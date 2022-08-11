Town Talk: A conversation with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD

In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division.

The Front Royal/Warren County TRIAD will host a commission ceremony on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This event will have a TRIAD contract signing with local law enforcement, fire and rescue, and the Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares. There will also be a presentation by the Attorney General on scams, frauds, and opioids.

The event will be held at the Warren County Government Center, 220 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia and will be a great time to meet with our fire and rescue personnel, sheriff, and Attorney General Jason Miyares.

On September 19 and 22, 2022, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will present a ‘Faith-Based’ preparedness training to educate clergy, religious community leaders, employees, parishioners, and the public regarding researched-based, proactive measures that can be adopted and implemented by our local churches.

This event will be held at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. More information will be coming soon on this event.

S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) remains a vital affiliate of the TRIAD concept of “providing a safety net” for many of our most venerable senior citizens. The positive relationship fostered between senior citizens, and law enforcement is invaluable.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office maintains involvement in TRIAD / S.A.L.T. by providing deputy support and guidance. For more information on Triad / S.A.L.T. Council, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540–635-4128.

Resources:

Office of the Attorney General

Virginia Triad Handbook

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com