Town Talk: A conversation with Mittens and 70lb Hammer

Who is Mittens and 70lb Hammer?

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jenna Carroll and Jason Cohn. Jenna and Jason, also known by their trail handles “Mittens” and “70lb Hammer” give us their insight on hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Jenna is the daughter of Kerry Barnhart, of the Front Royal Brewery. If you have seen her Facebook posts about her daughter hiking the trail, you find out a little more in this Town Talk.

The Appalachian Trail, which traditionally starts in Georgia and ends in Maine, is on every thru-hikers bucket list. The Appalachian Trail crosses 14 states on its journey up the East Coast. Virginia is home to 544 miles of the Appalachian Trail. That’s more miles than any other state!

