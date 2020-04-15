Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Farrall, Deputy Emergency Manager
Town Talk is a series on Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Rick Farrall from the Warren County Department of Fire Rescue Services. Rick wears many hats in Warren County. He is the Cost Recovery Manager and the Deputy Emergency Manager to name just a few.
Rick shared the following with us.
1. What is the Current COVID-19 Case Information:
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 144 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 5, Frederick 71, Page 6, Shenandoah 23, Warren 19, Winchester 20); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County). As of yesterday, no deaths reported in the LFHD.
b. Commonwealth: 42763 patients were tested; 6171 cases; 978 were hospitalized; 154 deaths. The total cases comprise 14.4% (slight increase) of the tested Commonwealth population; hospitalizations and deaths comprise 2.6% (increase) of the tested Commonwealth population.
a. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington, Model:
i. As of today, this model predicts our peak medical use in the United States was April 10, 2020, and in Virginia, it will be April 27, 2020. The “bottom of the curve” for Virginia is depicted in mid-June 2020; this likely puts Warren County a few weeks later.
ii. This is not an official government site but provides a model for planning reference.
c. United States: As of April 13, 2020, there are 554,849 total cases and 21,942 total deaths (4.0% to total cases) attributed to COVID-19; this data is updated each weekend.
2. What are the Key Messages for the Public:
a. Frequently: Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and wear a cloth face-covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies); these three things alone will slow the spread of the virus and significantly reduce personal risk of infection. Discuss the proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
b. Near Term: Stay home; only leave your residence for essential reasons, or for exercise, per the Governor’s social distancing requirements.
c. Mid Term: If you are a “Person Under Investigation” (PUI) or a confirmed COVID-19 patient, please respect the quarantine instructions from your physician for both you and your entire household; if you need assistance, reach out to your neighbors and friends –this is a great opportunity for all of us to come together as a community and support each other through this crisis.
d. Long Term: Support local businesses as much as possible; this could make the difference between the business surviving the crisis or having to close permanently.
e. Bottom Line: We are all in this for the long-haul; expect the effects of the virus to last through the summer.
3. What Can I Do to Prepare Myself and My Family:
a. Slowly stock up to have one to two weeks of supplies on hand at home; this will enable you to be self-sufficient if you need to be quarantined
i. Most that are infected with the Coronavirus will have mild to moderate symptoms (2-14 days after exposure: fever, cough, shortness of breath)
b. If you have unique family circumstances, please register for Smart 911 – Smart911.com
i. It’s free, private, and secure.
ii. It provides our 911 operators with critical information regarding your household, address and location, medical information, and other information provided
4. Where Can I go for Updated COVID-19 Information:
a. U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) – search “CDC COVID-19”; information is updated daily, numbers are updated on the weekend
b. Virginia Department of Health (VDH) – search “VDH COVID-19”; information is updated daily, numbers are updated daily by 10:00 am
c. Valley Health – search “Valley Health COVID-19”; locally care the Respiratory Care Phone Line at (540) 536-0380 (M-F 8a-8p, Sa 9a-6p)
d. Warren County – note: there are 14 Warren Counties in the U.S., search “Warren County VA Coronavirus latest information”
e. Town of Front Royal – search “Front Royal COVID-19”; call the local COVID-19 Helpline at (540) 622-0555
i. Helpline gives you six (6) options: (1) COVID-19 symptoms, (2) Senior citizen assistance, (3) Unemployment info, (4) Small Business support, (5) Town payment options, (6) General Message; we will expand this to include County options in the future
LFCC IT guru printing face shields to help health workers
The son of a nurse, LFCC IT specialist Arash Rohanimanesh is eager to use his technological skills to help those in the healthcare field battling coronavirus.
That’s why he has been creating face shields using the two 3D printers he owns. Rohanimanesh uses the printers for a side business he has creating robots.
“The printers are great for prototyping and making custom brackets for friends and clients,” he said. “I also make toys for my little one.”
Rohanimanesh began creating the full face shields using a design he found online about two weeks ago, and hasn’t stopped.
“My nurse friends said face shields are something they would love to have,” he said. “Ever since I began, the 3D printer has been literally working all day and night.”
After Rohanimanesh posted what he was doing on Facebook, demand grew. Besides his friends, he has been printing shields for Fauquier Hospital and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
For now, Rohanimanesh has been mostly paying for the materials out of his own pocket. It takes about $60 worth of materials to make 100 masks.
“It would be awesome if some people could donate and help the nurses and doctors and everyone else in the health field,” he said.
Of course, Rohanimanesh’s technical skills are especially helpful now that LFCC – like nearly every other college in the U.S. – has moved all of its learning to online and alternate methods.
Besides supervising the installation, maintenance and upgrading of any classroom support technologies at the Fauquier Campus, he is experienced in integrating video teleconference equipment, such as Zoom.
