Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman – Hazard Mill Farm Events
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman about upcoming events at the Hazard Mill Farm. Robert is hosting several events soon at his Farm. The first one is on Saturday, March 26, 2022. It is a fundraising event for Habitat for Humanity. The farm is located at 1481 Hazard Mill Rd Bentonville, VA 22610
This event will be a fun-filled day with friends and family to help Warren County Habitat for Humanity continue to build affordable housing in our community. 100% of the proceeds benefit the Habitat mission.
At Warren County, VA Habitat for Humanity, they do more than build houses. They partner with home-buyers, volunteers, donors, businesses, and community organizations to transform lives and rebuild communities. Houses are sold at an affordable, no-profit rate with no-interest mortgages to qualified homebuyers who earn 30% to 60% of the area median income.
Click here to purchase your ticket.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal, Canine Master Deputy Chris Anderson, Warren County Sheriff’s Office
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and brings us up-to-date with the latest information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Robbie brought along Officer Chris Anderson to discuss a new program in the Sheriff’s Office.
It’s called a Scent Kit. Just swipe, seal and store a person’s unique odor and be ready with an uncontaminated scent article for K9 responders to begin searching to find your missing loved one fast and bring them home safe. Officer Anderson shares this and explains the program.
Town Talk: A conversation with Andy Hickman, Art of Workflow
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Andy Hickman from Art of Workflow.
Andy said, “We live in a time of high volume, high speed, and low clarity. Apps, planners, and other tools are insufficient. We feel a desperate need for a holistic and sustainable behavioral framework that enables order, ease, and creativity in both our personal and professional work.”
There is an actual art to this. A unique blend of ancient psychology and modern project management, it consists of four specific behaviors that, when habituated, reduce stress, create clarity, and stimulate creativity.
Andy went on, “It is simple but subtle. It is refined, but flexible. It allows you to get a sense of control in your life without losing spontaneity. It enables you to effectively engage with asymmetry, curved lines, and surprises as well as more “linear” projects and tasks. It helps you plan a fun birthday party for your kid as well as an impactful strategic planning session for your company.”
Find out more about Andy and his company – click here.
It’s a fun conversation – watch and you just might learn something new and interesting.
Town Talk: A conversation with Christy Rogers, WC Girls Little League Softball
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Christy Rogers from the Warren County Girls Little League Softball Division. It is obvious our publisher doesn’t know much about girls softball, but Christy sure does.
If you have a girl, ages 4 to 16, consider signing her up to play softball this spring. Registration is now open, but only for a few more days, so go online to www.wcgirlssoftball.com and get registered today. It will be lots of fun for your child and she’ll start learning life lessons, socialization, and sportsmanship – traits that will benefit her entire life.
No experience is necessary, so sign up today.
Town Talk: A conversation with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky, Matrimont
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Declan O’Reilly and Joe Sladky from Matrimont. Matrimont is a full-service web design and digital marketing agency, located on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia,
Declan and Joe started Matrimont with the goal of providing services that would take people’s businesses to the next level and beyond and with the old maxim in mind: others first, self last. They wanted to create a truly unique B2B union that you cannot find anywhere else.
Declan said, “At Matrimont, we are committed to advancing the very community in which we live. We work hard and go the extra mile to address our clients’ needs, with an unswerving focus on getting them the results they are seeking.”
Town Talk: A conversation with A.D Carter III & Rev. Al Woods – Martin Luther King Jr
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with A.D. Carter III and Rev. Al Woods. With the Martin Luther King Jr holiday approaching, we wanted to honor the legacy of King and focus on the issue of civil rights, the use of nonviolence to promote change, and to call people into public service.
As we pause to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, a ” drum Major for Justice”, and a “Civil Rights Icon” on the 17th of this month, he would have been 94 years old.Rev. Woods said, “King’s message is still relevant today after 54 years, marching for and protesting the right to the ‘ballot box’ for ALL citizens, an issue which continues to be discussed today. Progress has been made…but there is still a long way to go.”
About Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. (born Michael King Jr. – January 15, 1929 – April 4, 1968) was an American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesman and leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. King advanced civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience, inspired by his Christian beliefs and the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi. He was the son of early civil rights activist and minister Martin Luther King Sr.
King participated in and led marches for blacks’ right to vote, desegregation, labor rights, and other basic civil rights. King led the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott and later became the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). As president of the SCLC, he led the unsuccessful Albany Movement in Albany, Georgia, and helped organize some of the nonviolent 1963 protests in Birmingham, Alabama. King helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
On October 14, 1964, King won the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance. In 1965, he helped organize two of the three Selma to Montgomery marches. In his final years, he expanded his focus to include opposition towards poverty, capitalism, and the Vietnam War.
In 1968, King was planning a national occupation of Washington, D.C., to be called the Poor People’s Campaign, when he was assassinated on April 4 in Memphis, Tennessee. His death was followed by riots in many U.S. cities. Allegations that James Earl Ray, the man convicted of killing King, had been framed or acted in concert with government agents persisted for decades after the shooting. King was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2003. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established as a holiday in cities and states throughout the United States beginning in 1971; the holiday was enacted at the federal level by legislation signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1986. Hundreds of streets in the U.S. have been renamed in his honor, and the most populous county in Washington State was rededicated for him. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in 2011.
Town Talk: A conversation with Hailey & Sarah Griffith, Skyline HS Cheerleader goes to Citrus Bowl
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Hailey & Sarah Griffith. Hailey is a Skyline High School Senior who went to the New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Hailey’s mother Sarah also joined her in the studio and shared their experiences on a trip that will always be remembered.
The teams invited to perform in the pre-game performance are trophy winners from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) and National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA), and Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE) summer camps, brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella.
Squad members traveled as a team to Orlando for a week of rehearsals dedicated to preparing them for their Citrus Bowl pre-game performance. The dancers and cheerleaders performed in front of 60,000 fans in the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
About Varsity Spirit
Varsity Spirit is the worldwide leader in all things spirit – including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts apparel, educational camps, and competitions – and has been the driving force behind cheerleading’s dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today. While its heritage is rich and its traditions renowned, Varsity Spirit continues to be the innovative global leader in growing cheerleading’s influence and profile, impacting more than a million athletes each year. The organization’s commitment to the health and well-being of the young people who participate is embedded in its high-quality educational curriculum and its leadership in promoting safety standards.
Citrus Bowl
The seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the country, the Vrbo Citrus Bowl began as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947. The initial game sponsors, members of Elks Lodge #1079 of Orlando, each put up $100 to fund initial expenses.
Since 1993 the bowl has hosted top teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.
In the new “College Football Playoff” era of college football’s postseason, the Vrbo Citrus Bowl will continue to host the top Big Ten and SEC teams from outside the CFP series of bowls (including Rose, Sugar, Fiesta, Orange, Cotton, and Peach).
The game moved to a New Year’s Day date in 1987 and has remained a New Year’s Day tradition except in years when the holiday falls on a Sunday.
