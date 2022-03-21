Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Gardner – DECA Chapter Advisor

Published

7 hours ago

on

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool with Rick Gardner. Rick is the Business & Marketing teacher and the DECA Chapter Advisor at Warren County High School.

Next month he will lead a group of 20 students headed to the DECA International Career Development Conference held in Atlanta, Georgia.

DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction, preparing members for colleges and jobs; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.

To raise the money needed to send these students to Nationals, the DECA Chapter is having an event on April 2, 2022. They will be selling BBQ Carolina-Style Pulled-Pork (1/2 lb)  or Chicken, (2 leg quarters).


Here is the link to the order form. Use the form to order and on Saturday, April 2 between 12:00-4:00 pm, pick-up your order at the cafeteria entrance to the school. They will accept cash, checks (made payable to "WCHS DECA"), and credit/debit cards. Please note that chicken/pork BBQ is the only menu items being sold, there are no sides being offered.

The DECA Chapter has also setup a GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $8000 to cover the student registration, hotel and transportation. The dealine is April 10, 2022.

This is a "once in a LIFETIME" experience! Please consider investing in the lives of the these young student.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

 

Town Talk: A conversation with Natalya Carter – DECA Tailgaters

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students headed to the DECA International Career Development Conference held in Atlanta, GA, in April.

In this Town Talk, he’ll speak with Natalya Carter. Natalya and her partner Nicole Ranney received Gold Level Re-certification for their business “DECA Tailgaters”.

To raise the money needed to send these students to Nationals, the DECA Chapter is having an event on April 2, 2022. They will be selling BBQ Carolina-Style Pulled-Pork (1/2 lb)  or Chicken, (2 leg quarters).

Here is the link to the order form. Use the form to order and on Saturday, April 2 between 12:00-4:00 pm, pick-up your order at the cafeteria entrance to the school. They will accept cash, checks (made payable to “WCHS DECA”), and credit/debit cards. Please note that chicken/pork BBQ is the only menu items being sold, there are no sides being offered.


The DECA Chapter has also setup a GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $8000 to cover the student registration, hotel and transportation. The dealine is April 10, 2022.

This is a “once in a LIFETIME” experience! Please consider investing in the lives of the these young student.

Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.

DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Breanna Taylor – DECA Emerging Leader

Published

9 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students headed to the DECA International Career Development Conference held in Atlanta, GA, in April.

He’ll speak with Breanna Taylor in this Town Talk. Breanna will be attending the DECA Emerging Leader Series at the conference.

Developing emerging leaders is the core of the DECA experience. The DECA Emerging Leader Series is a new take on providing a comprehensive leadership program for DECA members. Its goal is to empower DECA members to provide effective leadership through goal setting, consensus building, and project implementation.

To raise the money needed to send these students to Nationals, the DECA Chapter is having an event on April 2, 2022. They will be selling BBQ Carolina-Style Pulled-Pork (1/2 lb)  or Chicken, (2 leg quarters).



Here is the link to the order form. Use the form to order and on Saturday, April 2 between 12:00-4:00 pm, pick-up your order at the cafeteria entrance to the school. They will accept cash, checks (made payable to “WCHS DECA”), and credit/debit cards. Please note that chicken/pork BBQ is the only menu items being sold, there are no sides being offered.

The DECA Chapter has also setup a GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $8000 to cover the student registration, hotel and transportation. The dealine is April 10, 2022.

This is a “once in a LIFETIME” experience! Please consider investing in the lives of the these young student.

Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.

DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, Amber Saffer – Wildcats Live

Published

14 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students headed to the DECA International Career Development Conference held in Atlanta, GA, in April.

He’ll speak with Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, and Amber Saffer in this Town Talk. They received a Gold Level Re-Certification for their business “Wildcats Live.” Jaelin Henry was absent due to a previous engagement.

To raise the money needed to send these students to Nationals, the DECA Chapter is having an event on April 2, 2022. They will be selling BBQ Carolina-Style Pulled-Pork (1/2 lb)  or Chicken, (2 leg quarters).

Here is the link to the order form. Use the form to order and on Saturday, April 2 between 12:00-4:00 pm, pick-up your order at the cafeteria entrance to the school. They will accept cash, checks (made payable to “WCHS DECA”), and credit/debit cards. Please note that chicken/pork BBQ is the only menu items being sold, there are no sides being offered.


The DECA Chapter has also setup a GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $8000 to cover the student registration, hotel and transportation. The dealine is April 10, 2022.

This is a “once in a LIFETIME” experience! Please consider investing in the lives of the these young student.

Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.

DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Alivia Turner, Lucas Weber, Emily Mawson – Maroon Masques

Published

15 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students that will be headed to DECA International Career Development Conference being held in Atlanta, GA in April.

In this Town Talk, he’ll speak with Alivia Turner, Lucas Weber, and Emily Mawson. They received a 2nd Place in Business Solutions for their business “Maroon Masques”.

To raise the money needed to send these students to Nationals, the DECA Chapter is having an event on April 2, 2022. They will be selling BBQ Carolina-Style Pulled-Pork (1/2 lb)  or Chicken, (2 leg quarters).

Here is the link to the order form. Use the form to order and on Saturday, April 2 between 12:00-4:00 pm, pick-up your order at the cafeteria entrance to the school. They will accept cash, checks (made payable to “WCHS DECA”), and credit/debit cards. Please note that chicken/pork BBQ is the only menu items being sold, there are no sides being offered.



The DECA Chapter has also setup a GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $8000 to cover the student registration, hotel and transportation. The dealine is April 10, 2022.

This is a “once in a LIFETIME” experience! Please consider investing in the lives of the these young student.

Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.

DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with DJ Rizzo, Nick Foltz, Landon Pond – Wildcats Corner

Published

15 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students that will be headed to DECA International Career Development Conference being held in Atlanta, GA in April.

In this Town Talk, he’ll speak with DJ Rizzo, Nick Foltz, and Landon Pond. They received a Gold Level Certification for their business “Wildcats Corner”.

To raise the money needed to send these students to Nationals, the DECA Chapter is having an event on April 2, 2022. They will be selling BBQ Carolina-Style Pulled-Pork (1/2 lb)  or Chicken, (2 leg quarters).


Here is the link to the order form. Use the form to order and on Saturday, April 2 between 12:00-4:00 pm, pick-up your order at the cafeteria entrance to the school. They will accept cash, checks (made payable to “WCHS DECA”), and credit/debit cards. Please note that chicken/pork BBQ is the only menu items being sold, there are no sides being offered.

The DECA Chapter has also setup a GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $8000 to cover the student registration, hotel and transportation. The dealine is April 10, 2022.

This is a “once in a LIFETIME” experience! Please consider investing in the lives of the these young student.

Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.

DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler

Published

1 week ago

on

March 12, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Sheriff Butler gives us an update on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office recently released its 2021 Annual report, which is linked below.

 

Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler releases 2021 Annual Report

 

King Cartoons

