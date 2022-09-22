Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, Guardian Score

In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Captain Crystal Cline about Guardian Score.

The Front Royal Police Department is implementing a pilot program to help police administrations use real-time data analysis and insights to understand the community’s perspective on their police interactions. Depending on how successful it is and if it’s worth the cost, they will decide whether or not to continue the program.

Guardian Score differs from other platforms because it is not designed for members to complain; instead, its purpose is to help leaders identify areas they need to strengthen in their departments to better serve our community.

When a police officer gives the card to a community member they have served, on the back, there is a QR code that takes you to a digital survey about your interaction. It is anonymous, takes less than one minute, and explores the officer’s professionalism, listening skills, fairness, and explanations.

The questions are based on procedural justice principles to rate the user’s experience with an officer. Users can place their interaction with an officer from one to five stars, five being the highest.

The survey results are delayed five to seven business days, at which point police leaders and officers can check their dashboard to review their customer service scores. The data isn’t available to the public, and only the police department can access it.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, or topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com