Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman, Michele Smeltzer and Meghan Bowers

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman, Michelle Smeltzer, and Meghan Bowers about an upcoming events in our community.

Here’s the list:

Hope Arising Festival – June 12 and 13th. Across from Bing Crosby Stadium.

Benefit for Mason Ryder, (liver transplant) – June 19th. They are doing a benefit/fundraiser to help Mason with his liver transplant. Every dollar donated will go directly to Masons care. They will have Live Music, Cornhole Tournament, Basket Raffles (drop tickets), Silent Auction, Food ($10 for a meal ticket), Snow Cones, Coin Drive (Bring your spare Change), 50/50 Ticket Raffle, and TEAM MASON items for sale. The event is located at the Hazard Mill Farm, 1481 Hazard Mill Rd Bentonville, VA 22610, a stunning private property in Bentonville.

Barks and Bags Extravaganza – Humane Society – June 23rd

Catfish Tournament – Thermal Shelter – July 2nd. Hazard Mill Farm.

One-Stop Resource Center – DSS – Every Wednesday 1 pm – 4 pm. 465 W 15th Street, Front Royal.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com