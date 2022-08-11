Connect with us

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD

Published

1 hour ago

on

In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

The Front Royal/Warren County TRIAD will host a commission ceremony on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This event will have a TRIAD contract signing with local law enforcement, fire and rescue, and the Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares. There will also be a presentation by the Attorney General on scams, frauds, and opioids.

The event will be held at the Warren County Government Center, 220 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia and will be a great time to meet with our fire and rescue personnel, sheriff, and Attorney General Jason Miyares.

On September 19 and 22, 2022, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will present a ‘Faith-Based’ preparedness training to educate clergy, religious community leaders, employees, parishioners, and the public regarding researched-based, proactive measures that can be adopted and implemented by our local churches.


This event will be held at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. More information will be coming soon on this event.

S.A.L.T.  (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) remains a vital affiliate of the TRIAD concept of “providing a safety net” for many of our most venerable senior citizens. The positive relationship fostered between senior citizens, and law enforcement is invaluable.

 The Warren County Sheriff’s Office maintains involvement in TRIAD / S.A.L.T. by providing deputy support and guidance. For more information on Triad / S.A.L.T. Council, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540–635-4128.

Resources:

Office of the Attorney General

Virginia Triad Handbook

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library

Published

1 day ago

on

August 10, 2022

By

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.

How often can you stand to hear, “I’m bored.” For parents, summer vacation can be a constant battle between keeping the kids entertained and managing the budget. The good news is there are so many fun and accessible ways for kids to stay busy during the summer at Samuels Public Library.

Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening in August and September at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or issue or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com


 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Author Todd Dennick: It Will Come: Alaskan Adventures Pale in Comparison to Surviving Sepsis

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 30, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Todd K. Dennick. Todd is the author of the novel It Will Come: Alaskan Adventures Pale in Comparison to Surviving Sepsis. 

It Will Come is Denick’s first novel and is published by LALO Publishing, Inc, a local publishing company owned by Charles and Bryane Lickson.

Denick, a Sepsis survivor, was born in Virginia, educated at Virginia Tech, unleashed in Alaska, and now tamed and living in Germany. Denick is a writer, musician, and educator living with his wife, son, and two dogs in Germany’s charming Franconian Switzerland region.

Covid and Sepsis come together in this real-life story of the author, who moved from Virginia to Alaska. He soon was at home in his little cabin and on the sled dog trails in the interior of Alaska. This true tale took a turn when Kris fell in love with a beautiful German tourist to Alaska. Their only child was born in Alaska. Kris Williams and his family move to Germany and find themselves in a new battle with sepsis. After an allergic reaction to a commonly used pain reliever in Germany but illegal in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, Kris’ physical condition quickly becomes critical. Comatose, delirious, and fighting Intensive Care Psychosis while his body turns septic and is shutting down one organ at a time, Kris’ death becomes much more possible in Germany than evading forty below temperatures and wild animals in Alaska.


It Will Come unwraps the near-death tale of Kris and the impact on the Williams family. Waking up from an eight-week coma angry and confused, Kris struggles to understand why he is in the hospital and is unaware of the frustrating years of recovery that lay ahead.

The Williams family ordeal requires that they cope with several different hospitals and a revolving cast of doctors, nurses, and therapists – all promising a full recovery. Then, Covid-19 arrives, shutting down hospitals and medical offices. This international pandemic not only interrupts Kris’ treatment but also imposes another layer of stress and misleading promises to their family struggle.

Delivered with the vivid details only a survivor can provide, It Will Come is a sensitive and evocative portrayal of the Williams family battle against sepsis.

Written in fact-based-fiction style, everything in the book actually happened to the author and his family. It is inspirational and destined to resonate with readers long after the last page has been turned.

Book available on Amazon.

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Chris Ballenger, Superintendent, Warren County Schools

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 28, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Public School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger.

With school starting on August 9th, Dr. Ballenger reminds the community of the following safety tips:

  • Watch for children walking or bicycling to school when backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage.
  • When driving in neighborhoods with school zones, watch out for young people who may be thinking about getting to school but may not be thinking of getting there safely.
  • Slow down. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood.
  • Watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops.
  • Be alert. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

The Royal Examiner reminds drivers also to observe the “flashing signal light system” that school bus drivers use to alert motorists of pending actions:

  • Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.
  • Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.

 

Dr. Ballenger also discussed the new grading and cell phone policy.


Warren County Public Schools has revised the 2022-0223 school year grading policy. In the past, students that did not complete an assignment would receive a grade of 50. The new policy requires students to attempt a task before a grade is awarded. If an assignment is not attempted, no credit, a zero, will be recorded.

Dr. Ballanger said the purpose of this change is to ensure that teachers can fully evaluate a student’s understanding and prepare all WCPS students for life after graduation. He asks parents that have questions about the grading policy to reach out to their child’s principal.

