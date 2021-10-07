Town Talk: A conversation with Roxanne Bauserman – Zombie Walk 2021 – are you ready for this year’s invasion?

In this Town Talk, Roxanne Bauserman joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the 9th Annual Zombie Walk.

Every year about this time, Zombies make their way into our town. This year they are scheduled to appear on October 23, 2021. They seem to first gather at Bing Crosby Stadium at 6 pm, and then make their way down Royal Avenue, to Main Street and end up at the ‘BooMuseum” (Virginia Beer Museum will be converted to a haunted house), across from the gazebo area off of Main Street.

Music this year will be provided by Shae Park and the River Driven Band.

Mark Williams of the National Media Services graphics department designed a killer 2021 zombie t-shirt. Zombie shirts will be available through our T-shirt store or at C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street. Proceeds help support the Humane Society of Warren County.

Check-in with the Zombie Walk Facebook page for details about how to enter this year: facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk.

Put on your best zombie costume and practice your best shambling limp, because it’s time for the annual FRONT ROYAL ZOMBIE WALK!

The Walk will begin at Bing Crosby Stadium at 6 pm sharp. Don’t want to participate in the Walk? Come on down and watch the parade of zombies go by, and enjoy the festivities because it’s definitely a sight to see. This is one town community event you don’t want to miss!

Please invite/share this event with your friends so we can make this the BIGGEST and BEST one yet! If you haven’t liked our page yet, please do so you can keep up to date on all the latest news: https://www.facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk

This is a FREE event, but we are asking EVERYONE TO PLEASE BRING A DONATION (money or product, a wish list will be posted on the Facebook page as it gets closer to the actual event) to The Humane Society of Warren County. They will be set up at the beginning and end of the walk to collect your donations for your convenience. Thank you in advance!