Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber and Bobby Johnson – Linda Kroll Community Meal Program

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President of Reaching Out Now, and Bobby Johnson, Principal of Skyline Middle School, about the Linda Kroll Community Meal Program.

On November 10th at 4:30 pm, Reaching Out Now and its partners will host a Thanksgiving meal for families with children in our local school system at Skyline Middle School.

This event will feature a traditional Thanksgiving menu with turkey, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, and rolls, all prepared by Chef Devin and the students of the Blue Ridge Technical Center’s Culinary Arts program.

Also, a special presentation from the Department of Social Services and the Warren Coalition about resources available to the students and community at large.

