Town Talk: A conversation with Mike McCarthy and Jeffrey Carroll, Vibrissa Beer

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Annie Guttierrez from the Jig n’ Jive Dance Studio.

This Saturday, October 9, 2021, the 14-piece Silver Tones Swing Band comes to Front Royal. This is a fundraiser for the Front Royal Pregnancy Center in Front Royal.

The dance will be held at the New Hope Bible Church, which has a suspended wood floor and lots of room to spread out and dance, or just sit and enjoy the music. All ticket sales will be at the door, an evening of dancing and good music for only $15 per person. Cash or check, please. And it’s for a great cause.

You don’t dance? A free dance lesson with instructor Annie Guttierrez will start at 6:30 pm, or just come and listen to this great band. It will be fun.

Concessions will be available by donation. Black and white attire is encouraged!

Get your dancing shoes on!

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

More about the Front Royal Pregnancy Center

Are you wondering if you are really pregnant? Are you anxious about what to do next? An unplanned or unexpected pregnancy is challenging. You may be feeling overwhelmed but we can help you find answers to your questions about all your options. One of our caring counselors can walk you through all the information you need to make a truly informed decision.

If you have questions about pregnancy, your rights as a pregnant teen, abortion procedures, adoption, parenting, or sexually transmitted infections, we are here for you!

We offer ultrasound at no cost by a qualified medical professional to ensure that you receive all the assistance you need before you make a decision. Click here to learn more about the information an ultrasound exam will provide for you.

We are here to listen to your concerns. All of our services are confidential and free of charge. Our services are available regardless of income, race, religion, county of residence, or residence status.