Town Talk: A conversation with P.J. Stanley Restoration Contractor, Warren Heritage Society

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with P.J. Stanley. P.J. is a restoration contractor, working on the Balthis House at the Warren Heritage Society on Chester Street. Several projects have been completed this past year as the Warren Heritage Society works to keep the building in repair.

The Warren Heritage Society (WHS) is the Front Royal/Warren County community’s historical society, museum, and archives.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com