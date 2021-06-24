Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with P.J. Stanley Restoration Contractor, Warren Heritage Society

Published

9 mins ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with P.J. Stanley. P.J. is a restoration contractor, working on the Balthis House at the Warren Heritage Society on Chester Street. Several projects have been completed this past year as the Warren Heritage Society works to keep the building in repair.

The Warren Heritage Society (WHS) is the Front Royal/Warren County community’s historical society, museum, and archives.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

Town Talk: A conversation with Phillip Hunt and Butch Hammond, RESTORE Warren

Published

18 hours ago

on

June 23, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Phillip Hunt and Butch Hammond. Butch is the minister at The Church at Skyline and has started a Christ-centered addiction support group led by Phillip, and influenced by “The Twelve Steps – A Spiritual Journey.” This book is a personal guide to understanding the spiritual power of the Twelve-Step program used by Alcoholics Anonymous, from a Christian perspective. Everyone is designed by God to reach freedom and restoration.

The group will hold an orientation meeting on July 7, 2021, at the Warren County Community Center, 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA at 7:00 p.m. There is no charge and everyone is welcomed.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Mittens and 70lb Hammer

Published

2 days ago

on

June 22, 2021

By

Who is Mittens and 70lb Hammer?

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jenna Carroll and Jason Cohn. Jenna and Jason, also known by their trail handles “Mittens” and “70lb Hammer” give us their insight on hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Jenna is the daughter of Kerry Barnhart, of the Front Royal Brewery. If you have seen her Facebook posts about her daughter hiking the trail, you find out a little more in this Town Talk.

The Appalachian Trail, which traditionally starts in Georgia and ends in Maine, is on every thru-hikers bucket list. The Appalachian Trail crosses 14 states on its journey up the East Coast.  Virginia is home to 544 miles of the Appalachian Trail. That’s more miles than any other state!


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Commonwealth Attorney John Bell – New marijuana laws

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 11, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Commonwealth Attorney John Bell about the new marijuana laws that take effect on July 1, 2021.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Here’s a summary of the new laws that take effect on July 1st. Visit the NORML website for more information about marijuana and various laws from Virginia and other states.

Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman, Michele Smeltzer and Meghan Bowers

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 9, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman, Michelle Smeltzer, and Meghan Bowers about an upcoming events in our community.

Here’s the list:

Hope Arising Festival – June 12 and 13th. Across from Bing Crosby Stadium.

Benefit for Mason Ryder, (liver transplant) – June 19th. They are doing a benefit/fundraiser to help Mason with his liver transplant. Every dollar donated will go directly to Masons care. They will have Live Music, Cornhole Tournament, Basket Raffles (drop tickets), Silent Auction, Food ($10 for a meal ticket), Snow Cones, Coin Drive (Bring your spare Change), 50/50 Ticket Raffle, and TEAM MASON items for sale. The event is located at the Hazard Mill Farm, 1481 Hazard Mill Rd Bentonville, VA 22610,  a stunning private property in Bentonville.



Barks and Bags Extravaganza – Humane Society – June 23rd

Catfish Tournament – Thermal Shelter – July 2nd. Hazard Mill Farm.

One-Stop Resource Center – DSS – Every Wednesday 1 pm – 4 pm. 465 W 15th Street, Front Royal.

 

 

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton, Hope Arising Festival update

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 3, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton with an update on the Hope Arising Festival. The event is scheduled for June 12 and 13, 2021 at the field across from Bing Crosby Stadium (where the Fireman’s Carnival is held each summer).

LIVE music – FREE Hot Dogs – Food Trucks – Obstacle Course – Petting Zoo – Amazing Grace the Mule – Magic Show – Face Painting – the microWave Project – Paint the “HOPE” sign …AND MORE!

This two-day event will be a fun-pack time to enjoy time with your family and friends.  More information at hopearisingfestival.com .

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


Town Talk: A conversation with Coach Jerry Sarchet, WCHS Football golf tournament scheduled June 18, 2021

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 3, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with WCHS Football Coach Jerry Sarchet. When the school shut down last March, all sports programs also ended, along with the fund-raising by the Warren Wildcat Athletic Association. The WWAA provides support to the WC football program and is sponsoring a golf tournament on June 18, 2021, at the Bowling Green Golf Course.

This event is an 18 hole scramble with a shotgun start including a box lunch and two drink tickets. There will be the longest drive contest and a chance to win a new car (valued up to $20,000) on a par 3 hole. There will be a pay-to-play 50/50 putting contest. There also will be a silent auction. There is still room for players and sponsors.

Contact Kevin Glascock (540) 660-1190 or the coach: jsarchet@wcps.k12.va.us

Click here to download the brochure.


Friday, June 18th, 2021 at Bowling Green Country Club North Course starting at 2PM

Entry Deadlines:
Sponsors – Friday, June 4th
Golfers – Friday, June 18th

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

