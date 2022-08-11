Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.
The Front Royal/Warren County TRIAD will host a commission ceremony on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This event will have a TRIAD contract signing with local law enforcement, fire and rescue, and the Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares. There will also be a presentation by the Attorney General on scams, frauds, and opioids.
The event will be held at the Warren County Government Center, 220 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia and will be a great time to meet with our fire and rescue personnel, sheriff, and Attorney General Jason Miyares.
On September 19 and 22, 2022, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will present a ‘Faith-Based’ preparedness training to educate clergy, religious community leaders, employees, parishioners, and the public regarding researched-based, proactive measures that can be adopted and implemented by our local churches.
This event will be held at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. More information will be coming soon on this event.
S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) remains a vital affiliate of the TRIAD concept of “providing a safety net” for many of our most venerable senior citizens. The positive relationship fostered between senior citizens, and law enforcement is invaluable.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office maintains involvement in TRIAD / S.A.L.T. by providing deputy support and guidance. For more information on Triad / S.A.L.T. Council, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540–635-4128.
Office of the Attorney General
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library.
How often can you stand to hear, “I’m bored.” For parents, summer vacation can be a constant battle between keeping the kids entertained and managing the budget. The good news is there are so many fun and accessible ways for kids to stay busy during the summer at Samuels Public Library.
Michal and Erin update us on what’s happening in August and September at the library in this Town Talk. Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Town Talk: A conversation with Author Todd Dennick: It Will Come: Alaskan Adventures Pale in Comparison to Surviving Sepsis
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Todd K. Dennick. Todd is the author of the novel It Will Come: Alaskan Adventures Pale in Comparison to Surviving Sepsis.
It Will Come is Denick’s first novel and is published by LALO Publishing, Inc, a local publishing company owned by Charles and Bryane Lickson.
Denick, a Sepsis survivor, was born in Virginia, educated at Virginia Tech, unleashed in Alaska, and now tamed and living in Germany. Denick is a writer, musician, and educator living with his wife, son, and two dogs in Germany’s charming Franconian Switzerland region.
Covid and Sepsis come together in this real-life story of the author, who moved from Virginia to Alaska. He soon was at home in his little cabin and on the sled dog trails in the interior of Alaska. This true tale took a turn when Kris fell in love with a beautiful German tourist to Alaska. Their only child was born in Alaska. Kris Williams and his family move to Germany and find themselves in a new battle with sepsis. After an allergic reaction to a commonly used pain reliever in Germany but illegal in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, Kris’ physical condition quickly becomes critical. Comatose, delirious, and fighting Intensive Care Psychosis while his body turns septic and is shutting down one organ at a time, Kris’ death becomes much more possible in Germany than evading forty below temperatures and wild animals in Alaska.
It Will Come unwraps the near-death tale of Kris and the impact on the Williams family. Waking up from an eight-week coma angry and confused, Kris struggles to understand why he is in the hospital and is unaware of the frustrating years of recovery that lay ahead.
The Williams family ordeal requires that they cope with several different hospitals and a revolving cast of doctors, nurses, and therapists – all promising a full recovery. Then, Covid-19 arrives, shutting down hospitals and medical offices. This international pandemic not only interrupts Kris’ treatment but also imposes another layer of stress and misleading promises to their family struggle.
Delivered with the vivid details only a survivor can provide, It Will Come is a sensitive and evocative portrayal of the Williams family battle against sepsis.
Written in fact-based-fiction style, everything in the book actually happened to the author and his family. It is inspirational and destined to resonate with readers long after the last page has been turned.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Chris Ballenger, Superintendent, Warren County Schools
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Public School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger.
With school starting on August 9th, Dr. Ballenger reminds the community of the following safety tips:
- Watch for children walking or bicycling to school when backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage.
- When driving in neighborhoods with school zones, watch out for young people who may be thinking about getting to school but may not be thinking of getting there safely.
- Slow down. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood.
- Watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops.
- Be alert. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.
The Royal Examiner reminds drivers also to observe the “flashing signal light system” that school bus drivers use to alert motorists of pending actions:
- Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.
- Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.
Dr. Ballenger also discussed the new grading and cell phone policy.
Warren County Public Schools has revised the 2022-0223 school year grading policy. In the past, students that did not complete an assignment would receive a grade of 50. The new policy requires students to attempt a task before a grade is awarded. If an assignment is not attempted, no credit, a zero, will be recorded.
Dr. Ballanger said the purpose of this change is to ensure that teachers can fully evaluate a student’s understanding and prepare all WCPS students for life after graduation. He asks parents that have questions about the grading policy to reach out to their child’s principal.
Click here to see the entire grading policy.
WCPS has also revised the cell phone policy for this school year. This new policy will be enforced from the time of arrival on school property until departure at the end of the day. All personal devices must be kept out of sight and turned off during instructional time. At no time can students take photographs, record audio or video in class, cafeteria, hallways, or elsewhere on school property, including on the school bus.
Click here to see the student code of conduct manual, which includes the cell phone policy.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Town Talk: A conversation with Emily Marlow Beck, Marlow Motors – 75th Anniversary
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Emily Marlow Beck from the Marlow Auto Group. Marlow Motors is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this month.
Their story started 75 years ago when, following a post-WWII car shortage, Emil’s grandfather, Guy Marlow, decided that by opening a car dealership, he could get a car for his own family and help other families get cars, too. Since then, community roots have been strong, and the emphasis on community service is part of their core values.
They have chosen to celebrate their 75th Anniversary by committing to doing 75 Acts of Kindness in the community in July. The math is simple—three locations and 25 days equal 75 Acts—but that challenge was enormous.
About the Marlow Auto Group
The Marlow Automotive Group is a local family-owned and woman-operated business that has cultivated strong ties to the valued communities they serve. This relationship has allowed for convenience, accountability, and a solid commitment to their customers, the local area, and the relationships they will continue to build.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Town Talk: A conversation with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark and Susan Schwartz – St. John’s Drama Club
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joanna Naccash, Laura Clark, and Susan Schwarts from the St. John’s Drama Club.
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song, this family-friendly production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, the coat of many colors, and a lesson of forgiveness.
“Joseph” is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”) to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”), calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), and even an Elvis impersonator. This is one you will want to “Go, Go, Go” see!
Where?
New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave. Front Royal, VA
Dates and Times?
Thursday, July 28th at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 29th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31st at 4:00 pm
Cost?
Ticket prices are $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for students and seniors (65 and over), $5.00 for children (3 and up), and Family Special: $40.00 (parents and minor children only, please)
Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance. Cash and checks accepted.
About St. John’s Drama Club
The St. John’s Drama Club has been in operation since 2008. It was organized by home-schooling parents with theatrical backgrounds that saw a need in their community for drama education among their students. Although the specific need was seen among home-schooled students, the Drama Club is open to and includes home-schooled, public, and private schooled students. The Drama Club is a ministry of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal and part of the St. John’s Youth Group.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Town Talk: A conversation with Robbie Boyer, Director of Public Works – Front Royal paving projects; job opportunities
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robbie Boyer, Director of Public Works for the Town of Front Royal. Robbie keeps us updated with the paving projects happening now in the Town. Also, he discusses the job opportunities in the Public Works Department.
Interested in working for the Town? Click here to see what’s available and how to apply.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
