Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Pete Snyder, candidate for Virginia Governor
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Pete Snyder. Pete Snyder is a small business owner, a serial entrepreneur, an innovator, and a problem solver.
Pete started his first company from his apartment when he was 26 years old. That company, New Media Strategies, became the world’s first and one of the largest social media marketing companies.
Under Pete’s leadership, New Media Strategies was named by Inc. Magazine as one of the “500 Fastest Growing Companies in America” for three years in a row. Pete also built an award-winning corporate culture, as both Washingtonian Magazine and Washington Business Journal named New Media Strategies one of the area’s “Best Places to Work.” Snyder was honored by Fortune Small Business for his innovative management style when they named him one of the “Best Bosses in America.”
Find more about Pete Snyder at https://petesnyder.com/.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Meet the Candidates
Front Royal Election 2020: A conversation with Mike McCool, Candidate for Mayor Front Royal
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. The Royal Examiner asked Michael Graham, a former Town Manager of Front Royal to host these conversations. As a former Town Manager, Michael has an insight into the issues facing the Town and hopefully be able to bring out from each candidate their vision and plan if they are to be elected in the November 3rd election.
In this conversation, Michael has another conversation with Mike McCool. McCool is seeking to be the next Front Royal Mayor.
All local candidates have been invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series. Please be sure to vote.
Meet the Candidates
Front Royal Election 2020 – Insights from Letasha Thompson
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. The Royal Examiner asked Michael Graham, a former Town Manager of Front Royal to host these conversations. As a former Town Manager, Michael has an insight into the issues facing the Town and hopefully be able to bring out from each candidate their vision and plan if they are to be elected in the November 3rd election.
In this conversation, Michael talks with Letasha about her two years on the Council and issues facing the Town. She outlined several ideas on how the new Council can address issues facing us. She stressed community unity, including community policing, drug problems in our community, family, and more.
All local candidates have been invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series. Please be sure to vote.
Meet the Candidates
Meet the Candidates: Joe McFadden – Front Royal Town Council, Round 2
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. The Royal Examiner asked Michael Graham, a former Town Manager of Front Royal to host these conversations. As a former Town Manager, Michael has an insight into the issues facing the Town and hopefully be able to bring out from each candidate their vision and plan if they are to be elected in the November 3rd election.
In this conversation, Michael will speak again with Joe McFadden. McFadden is seeking a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.
All local candidates have been invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series. Please be sure to vote.
Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Nicholas Betts, Democratic candidate for Congress, 6th District
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Nicholas Betts, the Democratic candidate for Congress, 6th District. His opponent is Ben Cline.
Nicholas Betts has lived in Virginia virtually his entire adult life. He moved to Virginia when he was 18 years old to attend Virginia Commonwealth University, where he met his wife, Lindsey Betts, during their Freshman year of college in 2008. Their relationship continued after college, they were married in 2015, and they currently live in Lexington, Virginia.
Nicholas has worked in construction and landscaping, as a graduate teaching assistant, a substitute teacher, a contract manager for a small family business, and now as a law clerk in Roanoke, Virginia. He knows what it is like to work hard and to achieve goals in the face of adversity.
Betts said, “If elected to Congress to represent the 6th District of Virginia, I will fight hard for Freedom, and will go to Washington to work, not to play politics.”
His platform is spelled out on his website. Read it here.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Meet the Candidates
Meet the Candidates: Josh Ingram – Front Royal Town Council, Round 2
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. The Royal Examiner asked Michael Graham, a former Town Manager of Front Royal to host these conversations. As a former Town Manager, Michael has an insight into the issues facing the Town and hopefully be able to bring out from each candidate their vision and plan if they are to be elected in the November 3rd election.
In this conversation, Michael will speak again with Josh Ingram. Ingram is seeking a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.
Meet the Candidates
Front Royal Election 2020: Eugene Tewalt, candidate for Town Council, concerned about Anthem and Town/County employees
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. The Royal Examiner asked Michael Graham, a former Town Manager of Front Royal to host these conversations. As a former Town Manager, Michael has an insight into the issues facing the Town and hopefully be able to bring out from each candidate their vision and plan if they are to be elected in the November 3rd election.
In this conversation, Michael will speak with Eugene Tewalt, this time concerning the announcement that Valley Health will not be accepting the Anthem Health Plan next year. This is a concern because the Town’s health care plan is from Anthem. Tewalt is seeking a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.
According to Valley Health, Anthem has been unwilling to work with Valley Health caregivers. Valley Health says they are preparing for the possibility that Valley Health will no longer be in-network with Anthem beginning January 1, 2021. If this occurs, Anthem will consider all Valley Health caregivers and services out-of-network, and Anthem-insured patients could see higher costs.
All local candidates have been invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series. Please be sure to vote.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph NE
Humidity: 64%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 0
34/25°F
32/25°F