Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Commonwealth Attorney John Bell – New marijuana laws

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Commonwealth Attorney John Bell about the new marijuana laws that take effect on July 1, 2021.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Here’s a summary of the new laws that take effect on July 1st. Visit the NORML website for more information about marijuana and various laws from Virginia and other states.