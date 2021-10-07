Community Events
Town Talk: A conversation with Roxanne Bauserman – Zombie Walk 2021 – are you ready for this year’s invasion?
In this Town Talk, Roxanne Bauserman joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the 9th Annual Zombie Walk.
Every year about this time, Zombies make their way into our town. This year they are scheduled to appear on October 23, 2021. They seem to first gather at Bing Crosby Stadium at 6 pm, and then make their way down Royal Avenue, to Main Street and end up at the ‘BooMuseum” (Virginia Beer Museum will be converted to a haunted house), across from the gazebo area off of Main Street.
Music this year will be provided by Shae Park and the River Driven Band.
Mark Williams of the National Media Services graphics department designed a killer 2021 zombie t-shirt. Zombie shirts will be available through our T-shirt store or at C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street. Proceeds help support the Humane Society of Warren County.
Check-in with the Zombie Walk Facebook page for details about how to enter this year: facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk.
Put on your best zombie costume and practice your best shambling limp, because it’s time for the annual FRONT ROYAL ZOMBIE WALK!
The Walk will begin at Bing Crosby Stadium at 6 pm sharp. Don’t want to participate in the Walk? Come on down and watch the parade of zombies go by, and enjoy the festivities because it’s definitely a sight to see. This is one town community event you don’t want to miss!
Please invite/share this event with your friends so we can make this the BIGGEST and BEST one yet! If you haven’t liked our page yet, please do so you can keep up to date on all the latest news: https://www.facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk
This is a FREE event, but we are asking EVERYONE TO PLEASE BRING A DONATION (money or product, a wish list will be posted on the Facebook page as it gets closer to the actual event) to The Humane Society of Warren County. They will be set up at the beginning and end of the walk to collect your donations for your convenience. Thank you in advance!
Haunted Walk to support Warren County Habitat for Humanity
Warren County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. is excited to partner with Hazard Mill Farms to host “Haunting at Hazard Mill.” This haunted walk will be held on October 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hazard Mill Farm, 1481 Hazard Mill Road, Bentonville, Virginia.
Each night from 6 to 7 p.m. the scare factor will be toned down for a Kids’ Walk. From 7 to 9 p.m. it’s scare time! Tickets are $10/person for adults and children 10 and over; $5/person for children under 10. Food and drinks will be served each night. Saturday, October 30 will feature live music and a trunk-or-treat.
More information and tickets are available at http://warrencountyhabitat.org/haunted-walk/. Volunteer scarers and other support are needed for each night of the event and the week prior to set-up. (Visit the website for a link to more info.)
Bring your friends and family out for a scary good time and help WCHFH to support affordable homeownership for families in our community.
Warren County Habitat for Humanity
Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes is sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for affordable homeownership. To learn more visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.
“As we build houses, we not only help to transform the lives of others, we ourselves, are or should be, transformed.” ~Clive Rainey~
Winchester SPCA hosting pet adoption event Saturday, October 23rd
The Winchester SPCA and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester will be hosting a pet adoption event on Saturday, October 23rd, at the dealership (located at 3019 Valley Avenue in Winchester, VA).
Adoptions will start at 10AM and run through 2PM. The local Subaru is covering all adoption fees for pets adopted during this one-day event. The annual event will also include a large bake sale, and all adopted pets will go home with treats.
Because Subaru Loves Pets, and thanks to a grant from the ASPCA, 30 pets will find loving homes at this pet adoption event.
Hometown Halloween festivities to be held Sunday, October 31st
The Town of Front Royal will observe Halloween on Sunday, October 31, 2021, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while enjoying the Halloween festivities.
It is highly recommended that everyone carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00 p.m. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets.
The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the Hometown Halloween event that will be held on Main Street in the Gazebo area, which will provide a safe environment for participating in Halloween festivities. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 7th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, October 7:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Ron’s Gone Wrong”
- “Eternals”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Encanto”
Humane Society of Warren County’s 10th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!
The Humane Society of Warren County is once again hosting their very popular Tails and Ales cash party and silent auction fundraiser on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. Only 250 tickets are available and they sell out regularly.
Tickets include your dinner, beer & wine, an event souvenir and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle and pull tabs. HSWC’s Shelter Manager Kayla puts this event together each year and says she is very excited to host the event in person again this year. “Last year we resorted to an online auction that did well, but this event is super fun and a big source of income for the shelter. I am hoping for a fantastic turnout and ready to see everyone’s smiling faces once again!”
The auction basket’s look fabulous and we have had many local residents and businesses come together to make this event successful. Our event sponsors this year include City National Bank, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, Lindsey Chevrolet, EXIT Realty, Team Molly & Amy with CBM Mortgage, Powers Insurance Agency and longtime friend of the shelter Caroline Craig.
Because this will be our 10th Anniversary, we wanted to make it special and are introducing 2 NEW games this year which means our guests can win more cash and prizes! We will be hosting an “Adult Ring Toss” game featuring bottles of wine/liquor. Pay $5 to play and win the bottle your ring lands on. The second game is called “Adopt an Envelope” where we have envelopes numbered 1-50 and each number represents a dollar amount. The “adopter” writes their name on the envelope they choose and donates the amount on the front ($1-$50). After all envelopes are spoken for, we choose one adopter who will win $250!
Tickets can be purchased at the shelter located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA, or on our website.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.
Salvation Army host Angel Tree sign-ups by appointment
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps will host Angel Tree sign-ups for residents of the Front Royal Corps service area, which includes the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, and the city of Strasburg.
The annual Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children ages 12 and under as of Christmas Day. Sign-ups will take place, by appointment only, during the weeks of October 4-8 and October 11-15. Applicants will need to bring:
- A valid ID
- All forms of income
- Birth certificates/custody papers
- Any benefit letter you may receive (such as SNAP or TANF)
- Proof of residency
Please ensure you know your child’s shirt, pant, shoe, and coat sizes, and have an idea of what they would like for Christmas. If someone else is registering your family, they must bring a signed letter from you giving them permission to do so, and bring all of the applicable paperwork.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps Office is located at 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. A mask is highly encouraged, and only one person per family will be allowed in the office for sign-ups due to COVID-19. For more information or to schedule an application appointment, call 540-635-4020.
