Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman and Meghan Bowers, Humane Society of Warren County

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman and Meghan Bowers about an upcoming event benefiting the Humane Society of Warren County.

The Rough, Tough, and Scruffy River Weekend is a fundraising event for the Humane Society of Warren County. They will be kicking off the canoe season with live boat racing, music, beer, Ax throwing, food, and a silent auction.

The event is located at the Hazard Mill Farm, 1481 Hazard Mill Rd Bentonville, VA 22610, a stunning private property in Bentonville. This event will also feature music by Ryan Jewel and the Low Water Bridge Band.

Click here for more information and to register for the event.

Other events planned at Hazard Mill include the Benefit for Mason Ryder. They are doing a benefit/fundraiser to help Mason with his liver transplant. Every dollar donated will go directly to Masons care. They will have Live Music, Cornhole Tournament, Basket Raffles (drop tickets), Silent Auction, Food ($10 for a meal ticket), Snow Cones, Coin Drive (Bring your spare Change), 50/50 Ticket Raffle, and TEAM MASON items for sale.

