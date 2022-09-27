Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber and Teketia Smith, Reaching Out Now – Junior/Senior Planning Night

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President, and Teketia Smith, Leadership Director of Reaching Out Now, about Junior/Senior Planning Night.

Junior/Senior Planning Night is October 4, 2022, and is a free event dedicated to helping high school seniors and juniors and their families prepare for life after graduation.

The event will start at 5:00 pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton Blue Shadows, 111 Hospitality Drive in Front Royal. The program will include panel discussions covering important dates to guide your senior year, decisions to make before graduation, financial planning, application processes, scholarships, and an opportunity to meet with college, public safety, and armed forces reps.

Click here to register so that there is appropriate seating, and be prepared for any questions you may have in advance.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, or topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com