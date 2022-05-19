Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Sgts Terry Fritts and Cindy Burke – WCSO Community Events
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Sgts Terry Fritts and Cindy Burke from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office about D.A.R.E. Day. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office first presented D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instruction to Warren County public school students in 1987.
Each year the Warren County Sheriff’s Office sets aside a day of fun activities for our middle school 5th graders. This year D.A.R.E. Day will be May 24th at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal.
D.A.R.E. provides training for local police officers instructing students in school classrooms with a series of drug and violence prevention lessons. These lessons are designed for grades K –12. Currently, in the United States and around the world, there are over 50,000 trained deputy sheriffs, town and city police officers, state police officers, military police officers, and defense department police serving as D.A.R.E. Officers.
The D.A.R.E. curriculum at the fifth-grade level includes nine lessons based on substance abuse prevention education, learning the skills needed to recognize and resist the subtle and overt pressures that may cause young people to experiment with drugs, gangs, and violent activities. Students are taught positive decision-making techniques, which result in good and healthy outcomes.
On July 21st, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will host a fun day event again this year. This date may be subject to change, weather permitting. Applications can be downloaded below or picked up at your child’s school or at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. All applications must be returned to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office no later than 7/1/22. There is NO CHARGE to participate in Fun Day. Participants must be between the ages of 11–13 and be a resident of Warren County. Fun Day is fully operated by donations.
This year, the Warren County Sheriff’s office elected not to host a Sheriff’s Youth Summer Camp but instead will host a Fun Day Event. If you would like more information on the Sheriff’s Youth Fun Day or how you can contribute, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 635‑4128.
Town Talk: A conversation with Melody Hotek, Warren County Tree Stewards, and Lisa Schwartz, Beautification Committee of Front Royal
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Melody Hotek, President of the Warren County Tree Stewards, and Lisa Schwartz, President of the Beautification Committee of Front Royal.
On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Samuels Public Library will be hosting the “Basic of Pruning” hand-on experience. The program will begin with a presentation by Ron Perlik, a Certified Arborist, who will then lead the group for some hands-on experience pruning nearby trees. Ron hosts monthly workshops and has been a treasured member of the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards for many years. Bring your pruners and your questions for an informative morning with Ron. Registration is required for this event; space is limited; click here to register.
About Warren County Tree Stewards
The mission of the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Steward program is to increase public awareness of the intrinsic value and beauty of trees, to learn and understand the needs of the community forest, to help the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren in caring for the community’s publicly planted trees (especially young trees), to educate other residents of the community about urban forestry, and to involve additional community members in creating and caring for community tree plantings.
About The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC)
The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC) is to develop a coordinated effort among community organizations and interested individuals to facilitate the improvement and beautification of community property.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director – Comprehensive Plan update
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director, Town of Front Royal. Lauren gives an overview of the Comprehensive Plan and the importance of public input to the process.
On Friday, May 20th, and Saturday, May 21st, the Town will be providing the opportunity for the community to give its input in the planning process. On Friday, the comment session will be held at the Warren County Public Safety Building, across from Skyline High School, at noon to 2:00 pm. On Saturday, the 21st, the session will be held at Town Hall on Main Street from 10:00 am to noon and again from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
The existing Comprehensive Plan controls development and the vision of the Town. This version of the Comprehensive Plan is 25 years old and is overdue for an update. The input from the community is a vital component of the local planning process.
Town seeks citizen input on Comp Plan revisions on future developmental vision inside town limits
Town Talk: A conversation with Jon Martz, Director and Brook McClung, Job Developer – WC Department of Social Services
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Jon Martz, Director, and Brooke McClung, Job Developer from the Warren County Department of Social Services.
The Public Health Emergency (PHE) has been extended to July 15, 2022. However, it will be ending, and this will affect many programs of assistance to our community. Director Martz discusses changes in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Medicaid, and the P-EBT program.
