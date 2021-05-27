Town Talk: A conversation with Nina Helmick, Matthew Hopple, Ressie Jeffries – Mason Ryder Benefit

A first-grader at Ressie Jefferies Elementary School is in need of a liver transplant. When fellow students and teachers heard that help was needed, they asked what could we do?

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Nina Helmick, Principal, and Matthew Hopple, Assistant Principal at Ressie Jefferies Elementary School about the recent fundraiser at the school for Mason Ryder and care and concern that the staff has for the school community.

The school’s fundraiser is just one that the community has done to help Mason’s medical bills, including an upcoming June 19 benefit from 3 to 8 p.m. at 1481 Hazard Mill Road, Bentonville, and a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign started by Jeni Colter.

Let’s help Mason, a local 8-year-old boy who lives here in Front Royal! More information in the story below and on their Facebook page and GoFundMe site.

