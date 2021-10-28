Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Mike McCarthy and Jeffrey Carroll, Vibrissa Beer
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Mike McCarthy, Head Brewer, and Jeffrey Carroll, Marketing Director at the Vibrissa Beer. We know them as Front Royal Brewery in downtown Front Royal. Why the name change? Watch and Learn.
For more information visit frontroyalbrewing.com or their Facebook page.
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez and Christy Goodwin, CHEO Garden; food programs
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez and Christy Goodwin about the CHEO Community garden and food programs in Warren County. Fern gives us an update on the two gardens that CHEO planted this season and the amount of food that was distributed.
Christy Goodwin who is also the President of the Ministerial Association in Warren County discusses the meal programs and food support in our community.
Special thanks to The Wednesday Group for donating a freezer to help in these food support programs.
Donations to the CHEO garden can be made through C-CAP. Checks should be made payable to C-CAP with a notion on the check that the money is earmarked for the CHEO garden. Their address is C-CAP, 316 N Royal Ave # L1, Front Royal VA 22630.
The First Baptist Church Dinner Program provides free hot to-go meals in their parking lot Monday-Thursday, 5:00-6:00. Volunteers are needed, please contact Christy McMillin-Goodwin, First Baptist Church, 540-635-2122.
Front Royal/Warren County Ministerial Association meets on the second Tuesday of every month, 9:00-10:00 am, in First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. More information – please contact Christy McMillin-Goodwin, First Baptist Church, 540-635-2122
Town Talk: A conversation with Bryan Keyser – Trunk or Treat, October 30th
On October 30, 2021, Love Revival Ministries will host a “Trunk or Treat” at 119 Chester Street. This is a free event featuring candy, games, a costume contest, moon bounce, face painting, and even a chili cookoff. C&C Frozen Treats will also be there with plenty of frozen treats.
There will be an outdoor movie theater playing the classic Charlie Brown movie – The Great Pumpkin.
More information on their Facebook page.
Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman – Hazard Mill Farm Events
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman about upcoming events at the Hazard Mill Farm. Robert is hosting several events soon at his Farm. The first one is Saturday, October 16, 2021. It is a fundraising event for Tyson Brown.
The farm is located at 1481 hazard mill rd Bentonville, VA 22610
Town Talk: A conversation with Roxanne Bauserman – Zombie Walk 2021 – are you ready for this year’s invasion?
In this Town Talk, Roxanne Bauserman joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the 9th Annual Zombie Walk.
Every year about this time, Zombies make their way into our town. This year they are scheduled to appear on October 23, 2021. They seem to first gather at Bing Crosby Stadium at 6 pm, and then make their way down Royal Avenue, to Main Street and end up at the ‘BooMuseum” (Virginia Beer Museum will be converted to a haunted house), across from the gazebo area off of Main Street.
Music this year will be provided by Shae Park and the River Driven Band.
Mark Williams of the National Media Services graphics department designed a killer 2021 zombie t-shirt. Zombie shirts will be available through our T-shirt store or at C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street. Proceeds help support the Humane Society of Warren County.
Check-in with the Zombie Walk Facebook page for details about how to enter this year: facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk.
Put on your best zombie costume and practice your best shambling limp, because it’s time for the annual FRONT ROYAL ZOMBIE WALK!
The Walk will begin at Bing Crosby Stadium at 6 pm sharp. Don’t want to participate in the Walk? Come on down and watch the parade of zombies go by, and enjoy the festivities because it’s definitely a sight to see. This is one town community event you don’t want to miss!
Please invite/share this event with your friends so we can make this the BIGGEST and BEST one yet! If you haven’t liked our page yet, please do so you can keep up to date on all the latest news: https://www.facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk
This is a FREE event, but we are asking EVERYONE TO PLEASE BRING A DONATION (money or product, a wish list will be posted on the Facebook page as it gets closer to the actual event) to The Humane Society of Warren County. They will be set up at the beginning and end of the walk to collect your donations for your convenience. Thank you in advance!
Town Talk: A conversation with Annie Guttierrez – Get your dancing shoes on!
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Annie Guttierrez from the Jig n’ Jive Dance Studio.
This Saturday, October 9, 2021, the 14-piece Silver Tones Swing Band comes to Front Royal. This is a fundraiser for the Front Royal Pregnancy Center in Front Royal.
The dance will be held at the New Hope Bible Church, which has a suspended wood floor and lots of room to spread out and dance, or just sit and enjoy the music. All ticket sales will be at the door, an evening of dancing and good music for only $15 per person. Cash or check, please. And it’s for a great cause.
You don’t dance? A free dance lesson with instructor Annie Guttierrez will start at 6:30 pm, or just come and listen to this great band. It will be fun.
Concessions will be available by donation. Black and white attire is encouraged!
Get your dancing shoes on!
More about the Front Royal Pregnancy Center
Are you wondering if you are really pregnant? Are you anxious about what to do next? An unplanned or unexpected pregnancy is challenging. You may be feeling overwhelmed but we can help you find answers to your questions about all your options. One of our caring counselors can walk you through all the information you need to make a truly informed decision.
If you have questions about pregnancy, your rights as a pregnant teen, abortion procedures, adoption, parenting, or sexually transmitted infections, we are here for you!
We offer ultrasound at no cost by a qualified medical professional to ensure that you receive all the assistance you need before you make a decision. Click here to learn more about the information an ultrasound exam will provide for you.
We are here to listen to your concerns. All of our services are confidential and free of charge. Our services are available regardless of income, race, religion, county of residence, or residence status.
Town Talk: A conversation with Tana Hoffman & Kimberly Lynch – Phoenix Project – 6th Annual Wine Pull
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tana Hoffman, President of the Phoenix Project and Volunteer Kimberly Lynch about the 6th Annual Wine Pull.
The 6th Annual Wine Pull gets underway on October 14, 2021, at the Front Royal Golf Club. This event is to benefit the Phoenix Project. The Phoenix Project is to ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.
Tickets to the event are available at the Phoenix Project office at 222 S. Royal Avenue in Front Royal. Also available online at here.
It all starts on the 14th at 6 pm. Tickets are $45.
This year every person who purchases a ticket will also get a hand-painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine-tasting certificate. There will be basket raffles too.
