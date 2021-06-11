Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Commonwealth Attorney John Bell – New marijuana laws

Published

4 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Commonwealth Attorney John Bell about the new marijuana laws that take effect on July 1, 2021.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Here’s a summary of the new laws that take effect on July 1st. Visit the NORML website for more information about marijuana and various laws from Virginia and other states.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman, Michele Smeltzer and Meghan Bowers

Published

2 days ago

on

June 9, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman, Michelle Smeltzer, and Meghan Bowers about an upcoming events in our community.

Here’s the list:

Hope Arising Festival – June 12 and 13th. Across from Bing Crosby Stadium.

Benefit for Mason Ryder, (liver transplant) – June 19th. They are doing a benefit/fundraiser to help Mason with his liver transplant. Every dollar donated will go directly to Masons care. They will have Live Music, Cornhole Tournament, Basket Raffles (drop tickets), Silent Auction, Food ($10 for a meal ticket), Snow Cones, Coin Drive (Bring your spare Change), 50/50 Ticket Raffle, and TEAM MASON items for sale. The event is located at the Hazard Mill Farm, 1481 Hazard Mill Rd Bentonville, VA 22610,  a stunning private property in Bentonville.


Barks and Bags Extravaganza – Humane Society – June 23rd

Catfish Tournament – Thermal Shelter – July 2nd. Hazard Mill Farm.

One-Stop Resource Center – DSS – Every Wednesday 1 pm – 4 pm. 465 W 15th Street, Front Royal.

 

 

 

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton, Hope Arising Festival update

Published

1 week ago

on

June 3, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton with an update on the Hope Arising Festival. The event is scheduled for June 12 and 13, 2021 at the field across from Bing Crosby Stadium (where the Fireman’s Carnival is held each summer).

LIVE music – FREE Hot Dogs – Food Trucks – Obstacle Course – Petting Zoo – Amazing Grace the Mule – Magic Show – Face Painting – the microWave Project – Paint the “HOPE” sign …AND MORE!

This two-day event will be a fun-pack time to enjoy time with your family and friends.  More information at hopearisingfestival.com .

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Coach Jerry Sarchet, WCHS Football golf tournament scheduled June 18, 2021

Published

1 week ago

on

June 3, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with WCHS Football Coach Jerry Sarchet. When the school shut down last March, all sports programs also ended, along with the fund-raising by the Warren Wildcat Athletic Association. The WWAA provides support to the WC football program and is sponsoring a golf tournament on June 18, 2021, at the Bowling Green Golf Course.

This event is an 18 hole scramble with a shotgun start including a box lunch and two drink tickets. There will be the longest drive contest and a chance to win a new car (valued up to $20,000) on a par 3 hole. There will be a pay-to-play 50/50 putting contest. There also will be a silent auction. There is still room for players and sponsors.

Contact Kevin Glascock (540) 660-1190 or the coach: jsarchet@wcps.k12.va.us

Click here to download the brochure.


Friday, June 18th, 2021 at Bowling Green Country Club North Course starting at 2PM

Entry Deadlines:
Sponsors – Friday, June 4th
Golfers – Friday, June 18th

Town Talk

Town Talk: Butch Hammond & Nellie Adkins, Skyline Christian Academy

Published

1 week ago

on

June 2, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Butch Hammond and Nellie Adkins from the Skyline Christian Academy. Skyline Christian Academy is a ministry of The Church at Skyline.

Skyline Christian Academy will be opening for their second year in August for grades Kindergarten (K-5)  through 6. They are an affordable Christian School with quality teaching and training. They want students and families to feel like they are family, not just a number.

The Abeka Streaming & Curriculum are used at Skyline Christian Academy. Why Abeka? Nellie says, “As a parent, you want the best education and environment for your child, so do we. We have chosen to use a curriculum that offers higher learning, learning that is well-rounded, that challenges thought, and above all honors Christ. ” If you are interested in more information or have questions, please call Nellie Adkins, Administrator, at 540-692-4531 or email at Skylinechristianacademy.va@gmail.com.

The address is 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, perfectly located on 340 between Front Royal and Luray.


Start Date: August 23rd, 2020

School Schedule: Monday – Thursday, 8:15am – 3pm

Skyline Christian Academy
PO Box 1582 Front Royal VA 22630
Phone: 540-629-4531

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Nina Helmick, Matthew Hopple, Ressie Jeffries – Mason Ryder Benefit

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 27, 2021

By

A first-grader at Ressie Jefferies Elementary School is in need of a liver transplant.  When fellow students and teachers heard that help was needed, they asked what could we do?

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Nina Helmick, Principal, and Matthew Hopple, Assistant Principal at Ressie Jefferies Elementary School about the recent fundraiser at the school for Mason Ryder and care and concern that the staff has for the school community.

The school’s fundraiser is just one that the community has done to help Mason’s medical bills, including an upcoming June 19 benefit from 3 to 8 p.m. at 1481 Hazard Mill Road, Bentonville, and a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign started by Jeni Colter.

Let’s help Mason, a local 8-year-old boy who lives here in Front Royal! More information in the story below and on their Facebook page and GoFundMe site.


Benefit for Mason Ryder: Local Front Royal boy in need of liver transplant

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Donna Settle, Front Royal Cardinals

Published

3 weeks ago

on

May 21, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Donna Settle from the Front Royal Cardinals. The Front Royal Cardinals is a not-for-profit organization and a member of the Valley Baseball League. The Valley League is the gateway to playing in the Majors.

The Valley League was founded May 15, 1897, in Edinburg, Va., and included charter members Winchester, Woodstock, Strasburg, Front Royal, and Edinburg. It evolved in the early years from a Class D minor league to an NCAA-sanctioned league in 1961 operating under NCAA rules. The league adopted wooden bats in 1993.  Each team plays a 42-game schedule June through August concluding with a top-eight-team play-off to determine the Lineweaver Cup Championship.

The league consists of 11 teams playing a two-division format for 2017.  Current franchisees include Covington Lumberjacks, Harrisonburg Turks, New Market Rebels, Staunton Braves, Waynesboro Generals, Charlottesville Tom Sox, Front Royal Cardinals, Purcellville Canons, Strasburg Express, Winchester Royals, and Woodstock River Bandits.

Each team will play a 42-game schedule beginning June 1, with playoffs starting in the last week of July and extending into early August. The last possible date for play is August 9.


Click here to view the Front Royal Cardinals 2021 Game Schedule.

Contact Donna Settle at 703-244-6662 or donna.settle@icloud.com.