Anyone interested in ordering masks or making a donation, can contact Rohanimanesh at arashallaie@gmail.com.
Success for small ABA practice amidst COVID-19
COVID-19 challenges new and experienced ABA business owners alike. Amid the virus, some small ABA practices have been able to adapt and persevere. Rachel Paugh has a small practice with one BCBA and three behavior therapists in Front Royal, Virginia–a small town along the Appalachian Trail, 75 miles west of Washington, D.C. She never anticipated owning her own business before, let alone during a pandemic, but is persevering for her clients and team.
Rachel went to college at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. After graduating, she worked in the Fairfax County school system, where she encountered her first student with autism. Working as a behavior technician, Rachel saw a radical transformation in the three-year-old boy. Those changes convinced her to pursue a career in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). Fifteen years later, that boy is now attending college.
In consideration of her son, who has autism, Rachel decided to move to Front Royal, Virginia, but commuted over an hour for work and to attend her Master’s classes at George Mason University (GMU). Rachel worked as the Northern Virginia Coordinator for Matthews Center and then accomplished most of her BCBA practicum at the Aurora School. She went on to complete her practicum at ABC Behavior, where she became more experienced with in-home services.
After running the Front Royal office for ABC Behavior, Rachel decided to venture on her own. She opened her private practice with ABC Behavior’s franchisor, Hi-5 ABA. Over the following months, Rachel developed her team, collected additional clients, and marketed her services. She bloomed as an operational and successful provider of ABA services.
She raised a passionate team in rural Virginia where one of her techs pursues the BCBA certification. Another tech intends to get certified after acceptance into a master’s program. Her team has dedicated itself to the community and they work together to help local children where there are few services available.
Rachel is committed to social development for teenagers. She works with her teens to improve conversational skills, social interaction, and, ultimately, self-advocacy. During the COVID-19 situation, she has virtual social groups where the children are learning each other’s interests, playing games together, and asking questions. Her techs and clients have been able to maintain their hours through Telehealth.
Even with a young company and a global crisis, Rachel is proud of her operation and her accomplishments. She expects to thrive for many years to come. If you’re interested in services in the Front Royal area, please reach out to Rachel through her dedicated webpage. If you want more information about franchising or opening your own ABA practice, please reach out to Tim Maddox, Director of Franchising at tim.maddox@hi5aba.com.
Drive-through pet food pantry on April 24th, helping people and pets in crisis
The Humane Society of Warren County is setting up a drive-through pet food pantry in the parking lot of PaveMint Smokin’ Taphouse on Friday, April 24, from 11am until 1pm.
The Hand in Paw program was established in 2012 to help people and pets in crisis. The goal of the program is to help people feed and care for their animals so that they do not have to surrender them to the shelter. The program allows participants to get free dog or cat food, once a month, for as long as they need help. Funding for emergency medical care is also available on a case-by-case basis. The program is supported through donations from individuals and businesses who are committed to the welfare of the community and their pets.
Executive Director Meghan Bowers, along with Community Outreach Coordinator Sue Wagoner, will be on site distributing food and helping to make people aware of other resources available to them in our community.
Those interested in getting the free pet food simply need to show up and stay in their cars. Food will be loaded into the car by the Humane Society, and all CDC guidelines will be followed.
If you’d like to help, dry dog and cat food donations, as well as other pet supplies, may be donated to the Humane Society of Warren County. Items can be shipped or dropped of at the shelter: 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630. For more information, please call 540-635-4734.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, Thermal Shelter
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Michelle Smeltzer from Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.
If you are not familiar with our Front Royal Thermal Shelter, here is some information provided to us by Michelle Smeltzer
“The Front Royal Thermal Shelter gives the homeless of Warren County a place to stay warm during the winter months. (Now extended to June 13th) The guests are provided supper at about 7:30 each evening, and the volunteers join them. After supper, the volunteers join them and they play a variety of games, watch TV, or simply lie down on their cots after a tiring day. The following morning several of the churches provide breakfast, and some provide a bagged lunch when they leave for the day. There are separate sleeping areas for men and women, and the program does not allow guests or volunteers with the program until they are at least 18 years of age because they are a no-barrier shelter. This year the shelter has also made arrangements, with the help of the Warren County Humane Society, to provide shelter for homeless pets of the guests.”
The doors open at 7:00 pm and their guests depart each morning between 5:00 am – 8:00 am.
Services provided include:
A hot dinner provided by volunteers.
Activities
Social Services
Spiritual guidance if requested
Basic first aid
Breakfast
Bag Lunch
Are you passionate about what they are doing? Let them know! They are always looking for volunteers to help make their vision a reality. They’ll help you find a way to volunteer that best suits you.
