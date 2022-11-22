Town Talk: A conversation with Shane Goodwin, Michelle Ross, Rob Adanitsch, Nathan Scott – This is IT!

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Shane Goodwin, Michelle Ross, Rob Adanitsch, and Nathan Scott about the Warren County Community IT Club – For 9th through 12th Grade Students.

Warren County teens, grades 9 – 12, are invited to apply for This is IT!, a club that gives students an introduction to IT and hands-on experience. Meetings will be held every other Wednesday, 6:00 pm – 7:45 pm, at Samuels Public Library, starting January 11, 2023. Mandatory equipment will be provided. Student members will be provided with a laptop for use during their membership and returned upon completion of the program. Bring your own notebooks/pens/pencils. The cost: FREE.

Applications are due by Thursday, December 15, 2022. Apply online at warrenstronger.org/events.

The goal of This is IT! is to increase and diversify the technical knowledge of its members. High School students in Warren County are eligible to apply to the club to learn about the diverse world of Information Technology (IT) from experts and will obtain hands-on experience with computer apps, web design, how to build a computer, and troubleshooting while having fun learning about IT.

The club will encourage its members to dive deep into IT areas of interest, including applying for internship positions with local companies.

