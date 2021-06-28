Town Talk: A conversation with Peggy O’Neill, Northwestern Community Services

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Peggy O’Neill from Northwestern Community Services.

Northwestern Community Services offers an array of outpatient, case management, day support, residential and emergency programs that are designed to enhance the quality of life for both children and adults affected by emotional/behavioral disorders, mental illness, substance use, and intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities (ID/DD). Northwestern specializes in rehabilitative and family support services for individuals with such long-term challenges as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, addiction, and those with significant impairments from ID/DD. New referrals are screened for appropriateness and, depending upon capacity/need for service requested, may require placement on a waiting list.

NWCS also provides 24-hour emergency evaluation, short-term treatment, and hospital referral to individuals having mental health, emotional, substance use, or behavioral crises that pose a safety risk to themselves or others. After regular office hours when centers are closed, access to our professional emergency staff is available through Concern Hotline.

Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or if your organization offers services that could be included at the ‘One-Stop Resource Center.’ Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.

Warren County Department of Social Services is a high-performing agency committed to strengthening, supporting, and empowering families so that they can achieve their highest goals as part of the Warren County community.