LFCC engineering student uses his 3D printer to help medical community
The first protective face mask LFCC engineering student Erich Artis made was to protect his mother. Now, he’s created dozens to help the medical community.
Artis graduated in 2018 from Sherando High School, where he was on the football team, and enrolled that fall at LFCC. This past fall, his mom, Myra Diaz, joined him at LFCC. She is studying computer science.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Artis created a plastic N95-style mask using a 3M filtrete filter, in late March.
“The first one he originally made, he made it for me because I was so terrified about going to the supermarket,” Diaz said. “I’m a GBS (autoimmune disease Guillain-Barré Syndrome) survivor. Coronavirus can definitely cause a relapse of it, and I can’t take an anti-viral.”
Artis had seen designs online and saw that many people were trying to hand make masks.
“She asked me the question, ‘How can we help?’” he said of his mother.
Artis received his 3D printer – it’s his second one – as a Christmas present in 2018 because his print projects kept getting bigger. He has printed animals, a full-scale lightsaber, a Disney castle for his mom and more.
He has now printed several dozen masks, in two different sizes, and will distribute them to doctors and nurses in the Winchester and Front Royal region.
After learning that healthcare workers’ ears were getting very sore from the traditional mask loops, Artis began 3D printing plastic straps to attach the loops to.
Soon, Artis hopes to up his mask and strap production.
“Erich’s birthday is in May,” his mom explained. “As his gift, his grandparents, his father and myself actually got him another 3D printer. That should be coming here shortly. We will double the amount we’re making so he can continue helping.”
She is excited about the work her son is doing and is also excited to be attending LFCC with him – although the rest of the semester will remain online.
“I’m happy that I’m there and I’m happy that we both can get an education,” Diaz said. “As a mom, I’m happy that I’m close and not far away from my child.”
Artis hopes to one day work as an engineer or architect and has long been fascinated by buildings, roads and bridges. LFCC’s Middletown Campus couldn’t be more convenient to his Stephens City home, and it saves him plenty of money.
To help her son buy more materials to keep printing the masks and straps, Diaz set up this fundraising Facebook page.
Randolph-Macon Academy Drill Team: Quitting isn’t an option
Randolph-Macon Academy Air Force Junior ROTC instructor TSgt Tina M. Laing has sought to instill this value into all of her students, but most especially in her two-time state champion drill team. The team has worked hard this year to return to Nationals, where last year they finished eighth overall and their duet team took first place, while at the same time they had the ultimate goal of defending their state championship title.
The COVID-19 pandemic took it all away. With Nationals less than two weeks away, TSgt Laing made the call that they would not be attending the event, as several members of the team suffered from asthma, type 1 diabetes, and other conditions that put them in the high risk category. Two days later, on March 12th, the R-MA administration made the decision to stop on-campus classes and transition to online classes through April 9th.
TSgt Laing galvanized her drill team into action. With only one day left on campus, she decided that her students would create videos of their performances and submit them to The Sports Network International Team (SNI), the organization that puts on the National Competition. If for no other reason than to record it and put it online, she felt they had worked hard and they were going to finish what they had started.
It wasn’t easy. The sudden announcement had stunned the students, who quickly realized that this could be the end of their school year, and for some, the end of their high school careers. Tears were flowing and several cadets couldn’t concentrate. “I’ve been here since sixth grade,” one student said to TSgt Laing, “and this is how it ends?”
Another senior who had also been at R-MA since sixth grade said, “I’m not ready. They just stole two months of my life. I’m supposed to be an adult now?”
“That was why I was pushing them to get those performances done,” TSgt Laing later explained. “It was not about the competition. It was about finishing what they started. I was not going to let them walk away without closure. This was a culmination of their R-MA tenure.”
Then the R-MA family began to show up. Faculty and staff members came into the gym and consoled students. Parents arrived and began recording the performances, while offering words of encouragement and support. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, through a total of seven hours of practice and recording, the cadets worked their magic and delivered their performances.
“It was pure grit and determination,” said TSgt Laing. “It showed the true spirit of who we are. That’s what makes drill so special to them and to me.”
The team departed campus on March 13th still holding out hope for the opportunity to defend their state championship, and that the Nationals competition would be held virtually, but the sweeping pandemic caused both events to be cancelled completely. They could not even be held virtually, as many schools had closed for the year and the drill teams could not come back together to record their performances.
Schools across the U.S. have closed or taken their classes online as R-MA has done, but unlike the students who somberly packed their belongings and headed home, the members of the VA-091 AFJROTC Drill Team did not go quietly. Like a runner who is tripped before the finish line and drags herself across, the R-MA Drill Team refused to quit; instead, they pulled together in their darkest hour, and finished what they began. They demonstrated true determination, the deepest grit, relentless perseverance, absolute courage, incredible heart…there are many words to describe what they achieved, but at R-MA it is known as…
The Power of Rise.
