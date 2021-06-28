Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Peggy O’Neill, Northwestern Community Services

Published

4 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Peggy O’Neill from Northwestern Community Services.

Northwestern Community Services offers an array of outpatient, case management, day support, residential and emergency programs that are designed to enhance the quality of life for both children and adults affected by emotional/behavioral disorders, mental illness, substance use, and intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities (ID/DD).  Northwestern specializes in rehabilitative and family support services for individuals with such long-term challenges as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, addiction, and those with significant impairments from ID/DD. New referrals are screened for appropriateness and, depending upon capacity/need for service requested, may require placement on a waiting list.

NWCS also provides 24-hour emergency evaluation, short-term treatment, and hospital referral to individuals having mental health, emotional, substance use, or behavioral crises that pose a safety risk to themselves or others. After regular office hours when centers are closed, access to our professional emergency staff is available through Concern Hotline.

Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or if your organization offers services that could be included at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center.’ Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.


Warren County Department of Social Services is a high-performing agency committed to strengthening, supporting, and empowering families so that they can achieve their highest goals as part of the Warren County community.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Mandy Smulik, NW Works, Inc at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center’

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 27, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Mandy Smulik from the NW Works, Inc in Winchester. The Royal Examiner visited the new ‘One-Stop Resource Center’ at the Warren County Social Services office in Front Royal, Virginia to explore the services available here in our community.

Employment is a great equalizer in our society. But for too long, people with disabilities have been left out of the workforce, widening the existing gaps. NW Works is here to close them. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, NW Works’ programs and services are designed to meet the diverse needs of people 17 years or older who have a long-term disability. They also work with those receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), veterans with disabilities, and others with barriers to employment.

Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or if your organization offers services that could be included at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center.’ Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.

Warren County Department of Social Services is a high-performing agency committed to strengthening, supporting, and empowering families so that they can achieve their highest goals as part of the Warren County community.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Avery Harper, Phoenix Project at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center’

Published

2 days ago

on

June 26, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Avery Harper from the Phoenix Project. The Royal Examiner visited the new ‘One-Stop Resource Center’ at the Warren County Social Services office in Front Royal, Virginia to explore the services available here in our community.

The Phoenix Project’s mission is: Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community. 

If you need immediate assistance because you are in physical danger from domestic violence, please call 911 or our Hotline at 540-635-2300.

For all non-emergencies, please contact Phoenix Project using the regular office number (540) 635-2302 or from their website contact page.



Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or if your organization offers services that could be included at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center.’ Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.

Warren County Department of Social Services is a high-performing agency committed to strengthening, supporting, and empowering families so that they can achieve their highest goals as part of the Warren County community.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Brandie Millar from LFCC Adult Education at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center’

Published

2 days ago

on

June 26, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Brandie Millar from LFCC Adult Education. The Royal Examiner visited the new ‘One-Stop Resource Center’ at the Warren County Social Services office in Front Royal, Virginia to explore the services available here in our community.

The LFCC Adult Education Department offers FREE classes that help adults prepare for GED testing, as well as develop math, reading, and writing skills for employment, career advancement, and post-secondary education.

Or call for information about their free classes at 540-869-0748.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, Lord Fairfax Community College’s Adult Education program is one of the best in the Commonwealth.


Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or if your organization offers services that could be included at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center.’ Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.

Warren County Department of Social Services is a high-performing agency committed to strengthening, supporting, and empowering families so that they can achieve their highest goals as part of the Warren County community.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with P.J. Stanley Restoration Contractor, Warren Heritage Society

Published

4 days ago

on

June 24, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with P.J. Stanley. P.J. is a restoration contractor, working on the Balthis House at the Warren Heritage Society on Chester Street. Several projects have been completed this past year as the Warren Heritage Society works to keep the building in repair.

The Warren Heritage Society (WHS) is the Front Royal/Warren County community’s historical society, museum, and archives.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Phillip Hunt and Butch Hammond, RESTORE Warren

Published

5 days ago

on

June 23, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Phillip Hunt and Butch Hammond. Butch is the minister at The Church at Skyline and has started a Christ-centered addiction support group led by Phillip, and influenced by “The Twelve Steps – A Spiritual Journey.” This book is a personal guide to understanding the spiritual power of the Twelve-Step program used by Alcoholics Anonymous, from a Christian perspective. Everyone is designed by God to reach freedom and restoration.

