Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Festival of Leaves – Oct 14-15, 2022

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Noval about the upcoming Festival of Leaves. This year marks the 50th Festival will be a ‘golden’ opportunity for our community to shine.

The Festival is being kicked off with a block party on Friday, October 14, starting at 7:00 pm, and after the music stops at 10:00 pm, the Royal Cinemas will be showing the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

On Saturday at 7:00 am, WCHS DECA will have a ‘color-run’ – which is lots of fun. At 10, more than 100 vendors will be on Main and Chester Streets. Plenty of food and entertainment for everyone.

The Warren Heritage Society will be making apple butter, blacksmithing, tours of their colonial homes, and more.

Mark your calendar for October 14-15, 2022 for the 50th Festival of Leaves.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com