On May 12, 2022, The DSS will be hosting a Job Fair at the DSS Complex gymnasium located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Many local employers will be on hand to accept applications. Also, local education programs will share course training opportunities. For more information on the Job Fair, contact Brooke McClung at 540-635-3430, ext 3354, or by email at b.mcclung@dss.virginia.gov.
Town Talk: A conversation with Aadon Atwood, Warren County HS Senior, Future Entrepreneur
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Aadon Atwood. Aadon is a senior at Warren County High School, and along with graduating from WCHS, he also will be a graduate of Lord Fairfax Community College with a Personal Training and Group Exercise Leadership Career Studies Certificate.
Dual enrollment is for students who are pursuing a high school diploma and who are simultaneously enrolled in college courses at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC). This program allows high school students to earn college credits that may apply toward graduation at Lord FairfaxCommunity College or another college or university. Aadon heads to Bridgewater College in the fall to play football and continue his studies.
Aadon has set goals early and seems to know what he wants out of life. Remember, the youth today are our leaders of tomorrow.
Have you asked your child what they want to be when they grow up? Or should we ask who you want to be? Or what are you passionate about? Or what do you love to learn? But let’s start a conversation with our children; you may be surprised by what you learn.
Town Talk: A conversation with Barney Stine, AMVETS Post 18, Stephens City, VA
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Barney Stine from AMVETS Post 18 in Stephen City, Virginia.
AMVETS (American Veterans) is the nation’s most inclusive Congressionally-chartered veterans service organization, representing the interests of 20 million veterans. AMVETS is open to and fighting for all who honorably served in the United States military, including the Reserve and Guard. With more than 250,000 members nationwide, they are veterans helping veterans.
AMVETS Post 18 has recently partnered with Saint Joachin and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal to raise money for Ukrainian relief.
Stine said, “Post 18 could not just sit by and do nothing, so we jumped into action and will continue to look for more ways to support those less fortunate in the local community and the world community.”
About the Organization
AMVETS Mission Statement: To enhance and safeguard the entitlements for all American Veterans who have served honorably and to improve the quality of life for them, their families, and the communities where they live through leadership, advocacy, and services.
AMVETS Post 18
851 Green St, PO Box 731
Stephens City, VA 22655
Town Talk: A conversation with David Freese, The Valley Chorale – Earth Day Concerts
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with David Freese from The Valley Chorale.
The Valley Chorale brings top-notch choral music to the northern Shenandoah Valley. As a semi-professional ensemble, their aim is to put great choral music at the heart of civic and community life and, in so doing, entertain, illuminate and uplift our families, friends, and neighbors. The men, women, and youth in their current roster of some 30 singers represent Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, and Rockingham counties.
In celebration of Earth Day 2022, The Valley Chorale presents three innovative, immersive concert experiences in Front Royal and Winchester! Concertgoers will be surrounded by live choral singing and keyboard accompanied by an enthralling, large-scale conceptual video work (specially commissioned by the Chorale) as they explore the planet’s beauty as well as its peril.
The Friday performance features the Skyline Middle School Singers, and the Saturday performance takes place in Theater 5 at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester with its signature food/beverage service available. Net proceeds benefit The Valley Chorale. Click here to purchase Alamo concert tickets.
Showcasing American composer Dan Forrest’s gorgeous, five-movement REQUIEM FOR THE LIVING, this unforgettable concert event is not to be missed!
Find out more about The Valley Chorale on their website.
Performance Schedule:
Friday, April 22
7:00pm
Skyline Middle School
240 Luray Avenue
Front Royal, VA
Special Guest: Skyline Middle School Singers Under the Direction of Sarah Solomon
Free
Saturday, April 23
7:00pm
Alamo Drafthouse Winchester
181 Kernstown Commons Road
Winchester, VA
Food/beverage service available
$15 per person
Click here to purchase Alamo concert tickets.
Net proceeds benefit The Valley Chorale
Sunday, April 24
3:00pm
Calvary Episcopal Church
132 N. Royal Avenue
Front Royal, VA
Free
Limited seating; early arrival recommended
