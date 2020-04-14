Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Thermal Shelter
Town Talk is a series on Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Michelle Smeltzer from Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.
If you are not familiar with our Front Royal Thermal Shelter, here is some information provided to us by Michelle Smeltzer
“The Front Royal Thermal Shelter gives the homeless of Warren County a place to stay warm during the winter months. (Now extended to June 13th) The guests are provided supper at about 7:30 each evening, and the volunteers join them. After supper, the volunteers join them and they play a variety of games, watch TV, or simply lie down on their cots after a tiring day. The following morning several of the churches provide breakfast, and some provide a bagged lunch when they leave for the day. There are separate sleeping areas for men and women, and the program does not allow guests or volunteers with the program until they are at least 18 years of age because they are a no-barrier shelter. This year the shelter has also made arrangements, with the help of the Warren County Humane Society, to provide shelter for homeless pets of the guests.”
The doors open at 7:00 pm and their guests depart each morning between 5:00 am – 8:00 am.
Services provided include:
A hot dinner provided by volunteers.
Activities
Social Services
Spiritual guidance if requested
Basic first aid
Breakfast
Bag Lunch
Are you passionate about what they are doing? Let them know! They are always looking for volunteers to help make their vision a reality. They’ll help you find a way to volunteer that best suits you.
LFCC engineering student uses his 3D printer to help medical community
The first protective face mask LFCC engineering student Erich Artis made was to protect his mother. Now, he’s created dozens to help the medical community.
Artis graduated in 2018 from Sherando High School, where he was on the football team, and enrolled that fall at LFCC. This past fall, his mom, Myra Diaz, joined him at LFCC. She is studying computer science.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Artis created a plastic N95-style mask using a 3M filtrete filter, in late March.
“The first one he originally made, he made it for me because I was so terrified about going to the supermarket,” Diaz said. “I’m a GBS (autoimmune disease Guillain-Barré Syndrome) survivor. Coronavirus can definitely cause a relapse of it, and I can’t take an anti-viral.”
Artis had seen designs online and saw that many people were trying to hand make masks.
“She asked me the question, ‘How can we help?’” he said of his mother.
Artis received his 3D printer – it’s his second one – as a Christmas present in 2018 because his print projects kept getting bigger. He has printed animals, a full-scale lightsaber, a Disney castle for his mom and more.
He has now printed several dozen masks, in two different sizes, and will distribute them to doctors and nurses in the Winchester and Front Royal region.
After learning that healthcare workers’ ears were getting very sore from the traditional mask loops, Artis began 3D printing plastic straps to attach the loops to.
Soon, Artis hopes to up his mask and strap production.
“Erich’s birthday is in May,” his mom explained. “As his gift, his grandparents, his father and myself actually got him another 3D printer. That should be coming here shortly. We will double the amount we’re making so he can continue helping.”
She is excited about the work her son is doing and is also excited to be attending LFCC with him – although the rest of the semester will remain online.
“I’m happy that I’m there and I’m happy that we both can get an education,” Diaz said. “As a mom, I’m happy that I’m close and not far away from my child.”
Artis hopes to one day work as an engineer or architect and has long been fascinated by buildings, roads and bridges. LFCC’s Middletown Campus couldn’t be more convenient to his Stephens City home, and it saves him plenty of money.
To help her son buy more materials to keep printing the masks and straps, Diaz set up this fundraising Facebook page.
Randolph-Macon Academy Drill Team: Quitting isn’t an option
Randolph-Macon Academy Air Force Junior ROTC instructor TSgt Tina M. Laing has sought to instill this value into all of her students, but most especially in her two-time state champion drill team. The team has worked hard this year to return to Nationals, where last year they finished eighth overall and their duet team took first place, while at the same time they had the ultimate goal of defending their state championship title.
The COVID-19 pandemic took it all away. With Nationals less than two weeks away, TSgt Laing made the call that they would not be attending the event, as several members of the team suffered from asthma, type 1 diabetes, and other conditions that put them in the high risk category. Two days later, on March 12th, the R-MA administration made the decision to stop on-campus classes and transition to online classes through April 9th.
TSgt Laing galvanized her drill team into action. With only one day left on campus, she decided that her students would create videos of their performances and submit them to The Sports Network International Team (SNI), the organization that puts on the National Competition. If for no other reason than to record it and put it online, she felt they had worked hard and they were going to finish what they had started.
It wasn’t easy. The sudden announcement had stunned the students, who quickly realized that this could be the end of their school year, and for some, the end of their high school careers. Tears were flowing and several cadets couldn’t concentrate. “I’ve been here since sixth grade,” one student said to TSgt Laing, “and this is how it ends?”
