Town Talk: A conversation with Paul Gabbert – Questions/Comments from Town’s Press Conference
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Paul Gabbert. Paul is another outspoken citizen at Town Council meetings. Paul shares his comments and opinion about the Press Conference the Town held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, concerning an anticipated loan for the Police Department building from United Bank.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Gary Kushner – Comments on Town’s Press Conference
In this Town Talk, we’ll have another conversation with Gary Kushner. Gary has been outspoken at the Board of Supervisor meetings, as well as, Town Council meetings. Gary comes prepared with researched data and presents reasonable solutions to issues facing local government. Gary shares his comments and opinion about the Press Conference the Town held last Wednesday, September 23, 2020, concerning an anticipated loan for the Police Department building from United Bank.
Town Talk: A conversation with Stephen Marut, Young Life Area Director
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Stephen Marut, Young Life Area Director. Young Life is a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school and college-aged kids in all 50 of the United States as well as more than 90 countries around the world.
As Stephen points out, there is no one type of person involved in Young Life. It’s for everyone. It’s a place to talk about surviving school, break-ups, parents, bad grades, or God. If you’re currently in middle school, look at our WyldLife group. If you’re in high school, check out Young Life. College? In college, it’s Young Life College. They also have groups for military kids (Young Life Military), teen moms (YoungLives), and special needs kids (Capernaum). If this sounds appealing, then there is space for you in Young Life.
Stephen says one important part of his job as Area Director is keeping kids safe. This is a priority for Young Life. As such, all Young Life staff and volunteer leaders go through a careful screening process that consists of an application, interview(s), character references, and criminal background checks.
Young Life will meet one more Sunday, October 4th at Sherando Park 5 pm to 7pm at the pool parking lot. Check their Facebook page for more information and updates to the schedule.
You can contact Stephen by email at Stephen@ubr.younglife.org
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez and Betty Showers, Community Garden update
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Fern Vazquez and Betty Showers about the community “victory garden” off Luray Avenue. Fern and Betty will give us an update on the Community Garden and plans for next year.
Town Talk: A conversation with Congressman Ben Cline
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Congressman Ben Cline. Cline was in town for the Warren County Republican “Pig Roast” held at the VFW grounds in Front Royal. Topics in this Town Talk includes 2nd Amendment and Sanctuary Cities, Supreme Court appointment, supporting law enforcement, civil unrest, monument removals, elections, and COVID response.
Ben Cline represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. He previously served as a Member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 24th District from 2002-2018. In the Virginia House, Cline chaired the Committee on Militia, Police, and Public Safety.
Prior to his election to the House of Representatives in 2018, Ben was an attorney in private practice. From 2007 until 2013, he served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg.
Ben also worked for Congressman Bob Goodlatte, beginning as a member of his legislative staff in 1994 and ultimately serving as the Congressman’s Chief of Staff.
Ben grew up in Rockbridge County, Virginia, and is a 1990 graduate of Lexington High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bates College and his law degree from the University of Richmond. Ben and his wife Elizabeth live in Botetourt County with their two daughters.
Town Talk: A conversation with Vicki Davies, St. Luke Community Clinic
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Vicki Davies, Executive Director, St. Luke Community Clinic in Front Royal. The clinic services the residents of Front Royal/Warren County.
As a Warren County/Front Royal Resident and do not have health insurance:
- if you are a single person making $38,280 or less per year,
- if you are a family of 2 and your total household income is $51,720 or less per year,
- if you are a family of 3 and your total household income is $65,160 or less per year,
- if you are a family of 4 and your total household income is $78,600 or less per year,
For more information on new patient screening requirements call: (540) 636-4325. St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia.
Please support the online auction the Clinic is holding, starting September 12, 2020, at 7 am and will end on September 26, 2020, at 6 pm.
Visit the event page of the Clinic here for auction information –https://saintlukeclinic.org/events/
Special thanks to the sponsors of the auction: Southern States, Winchester Ciderworks, Advanced Auto, Photography from Barbara Moore, Blue Wing Frog, Custom Golf Club from Bobby Chestnut, Field and Main, Ferguson Enterprises, Frontier Culture Museum, Glen Manor, Dr. Stoners and Griffin Tavern.
St. Luke Community Clinic
316 North Royal Avenue
Front Royal, VA 22630
Call: (540) 636-4325
Fax: (540) 636-1743
Email: executive.director@saintlukeclinic.org
Town Talk: A conversation with Jerry Sarchet, WCHS Football Coach – golf tournament scheduled September 25, 2020
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jerry Sarchet, the new WCHS Football Coach. When the school shut down last March, all sports programs also ended, along with the fund-raising by the Warren Wildcat Athletic Association. The WWAA provides support to the WC football program and is sponsoring a golf tournament on September 25, 2020, at the Bowling Green Golf Course.
This event is an 18 hole scramble with a shotgun start including a box lunch and two drink tickets. There will be the longest drive contest and a chance to win a new car (valued up to $20,000) on a par 3 hole. There will be a pay to play 50/50 putting contest. There also will be a silent auction. There is still room for players and sponsors.
Contact Kevin Glascock (540) 660-1190 or the coach: jsarchet@wcps.k12.va.us
Click here to download the brochure.
