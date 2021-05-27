Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Nina Helmick, Matthew Hopple, Ressie Jeffries – Mason Ryder Benefit
A first-grader at Ressie Jefferies Elementary School is in need of a liver transplant. When fellow students and teachers heard that help was needed, they asked what could we do?
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Nina Helmick, Principal, and Matthew Hopple, Assistant Principal at Ressie Jefferies Elementary School about the recent fundraiser at the school for Mason Ryder and care and concern that the staff has for the school community.
The school’s fundraiser is just one that the community has done to help Mason’s medical bills, including an upcoming June 19 benefit from 3 to 8 p.m. at 1481 Hazard Mill Road, Bentonville, and a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign started by Jeni Colter.
Let’s help Mason, a local 8-year-old boy who lives here in Front Royal! More information in the story below and on their Facebook page and GoFundMe site.
Benefit for Mason Ryder: Local Front Royal boy in need of liver transplant
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Donna Settle, Front Royal Cardinals
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Donna Settle from the Front Royal Cardinals. The Front Royal Cardinals is a not-for-profit organization and a member of the Valley Baseball League. The Valley League is the gateway to playing in the Majors.
The Valley League was founded May 15, 1897, in Edinburg, Va., and included charter members Winchester, Woodstock, Strasburg, Front Royal, and Edinburg. It evolved in the early years from a Class D minor league to an NCAA-sanctioned league in 1961 operating under NCAA rules. The league adopted wooden bats in 1993. Each team plays a 42-game schedule June through August concluding with a top-eight-team play-off to determine the Lineweaver Cup Championship.
The league consists of 11 teams playing a two-division format for 2017. Current franchisees include Covington Lumberjacks, Harrisonburg Turks, New Market Rebels, Staunton Braves, Waynesboro Generals, Charlottesville Tom Sox, Front Royal Cardinals, Purcellville Canons, Strasburg Express, Winchester Royals, and Woodstock River Bandits.
Each team will play a 42-game schedule beginning June 1, with playoffs starting in the last week of July and extending into early August. The last possible date for play is August 9.
Click here to view the Front Royal Cardinals 2021 Game Schedule.
Contact Donna Settle at 703-244-6662 or donna.settle@icloud.com.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt Robbie Seal, Warren County Sheriff’s Office
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and brings us up-to-date with the latest information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Ed Richards, American Legion Community Band
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ed Richards. Ed is one of the Band Conductors with the American Legion Community Band as well as the Band Master at Randolph Macon Academy.
The Community Band has scheduled their first rehearsal for June 1, 2021, at 7:30 pm at the RMA Band building. The band has planned its first concert of the season on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the 4H Center. Sounds like first a concert then fireworks. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez, CHEO community garden 2021 update
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Fern Vazquez about the second community “victory garden” at the Virginia Hill Church property in Rockland. Fern gives us an update on CHEO and introduces us to the team at the second community garden.
This Saturday, May 15th, your help is needed, at both garden locations, to get the planting and preparation underway for the 2021 season. You can help in this community project by volunteering to help plant, harvest, distribute the crop or just pull weeds. They are also will be seeking volunteer canners later in the season. Volunteers are required to sign waivers, which are available at Fussell Florists or by e-mailing CHEOcommunitygarden@gmail.com. The telephone number to call is (757) 630-2362 to reach Fern Vazquez.
Let’s embrace this community effort and be generous with others when reaping our own gardens and filling our pantry shelves. Learn more on their Facebook page.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Fire Chief James Bonzano and Fire Marshall Gerry Maiatico, National EMS Week
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fire Chief James Bonzano and Fire Marshall Gerry Maiatico. National EMS Week, which takes place from May 16 to 22, presents an annual opportunity to acknowledge the dedicated men and women who work as emergency medical service providers.
The Royal Examiner wants to introduce Fire Chief James Bonzano to the community as well. Chief Bonzano joins Warren County from Arlington County where he served in the Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD) in progressively responsible leadership roles for thirty-four (34) years, including Acting Assistant Chief, South Deputy Chief, Personnel Services Section Chief, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Battalion Chief.
Following the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, he served as the EMS branch director for the emergency response. Most recently, Chief Bonzano served as Arlington County’s Fire Chief from his appointment in 2016 until his retirement in 2018. Since 2018, he has served as a Public Safety Consultant for Interagency Readiness Solutions providing curriculum and training on multi-agency response procedures, continuity of operations planning, and vulnerability assessments for large-scale disasters.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Community Events
Town Talk: A conversation with Sheriff Mark Butler and Front Police Chief Kahle Magalis, National Police Week
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler and Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis about National Police Week. National Police Week, this year, is from May 9th to 15th.
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.
Warren County/Front Royal BACK THE BLUE! will be holding a Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony honoring 4 local law enforcement officers who have died or been killed in the line of duty. These officers paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives and left families which their respective communities continue to support. It is our job to remember! Please join us in honoring their service. This event is on Thursday, May 13, 29021 at 6:30 pm. This is a free public event, all are welcome to attend.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Wind: 2mph N
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
55/46°F
57/46°F