Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber, Ken Knesh, & Danelle Sperling WCPS Senior Planning Night

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President of Reaching Out Now, Ken Knesh, Principal of Warren County High School, and Danelle Sperling, Principal of Skyline High School about Senior Planning Night.

Senior Planning Night is dedicated to helping high school seniors and juniors, and their families prepare for life after graduation.

The event will start at 5:30 pm in the Warren County High School cafeteria with a spaghetti dinner and then at 6:15 pm move to the auditorium for a panel discussion covering important dates to guide your senior year, decisions to make before graduation, financial planning, application processes, and provide an opportunity to meet with college reps from around the state. At 7 pm, the Senior Planning presentation with begin, followed by scholarships being awarded to a senior from each high school.

Please register so that appropriate seating and be prepared for any questions you may have in advance.

Click here to register.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com