Click here to see the entire grading policy.

WCPS has also revised the cell phone policy for this school year. This new policy will be enforced from the time of arrival on school property until departure at the end of the day. All personal devices must be kept out of sight and turned off during instructional time. At no time can students take photographs, record audio or video in class, cafeteria, hallways, or elsewhere on school property, including on the school bus.

Click here to see the student code of conduct manual, which includes the cell phone policy.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Emily Marlow Beck, Marlow Motors – 75th Anniversary

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 27, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Emily Marlow Beck from the Marlow Auto Group. Marlow Motors is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this month.

Their story started 75 years ago when, following a post-WWII car shortage, Emil’s grandfather, Guy Marlow, decided that by opening a car dealership, he could get a car for his own family and help other families get cars, too. Since then, community roots have been strong, and the emphasis on community service is part of their core values.

They have chosen to celebrate their 75th Anniversary by committing to doing 75 Acts of Kindness in the community in July. The math is simple—three locations and 25 days equal 75 Acts—but that challenge was enormous.

 

About the Marlow Auto Group
The Marlow Automotive Group is a local family-owned and woman-operated business that has cultivated strong ties to the valued communities they serve. This relationship has allowed for convenience, accountability, and a solid commitment to their customers, the local area, and the relationships they will continue to build.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark and Susan Schwartz – St. John’s Drama Club

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 20, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark, and Susan Schwarts from the St. John’s Drama Club.

St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song, this family-friendly production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, the coat of many colors, and a lesson of forgiveness.

“Joseph” is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”) to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”), calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), and even an Elvis impersonator. This is one you will want to “Go, Go, Go” see!

Where?
New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave. Front Royal, VA​


Dates and Times?
Thursday, July 28th at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 29th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31st at 4:00 pm

​Cost?
Ticket prices are $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for students and seniors (65 and over), $5.00 for children (3 and up), and Family Special: $40.00 (parents and minor children only, please)

​Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance. Cash and checks accepted.

About St. John’s Drama Club
The St. John’s Drama Club has been in operation since 2008.  It was organized by home-schooling parents with theatrical backgrounds that saw a need in their community for drama education among their students.  Although the specific need was seen among home-schooled students, the Drama Club is open to and includes home-schooled, public, and private schooled students.  The Drama Club is a ministry of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal and part of the St. John’s Youth Group.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Town Talk

Town Talk: A conversation with Robbie Boyer, Director of Public Works – Front Royal paving projects; job opportunities

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 19, 2022

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robbie Boyer, Director of Public Works for the Town of Front Royal. Robbie keeps us updated with the paving projects happening now in the Town. Also, he discusses the job opportunities in the Public Works Department.

Interested in working for the Town? Click here to see what’s available and how to apply.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
84°
Sunny
6:22 am8:12 pm EDT
Feels like: 86°F
Wind: 3mph NNW
Humidity: 42%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 2
FriSatSun
81/55°F
79/59°F
79/63°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Aug
12
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Aug 12 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Aug
13
Sat
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 13 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
11:00 am Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 13 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area Habitat loss has caused Monarch butterfly populations to reach dangerously low numbers. Join the Park Naturalist and Virginia Master Naturalists as they set out to collect Monarch caterpillars and[...]
1:00 pm Historic Marker Unveiling @ Andrew Jackson School
Historic Marker Unveiling @ Andrew Jackson School
Aug 13 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Historic Marker Unveiling @ Andrew Jackson School
 
2:00 pm Pregnancy Center’s Community Bab... @ Living Water Christian Church
Pregnancy Center’s Community Bab... @ Living Water Christian Church
Aug 13 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Pregnancy Center's Community Baby Shower @ Living Water Christian Church
The Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley is having a “Community Baby Shower” in support of the Pregnancy Center of Front Royal. We are inviting the public to attend and bring wrapped gifts[...]
Aug
17
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 17 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
18
Thu
7:00 pm Appalachian Chamber Music Festiv... @ Barns of Rose Hill
Appalachian Chamber Music Festiv... @ Barns of Rose Hill
Aug 18 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival - Opening Night @ Barns of Rose Hill
The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival is delighted to be returning to the Barns of Rose Hill on Thursday, August 18, at 7pm, for the opening night concert of our 2022 summer season. The festival celebrates[...]
Aug
19
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Aug 19 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Aug
20
Sat
11:00 am National Honeybee Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Honeybee Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 20 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
National Honeybee Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area The bees are buzzing at Sky Meadows State Park! Meet the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah as they perform a honey extraction. Learn about beekeeping, honeybees and the art of apiculture. Support beekeeping and[...]
Aug
21
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 21 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]