Main Street will be closed to traffic from Crescent Street to Blue Ridge Avenue, and businesses both on and outside of Main Street will set up.
•6 to 8 pm – Trick or Treating and Candy Eat’n.
Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Bruce Rappaport, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Bruce Rappaport. Bruce is running for a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.
Bruce says, “I want to help bring leadership, trust, and cooperation back between the Town and the County.”
Bruce says he is for:
- Conservative Politics
- 2nd Amendment Rights
- Controlled Spending
- Low Taxes
- Smart Growth
- Law Enforcement
- Spot Blight Abatement
- Planning for our Present and Future Water Needs
And against:
- Redundant Waste at Tax Payers Expense
- Lack of Transparency
Find out more about Bruce on his Facebook page.
