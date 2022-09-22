Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, Guardian Score
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Captain Crystal Cline about Guardian Score.
The Front Royal Police Department is implementing a pilot program to help police administrations use real-time data analysis and insights to understand the community’s perspective on their police interactions. Depending on how successful it is and if it’s worth the cost, they will decide whether or not to continue the program.
Guardian Score differs from other platforms because it is not designed for members to complain; instead, its purpose is to help leaders identify areas they need to strengthen in their departments to better serve our community.
When a police officer gives the card to a community member they have served, on the back, there is a QR code that takes you to a digital survey about your interaction. It is anonymous, takes less than one minute, and explores the officer’s professionalism, listening skills, fairness, and explanations.
The questions are based on procedural justice principles to rate the user’s experience with an officer. Users can place their interaction with an officer from one to five stars, five being the highest.
The survey results are delayed five to seven business days, at which point police leaders and officers can check their dashboard to review their customer service scores. The data isn’t available to the public, and only the police department can access it.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, or topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – Warren County Sheriff’s Office
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.
Last week the Warren County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative’s Safety Day.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the WCSO will be at an event at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 8:30 to noon.
On September 19, a Faith Base Safety Training at the Public Safety Building (also the WCSO). Sgt Vorous spoke on a previous Town Talk; click here to watch.
The next Reading with a Sheriff at Samuels Public Library is scheduled for September 28 at 11:00 am.
Also, this month is the TRIAD signing ceremony on September 29 at the Warren County Government Center. Attorney General Jason Miyares will be here.
Moving into October, the Church at Skyline will be holding its Fall Festival on the 8th and the World of Work event on October 13th and 14th. On the next Town Talk, the deputies will discuss several Halloween events later in October, and the next Drug Take Back Day.
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez, Christy McMillin-Goodwin, and Rick Hewett – CHEO Community Garden
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Fern Vazquez, Christy McMillin-Goodwin, and Rick Hewett about the CHEO Community garden and food programs in Warren County. The harvest is almost over for this season, but plans are underway for the 2023 season. Another great harvest this year with 2,000 pounds of fresh garden vegetables delivered to local food distributors in Warren County.
CHEO (Citizens Helping Each Other) Front Royal is a group of citizens working with the support of the County leadership to help our neighbors in need and promote unity in our community.
C-CAP accepts donations to the CHEO garden, and checks should be made payable to C-CAP with a notion on the check that the money is for the CHEO garden. Their address is C-CAP, 316 N Royal Ave # L1, Front Royal VA 22630.
Are you ready to help next year in the garden? Contact Fern at 757-630-2362 or email her at fernv1022@gmail.com.
Town Talk: A conversation with Tony Carter, Archivist – Warren Heritage Society
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tony Carter, Archivist at the Warren Heritage Society in Front Royal. The Warren Heritage Society, Inc. is the Front Royal/Warren County community’s historical society, museum of Front Royal and Warren County, VA history, and archives.
On Saturday, September 10, 2022, there will be a “yard sale” at the Warren Heritage Society. This is not your typical yard sale, so be sure to check it out. Click here for more events.
Join Bishop Larry Johnson, “Liberty Man” for the reading of the Constitution. The reading will be held at Warren Heritage Society on Thursday, September 22, 2022. This will be an all-day event, starting at 10 am. Swing by WHS and enjoy all it has to offer!
A reminder that the 50th Annual Festival of Leaves will be on October 14-15. Click here for more information.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library – September Activities
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby, and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director, Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
Michelle, Michal, and Erin update us on what’s happening in September at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lorne Fyfe, Rivermont Baptist Church – Fall Festival on September 10, 2022
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lorne Fyfe, Assistant Pastor at the Rivermont Baptist Church.
On September 10, 2022, the Rivermont Baptist Church at 575 Catlett Mountain Road, just off Route 619 in Front Royal, Virginia, will hold a Fall Festival. This is a FREE event with TWO bounce houses, a dunk tank, games, music, and fun!
Easy to find, follow the signs on Route 340 South to Route 619.
Town Talk: A conversation with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.
The Front Royal/Warren County TRIAD will host a commission ceremony on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This event will have a TRIAD contract signing with local law enforcement, fire and rescue, and the Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares. There will also be a presentation by the Attorney General on scams, frauds, and opioids.
The event will be held at the Warren County Government Center, 220 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia and will be a great time to meet with our fire and rescue personnel, sheriff, and Attorney General Jason Miyares.
On September 19 and 22, 2022, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will present a ‘Faith-Based’ preparedness training to educate clergy, religious community leaders, employees, parishioners, and the public regarding researched-based, proactive measures that can be adopted and implemented by our local churches.
This event will be held at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. More information will be coming soon on this event.
S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) remains a vital affiliate of the TRIAD concept of “providing a safety net” for many of our most venerable senior citizens. The positive relationship fostered between senior citizens, and law enforcement is invaluable.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office maintains involvement in TRIAD / S.A.L.T. by providing deputy support and guidance. For more information on Triad / S.A.L.T. Council, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540–635-4128.
Resources:
Office of the Attorney General