Another senior who had also been at R-MA since sixth grade said, “I’m not ready. They just stole two months of my life. I’m supposed to be an adult now?”
“That was why I was pushing them to get those performances done,” TSgt Laing later explained. “It was not about the competition. It was about finishing what they started. I was not going to let them walk away without closure. This was a culmination of their R-MA tenure.”
Then the R-MA family began to show up. Faculty and staff members came into the gym and consoled students. Parents arrived and began recording the performances, while offering words of encouragement and support. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, through a total of seven hours of practice and recording, the cadets worked their magic and delivered their performances.
“It was pure grit and determination,” said TSgt Laing. “It showed the true spirit of who we are. That’s what makes drill so special to them and to me.”
The team departed campus on March 13th still holding out hope for the opportunity to defend their state championship, and that the Nationals competition would be held virtually, but the sweeping pandemic caused both events to be cancelled completely. They could not even be held virtually, as many schools had closed for the year and the drill teams could not come back together to record their performances.
Schools across the U.S. have closed or taken their classes online as R-MA has done, but unlike the students who somberly packed their belongings and headed home, the members of the VA-091 AFJROTC Drill Team did not go quietly. Like a runner who is tripped before the finish line and drags herself across, the R-MA Drill Team refused to quit; instead, they pulled together in their darkest hour, and finished what they began. They demonstrated true determination, the deepest grit, relentless perseverance, absolute courage, incredible heart…there are many words to describe what they achieved, but at R-MA it is known as…
The Power of Rise.
Town Talk: A conversation with the Front Royal Pregnancy Center
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with the Front Royal Pregnancy Center in Front Royal. We spoke with Kathy Clowes the Executive Director and Carla Sayre, the Nurse Manager at the Center.
Governor Northam has signed into law Senate Bill 733 that has made many changes to the current law, which is available here. https://legiscan.com/VA/text/SB733/2020
Governor Northam, University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute, RAND Corporation present infectious disease modeling on impact of COVID-19 mitigations in Virginia
~ Modeling suggests social distancing efforts have slowed the spread of the virus in the Commonwealth ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam, in partnership with researchers from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute and the nonprofit RAND Corporation, released new infectious disease modeling on the impact of COVID-19 mitigations in Virginia.
Current models presented during a briefing held yesterday show that social distancing efforts beginning in mid-March have paused the growth of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Commonwealth.
While data and testing remain limited, current trends suggest that Virginia’s statewide hospital bed capacity will be sufficient in the immediate future.
“We are proud to be working with some of the top minds in the country on these projections,” said Governor Northam. “While the data is limited, we can draw a few key conclusions: First, social distancing is important, and it’s working in Virginia. Second, while we continue to work closely with our hospital systems and other health care partners to prepare for a potential surge in acute cases, we are optimistic about our statewide hospital bed capacity. Finally, it’s clear we need to be responsible about how we ease restrictions, so we can keep Virginians safe and protect public health.”
“From the beginning, Governor Northam has made it clear that everything we do must be grounded in science, public health expertise, and data,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. “These models change every day, but we can use various models to help inform a range of outcomes we may be facing so we can make sure that Virginia is ready for all possible scenarios. Like every other state and many other countries, we are preparing for how we can move forward in a way that does not trigger another medical surge.”
Key takeaways from infectious disease models developed by the UVA Biocomplexity Institute include:
• Current social distancing efforts starting March 15 have paused the growth of the epidemic in the Commonwealth of Virginia. In this scenario, “paused” growth means that the rate of new cases is holding steady rather than increasing.
• Current trends suggest that Virginia’s statewide hospital bed capacity will be sufficient in the near future.
• Lifting social distancing restrictions too soon can quickly lead to a second wave.
To understand the impact of COVID-19 mitigations in Virginia, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute developed a model of the pandemic that incorporates disease dynamics such as transmissibility and incubation period as well as population density and social behavior. The Institute modeled five potential scenarios, exploring slowing growth vs. pausing growth with social distancing in place until April 30 and June 10 compared to no mitigation.
“Currently, it appears as if the Commonwealth of Virginia is tracking with the pause scenario, which means that the residents of Virginia are doing an excellent job with mitigation,” said Bryan Lewis, Research Associate Professor for the Network Systems Science and Advanced Computing division for the Institute. “Even without perfect projections, we can confidently draw conclusions. We know that social distancing is working and lifting restrictions too early can lead to a second surge. We will continue to improve our models as more data become available. We plan to incorporate outcomes specific by age, integrate the role of seasonality, and analyze mitigation techniques such as a Test-Trace-Isolate approach.”
