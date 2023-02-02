Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Patrick Quest, Athletic Director, Christendom College
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Patrick Quest, Athletic Director at Christendom College.
Christendom College offers 11 Varsity sports and two club sports. The college offers volleyball, rugby, soccer, and cross country in the fall. In winter, it’s basketball; in spring, it’s rugby, softball, and baseball.
Patrick says, “We have high academic and character standards at Christendom. The same goes for our athletic program. All our talents and gifts are from God, and we work hard to perfect them, but remain humble too.”
“Christendom student-athletes are known for their hard work ethic, both on and off the field. We look for student-athletes that can meet standards of excellence and want to be the best they can be.”
This year, Christendom College students are from 27 states and four countries.
Click here for more information about the athletic programs at Christendom College.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – February Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening at the library in February. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk: A conversation with Vicky Cook, Board of Supervisors, Sherry Sours Commissioner of the Revenue – 2023 Re-Assessment Information
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Vicky Cook, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and Sherry Sours, Commissioner of the Revenue.
It’s time again for our County Real Estate Re-Assessments, and the notices are coming to a mailbox near you. In this Town Talk, Vicky and Sherry share the process and provide us with the latest information concerning the re-assessments. The one thing they want to stress is the tax rate has NOT been set and what you’ll receive in the next few days is NOT a bill.
Here’s a brief and, most importantly, informative video about the process and what you can expect. Everything you need to know starts here.
On May 18, 2021, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved entering into a contract with Pearson’s Appraisal Service for the County’s 2023 General Reassessment. Previously, the Board elected to conduct its general reassessments at four-year intervals, the previous one going into effect in 2019.
If any person assessed with local taxes, aggrieved by any such assessment, and missed previously held hearings by the County’s Professional Assessor and the Board of Equalization may apply for relief to the Circuit Court of Warren County as allowed by Section 58.1-3350 of the Code of Virginia. The rules of the Circuit Court will bind the property owner in filing a petition.
For questions regarding the 2023 General Reassessment, please use the following contact information:
Appeal hearings: 1-888-573-2776
Call Time: 9 am – 4 pm Monday-Friday
E-Mail: Reassessment@warrencountyva.gov
Deadline: February 3, 2023, at 4 pm
US Mail: Reassessment, PO Box 1775, Front Royal, VA 22630
Town Talk: A conversation with Tammy Sharpe, Phoenix Project – Women’s Wellness Workshop
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with the Phoenix Project Executive Director Tammy Sharpe. The Phoenix Project is a non-profit focused on helping people learn to choose to stand against domestic violence and offers education for the public as well as services for victims and survivors.
The Phoenix Project has partnered with the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center to offer a free Women’s Wellness workshop on January 28, 2023. This is a virtual event on Zoom, starting at 9:00 am. Click here to register or to find out more information.
Be one of the first 50 to sign up and receive a “goodie bag” filled with workshop items, information, and so much more. Pick up the week of the workshop at Phoenix Project.
Town Talk: A conversation with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky, Matrimont, Enhanced Websites
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky from Matrimont. Matrimont is a full-service web design and digital marketing agency on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia.
In a previous Town Talk, Joe and Declane spoke about the necessity of the Google Business Profile and offered a free audit. Continuing with digital market business tips, they discuss the importance of website enhancements that ensure your customers/prospects will find you in the Google search. These tips focus on helping us reach our local market more effectively.
Matrimont offers a free consultation on your website. Reach out and set up an appointment to ensure you get noticed in the digital world.
Town Talk: A conversation with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky, Matrimont, Google Business Profile
Town Talk: A conversation with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler and Sgt Fritts – 2022 Annual Report
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler and Sgt Terry Fritts. The WCSO annual report, recently completed, indicates that strides were made in several areas. Click here to download the complete report.
Sheriff Butler announced he will run for re-election in November and will not seek party nominations or endorsements. Butler says the Sheriff serves all the people of Warren County and, as a constitutional officer, should remain independent of political influences.
The major goals and objectives of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office include the following:
Public Safety – The top priority for the Sheriff’s Office is the dedication to providing and improving public safety for our community. To increase awareness through enforcement by conducting high visibility enforcement monitoring in pre-identified public areas of concern for safety, to increase awareness through educational presentations, classes, and quarterly reports to the community, and to collaborate with media outlets to provide communication to the community about topics of interest and general public safety.
VLEPSC Accreditation – The Warren County Sheriff’s office is committed to improving and enhancing the professionalism of this office by achieving certification through Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. The WCSO continues to review, modernize, and implement policies and procedures identified by the Policy Review Committee and has adopted best practices in law enforcement.
Certified Crime Prevention Community (CCPC) Program – Achieving the DCJS Certified Crime Prevention Community designation by implementing a defined set of community safety strategies as part of a comprehensive community safety/crime prevention effort. The community policing strategic plan for 2022-2024, includes core safety elements and a safety Program Coordinator to ensure compliance with the strategic plan through documentation of achieving milestones and maintaining a file of proofs.
Click here to download the complete report.
Town Talk: A conversation with Joey Waters & JoEllen McNeal – Dare to Dream Grant deadline is Friday, January 13th
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joey Waters and JoEllen McNeal from the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center. Joey and JoEllen discuss the Dare to Dram Enrichment Grant program for women over the age of 18 who live or work in Warren County. The deadline for this year’s grant is Friday, January 13th.
The Dare to Dream program was founded in 1999 by founder JoEllen McNeal. These annual grants allow women to take a bold step forward in their lives or support the momentum if they are already on their way. Past recipients have used their grants to go to school, start a business, purchase computers, create non-profits attend training programs, support certification, and other continuing education goals.
Eligibility:
- Women residing and/or working in Warren County, Virginia
- Ages 18 years and older
- Applicants may not be enrolled in high school.
- Applicants may re-apply annually, including previous recipients of grants.
Review Criteria:
Applications will be reviewed on the merit of the project or activity description. Grant review criteria may include but are not limited to the following: prior educational and/or work experience, letters of recommendation from others who have knowledge of the applicant’s capabilities, additional biographical information, other life and work experiences, volunteer work, and financial need. The grant selection committee may also consider the applicant’s motivation, character, and/or ability.
Applicants must complete all sections of the application and submit the Dare to Dream Grant application by January 13, 2023. Personal interviews will be conducted for all finalists for the grant as part of the review process. The grant committee will review the proposal and notify the applicant if funding has been awarded in March 2023. A follow-up evaluation is also part of the grant requirements. The project must be started, and the grant money must be requested by November 30, 2023
Applications are mailed to FRWRC, PO Box 1748, Front Royal, VA 22630; emailed to wrc@frwrc.org or submitted online by visiting www.frwrc.org/apply and must be postmarked by 5:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023. Applications are reviewed, and the recipients will be announced in March 2023. The grant money will be available as of March 2023
If you need assistance completing the application, contact FRWRC at (540) 636-7007.
