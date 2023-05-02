Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Warren County Community Liaison – Volunteer Fair & More

In this Town Talk with our publisher Mike McCool, Michelle Smeltzer, the Community Liaison at the Department of Social Services (DSS), shares information about upcoming community events.

One such event is the Warren County Volunteer Fair, which will take place on May 6, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center on 200 E. 8th Street in Front Royal. This event is an excellent opportunity to learn about various organizations and volunteer opportunities available in the community. The Warren County Humane Society, Phoenix Project, Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Laurel Center, and Warren Coalition are some of the organizations that will be in attendance.

For those seeking employment or career guidance, the Job Development HELP service started last month and is available every Monday from 1:00 to 5:00 pm in the Traister Computer Lab at Samuels Public Library. This service can help with job searching, resume building, and career coaching, as well as education and training referrals.

The Senior Expo is another event happening in the area on May 9th at the Moose Lodge on 1340 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal from 8:30 am to noon. Hosted by the Front Royal/Warren County SALT/Triad Council, this free event is focused on seniors and will feature educational speakers, approximately 30 area vendors, and music by Ryan Jewel.

For veterans in the community, the DSS and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services are hosting a day to help with applying for benefits such as SNAP or Medicaid or to answer any questions about veterans’ benefits or other needs. The event will take place on May 10, 2023, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Warren County DSS Offices on 465 W 15th Street in Front Royal. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary.

On May 17th, DSS will be hosting a job fair at the Warren County Community Center on 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Local employers will be on hand to accept applications, and local education programs will share course and training opportunities. This is an excellent opportunity to explore potential career paths and develop the necessary skills to succeed.

Lastly, the One Stop Resource Center is being held on June 7th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center on 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. This event will feature various local agencies under one roof, including the Virginia Employment Commission, Job Corp, Division of Child Support Enforcement, St. Luke’s Community Clinic, Phoenix Project, Warren County Victim/Witness, and others.

These community events are a great way to get involved, give back, and explore opportunities for personal and professional growth. So mark your calendars, and don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities to engage with your community.

“Town Talk” is a series on the Royal Examiner where we introduce you to some of the most influential entrepreneurs, business owners, non-profit leaders, and political figures in Warren County. Our goal is to provide you with insightful and interesting conversations on a wide range of topics.