The group will hold an orientation meeting on July 7, 2021, at the Warren County Community Center, 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA at 7:00 p.m. There is no charge and everyone is welcomed.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Mittens and 70lb Hammer

Published

6 days ago

on

June 22, 2021

By

Who is Mittens and 70lb Hammer?

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jenna Carroll and Jason Cohn. Jenna and Jason, also known by their trail handles “Mittens” and “70lb Hammer” give us their insight on hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Jenna is the daughter of Kerry Barnhart, of the Front Royal Brewery. If you have seen her Facebook posts about her daughter hiking the trail, you find out a little more in this Town Talk.

The Appalachian Trail, which traditionally starts in Georgia and ends in Maine, is on every thru-hikers bucket list. The Appalachian Trail crosses 14 states on its journey up the East Coast.  Virginia is home to 544 miles of the Appalachian Trail. That’s more miles than any other state!


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
90°
Mostly Cloudy
5:49am8:42pm EDT
Feels like: 99°F
Wind: 5mph SE
Humidity: 55%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 7
TueWedThu
93/72°F
95/70°F
86/68°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jun
27
Sun
6:00 pm SCUMC Vacation Bible School @ Stephens City United Methodist Church
SCUMC Vacation Bible School @ Stephens City United Methodist Church
Jun 27 @ 6:00 pm – Jul 1 @ 8:15 pm
SCUMC Vacation Bible School @ Stephens City United Methodist Church
Dates: June 27 – July 1 Time: 6 pm to 8:15pm each night Place: Stephens City UM Church on Main Street Theme: Wilderness Escape – Moses leads the Israelite’s through the desert Ages: 4 years[...]
Jun
28
Mon
9:00 am Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Jun 28 @ 9:00 am – Jul 2 @ 12:00 pm
Designing Modifications with Minecraft® @ Code Ninjas
Designing Modifications with Minecraft® Manipulate and master Minecraft® by making unique mods (modifications)! Using basic block-based coding, ninjas will learn procedures, conditionals, and variables. They will create 2D and 3D textures for use in their[...]
1:08 pm Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Jun 28 @ 1:08 pm – 2:08 pm
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Come check out the biggest camp selection in Winchester! Over 57-week-long camps are offered on a rotating basis, from June 21 through August 13, for kids ages 3-13. Extended care options are available. We offer[...]
6:00 pm FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Jun 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
WARREN COALITION HOSTS FREE TRAUMA-INFORMED TRAINING The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training beginning on June 14th. This course is designed to provide information[...]
Jun
30
Wed
4:00 pm Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Jun 30 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Messy Makers and Art Adventures for Kids @ microWave Project
We are bringing back two of our most popular classes for the month of June, Messy Makers and Art Adventures! Messy Makers returns for the month of June on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm. With the warm weather[...]
Jul
5
Mon
9:00 am Potential UNLOCKED: Become a Rob... @ Code Ninjas
Potential UNLOCKED: Become a Rob... @ Code Ninjas
Jul 5 @ 9:00 am – Jul 9 @ 12:00 pm
Potential UNLOCKED: Become a Roblox Developer @ Code Ninjas
Potential UNLOCKED: Become a Roblox Developer In this hands-on, fully guided camp experience, ninjas learn the basics of game building and creative development in an exciting, user-generated online gaming platform called Roblox! This camp will[...]
1:08 pm Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Jul 5 @ 1:08 pm – 2:08 pm
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Come check out the biggest camp selection in Winchester! Over 57-week-long camps are offered on a rotating basis, from June 21 through August 13, for kids ages 3-13. Extended care options are available. We offer[...]
Jul
10
Sat
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 10 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area – behind Mount Bleak. Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab[...]
Jul
11
Sun
10:00 am New World, New Plants: Earth Con... @ Sky Meadows State Park
New World, New Plants: Earth Con... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 11 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
New World, New Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet in the Historic Area at the Carriage Barn. Humans have long used and altered the landscape of Sky Meadows to their benefit by utilizing native plants and introducing new species. Join professional outdoor instructor[...]
Jul
12
Mon
9:00 am Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Jul 12 @ 9:00 am – Jul 16 @ 12:00 pm
Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Become a YouTuber! Ninjas will learn how to create and customize their own YouTube channel, including the design of unique channel art, profile pictures, and video thumbnails. They will also be guided through how to[...]