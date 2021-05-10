Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman and Meghan Bowers, Humane Society of Warren County
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman and Meghan Bowers about an upcoming event benefiting the Humane Society of Warren County.
The Rough, Tough, and Scruffy River Weekend is a fundraising event for the Humane Society of Warren County. They will be kicking off the canoe season with live boat racing, music, beer, Ax throwing, food, and a silent auction.
The event is located at the Hazard Mill Farm, 1481 Hazard Mill Rd Bentonville, VA 22610, a stunning private property in Bentonville. This event will also feature music by Ryan Jewel and the Low Water Bridge Band.
Click here for more information and to register for the event.
Other events planned at Hazard Mill include the Benefit for Mason Ryder. They are doing a benefit/fundraiser to help Mason with his liver transplant. Every dollar donated will go directly to Masons care. They will have Live Music, Cornhole Tournament, Basket Raffles (drop tickets), Silent Auction, Food ($10 for a meal ticket), Snow Cones, Coin Drive (Bring your spare Change), 50/50 Ticket Raffle, and TEAM MASON items for sale.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Community Events
Town Talk: A conversation with Sheriff Mark Butler and Front Police Chief Kahle Magalis, National Police Week
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler and Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis about National Police Week. National Police Week, this year, is from May 9th to 15th.
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.
Warren County/Front Royal BACK THE BLUE! will be holding a Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony honoring 4 local law enforcement officers who have died or been killed in the line of duty. These officers paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives and left families which their respective communities continue to support. It is our job to remember! Please join us in honoring their service. This event is on Thursday, May 13, 29021 at 6:30 pm. This is a free public event, all are welcome to attend.
Community Events
Family Fun Day is this Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Gazebo
Yes, there will be a 2021 Family Fun Day – and it will be this Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The activities will start at 10:00 am till 6:00 pm.
Family Fun Day is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event, hosted in Front Royal, Virginia, by C & C Frozen Treats. Family Fun Day is an official 501c3 nonprofit and will be happy to accept your tax-deductible donation to help fund this year’s event.
If you love and support the community of Front Royal and the surrounding areas, we encourage you to come out and bring your family and friends to enjoy this community-building event with an antique car show, kid’s events, and of course ICE CREAM! Let’s not forget that Nina will be boiling crawfish! Don’t miss the fun!
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Jean Plauger, Jean’s Jewelers
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jean Plauger. Jean is the owner of Jean’s Jewelers and is celebrating their 23rd Anniversary this week.
Jean’s Jewelers offers the finest in jewels, crystal, diamonds, silver, children’s jewelry, wedding gifts… AND CLOCKS – one of the features that make Jean’s Jewelers unique!
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton, Hope Arising Festival
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Matthiae and Laura Morton. Michelle and Laura have organized a community event called Hope Arising Festival. The event is scheduled for June 12 and 13, 2021 at the field across from Bing Crosby Stadium (where the Fireman’s Carnival is held each summer).
This two-day event will be a fun-pack time to enjoy time with your family and friends. So far there are 16 sponsors proving activities, food, and music. Even Amazing Grace the Mule will be there! The music will be great – stay tuned for the musical lineup coming soon. More information at hopearisingfestival.com .
Town Talk
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – Annual Youth Football Camp
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler, Will Bryan (So Mote It Beef BBQ) and Robert Henson, (WCSO Communications Officer), and former NFL Redskins linebacker.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and their First Annual Football Camp will be held on April 17, 2021. It will be held at the 15th Street old middle school football field. This is a free event, and they will be accepting applications up until 10 am on the day of the event.
The purpose of the camp is to help support and strengthen our community. The camp will include drills, and skill lessons from Shenandoah University Coaches, former NFL players, and Deputies mentoring and coaching our youth between ages 11-17.
There will also be a silent auction with all the proceeds going to Warren County charities.
For more information go to their Facebook page.
or call Will Bryan at (703) 969-9293
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Lisa Rudacille, Kindergarten Registration for the 2021-2022 school year
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lisa Rudacille. Lisa is the Director of Elementary Instruction for Warren County Public Schools. She wants to remind parents that kindergarten registration begins on April 6, 2021.
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.
If you have any questions, please call (540) 635-2171, extension 34236.
Technical Questions: contact Amy Himes (540) 635-2171, extension 46125 or Kathy Gross (540) 635-7123, extension 46124.