The UVA Biocomplexity Institute has been on the forefront of epidemic modeling and mitigation since 2002, supporting the U.S. federal government and other countries through several epidemics, including planning for H5N1, the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, the MERS outbreak of 2012, and the Ebola outbreaks of 2014 and 2019. Institute researchers have worked in partnership with U.S. government agencies since early 2020 to inform evidence-based decision making for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Several groups have produced models to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic might progress and to explore potential policy options,” said Carter Price, a senior mathematician at the RAND Corporation. “Each of these models has strengths and weakness, and they are likely to evolve as more and better data become available. We are helping the leadership of the Commonwealth of Virginia assess the different models so that policy can be made with the best available information.”
Additional information, including slides from yesterday’s briefing, are available here.
This is the full video of the briefing.
Rep. Cline to host second coronavirus telephone town hall focusing on small business owners
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall for small business owners. Cline will be joined on this call by Delegate Chris Runion (R-Rockingham) and Virginia’s Director of the Small Business Administration, Carl Knoblock.
The telephone town hall will take place Monday, April 20, 2020, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“While millions of Americans have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, small businesses have borne the economic brunt of this pandemic because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders,” Cline said. “Fortunately, the Federal Government has made numerous resources available to help small businesses through this difficult time. I look forward to discussing these resources and hearing directly from small business owners about the realities they are facing.”
Congressman Cline previously held a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall for the general public on March 24, 2020. This event will mark the third overall telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since the beginning of March and the second specifically relating to the coronavirus.
Governor Northam announces expansion of ‘Virtual Virginia’ to support distance learning during school closures
~ New resources available for K-12 schools and teachers ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 13, 2020) announced a dramatic expansion of Virtual Virginia, the Virginia Department of Education’s existing online learning system, to allow every teacher in the Commonwealth to host virtual classes while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. These resources include a platform that enables all Virginia public school teachers to share lessons and activities with their students through June 30.
“While there is no perfect substitute for in-person classroom instruction, this is an unprecedented public health crisis and we must do everything we can to ensure all children have equitable learning opportunities,” said Governor Northam. “I want to thank our educators, school administrators, and superintendents for their extraordinary efforts to keep students connected and learning. The expansion of Virtual Virginia will help ensure that the closure of schools and interruption of formal instruction this spring does not lead to a widening of achievement gaps.”
Virtual Virginia will expand its offerings to include elementary and middle school content as an option for students to learn content missed this spring. Courses will begin in May and the new course content will be available to any school division that enrolls students and teachers in the program, at no cost to the division.
Virtual Virginia content can be loaded onto devices for use by students in homes without sufficient internet access to support online learning. The expansion does not affect the more than 6,000 students already enrolled in one or more of Virtual Virginia’s 81 high school-level courses.
“The expansion of Virtual Virginia will provide additional options for school divisions to present the instruction and content that they are unable to provide this spring in traditional classroom settings,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “Access to the Virtual Virginia platform will be especially helpful for teachers and students in school divisions without robust distance learning systems.”
The expansion of Virtual Virginia is the third major action the Commonwealth has taken within the last week to mitigate the impact of school closures on students.
Today, Monday, April 13, marks the launch of “VA TV Classroom” by four Virginia public media stations. Blue Ridge PBS, VPM, WETA, and WHRO Public Media worked closely with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to create the programming to provide teacher-led, on-air instruction aligned with the Commonwealth’s academic standards for students who are unable to access other distance learning options.
In an effort to support Virginia educators, VDOE established the Continuity for Learning (C4L) Task Force consisting of more than 120 teachers, leaders, and collaborating educational partners across Virginia. Working with the C4L Task Force, VDOE launched Virginia Learns Anywhere, a hub of resources and recommendations to reinforce much-needed structure while also empowering individual teachers to support students in learning remotely. The C4L Task Force encourages divisions to develop and implement continuous learning plans in partnership with local county health departments, families, staff, and local boards of education.
Virginia Learns Anywhere includes a guidance document for teachers and schools on providing equitable learning opportunities for students and preventing the widening of achievement gaps and meet the social and emotional needs of students while schools are closed. Sample instructional modules cover essential knowledge and skills for all content areas and grade levels and provide recommendations on integrating the skills and attributes known as the “5 C’s” (critical thinking, creative thinking, communication, collaboration, and citizenship) into distance learning.
A comprehensive list of resources, guidance, and support documents for K-12 public schools in Virginia during the COVID-19 school closures is available here. Find answers to frequently asked questions here.
